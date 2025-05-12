Episcopal Church Announces It Will Not Help Settle South African Refugees Because They're Too WHITE

Welp, sounds like the Episcopal Church has refused to help resettle white Afrikaners from South Africa who the Trump admin has deemed refugees.

Read that again.

Honestly, we had to read it more than once to make sure it was real because surely no church would decide against helping someone because of their skin color, right?

Advertisement

Wow.

BREAKING: The Episcopal Church has announced it will end its decades-old partnership with the government to resettle refugees, citing moral opposition to resettling white Afrikaners from South Africa who have been classified as refugees by the Trump admin. https://t.co/fj7Ktt5f30 — Jack Jenkins (@jackmjenkins) May 12, 2025

From religionnews.com:

In a striking move that ends a nearly four-decades-old relationship between the federal government and the Episcopal Church, the denomination announced on Monday (May 12) that it is terminating its partnership with the government to resettle refugees, citing moral opposition to resettling white Afrikaners from South Africa who have been classified as refugees by President Donald Trump’s administration. In a letter sent to members of the church, the Most Rev. Sean W. Rowe — the presiding bishop of the Episcopal Church — said that two weeks ago the government “informed Episcopal Migration Ministries that under the terms of our federal grant, we are expected to resettle white Afrikaners from South Africa whom the U.S. government has classified as refugees.” “In light of our church’s steadfast commitment to racial justice and reconciliation and our historic ties with the Anglican Church of Southern Africa, we are not able to take this step,” Rowe wrote. “Accordingly, we have determined that, by the end of the federal fiscal year, we will conclude our refugee resettlement grant agreements with the U.S. federal government.”

We got nothin'.

So the episcopal church is racist woke. Got it. — Bonnie Blue and Zoe (@BonnieBlueTK) May 12, 2025

So they are openly racist. K. — Lady Hecate (@hecate40) May 12, 2025

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Every single thing is nonsense. — GayLumberjack (@gay_lumberjack) May 12, 2025

Ain't it though?

============================================================

Related:

So, About Those Hundreds of Thousands of Jobs the Biden Admin Claims They Created ... Yeah, Not So Much

Here's the LATEST Lie Neera Tanden and Other Dems are Pushing About Trump and Healthcare (It's a DOOZY)

It's REALLY That Simple: DataRepublican SAVAGES Democrats with Point-By-Point Post About How NOT to Suck

Go Home You're DRUNK: Eric Swalwell Takes Credit for China/Trump Tariff Deal and WHOA-NELLIE the BACKFIRE

LOL-CHECKMATE! Margot Cleveland DROPS a WHOPPER of a Fact-Check on AOC Defending Dems Who Assaulted ICE

============================================================