PEAK CNN: Car Prices Aren't Shooting Up Despite Tariffs and 'That's Not Necessarily...
Democrats Rioted — Arrests Are on the Table
Big, Beautiful, School Choice!
'She's Done NOTHING!': WATCHING AOC's Constituents WALLOP Her for Not Being Around Is...
So, About Those Hundreds of Thousands of Jobs the Biden Admin Claims They...
Latest 2024 vs. 2025 Border Numbers Prove We Didn't Need New Legislation, Just...
Here's the LATEST Lie Neera Tanden and Other Dems are Pushing About Trump...
Let's Revisit the Tariff Doom and Gloom That Elizabeth Warren Was Predicting 1...
It's REALLY That Simple: DataRepublican SAVAGES Democrats with Point-By-Point Post About W...
Go Home You're DRUNK: Eric Swalwell Takes Credit for China/Trump Tariff Deal and...
VIP
Scott Bessent Reveals What the Chinese Delegation Told Him About Biden (Anybody Surprised?...
LOL-CHECKMATE! Margot Cleveland DROPS a WHOPPER of a Fact-Check on AOC Defending Dems...
Dem Sen. Alex Padilla Says Trump Would Waste Billions by Cutting Calf. High...
Monday Morning Meme Madness

Episcopal Church Announces It Will Not Help Settle South African Refugees Because They're Too WHITE

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:55 PM on May 12, 2025
imgflip

Welp, sounds like the Episcopal Church has refused to help resettle white Afrikaners from South Africa who the Trump admin has deemed refugees.

Read that again.

Honestly, we had to read it more than once to make sure it was real because surely no church would decide against helping someone because of their skin color, right?

Advertisement

Wow.

From religionnews.com:

In a striking move that ends a nearly four-decades-old relationship between the federal government and the Episcopal Church, the denomination announced on Monday (May 12) that it is terminating its partnership with the government to resettle refugees, citing moral opposition to resettling white Afrikaners from South Africa who have been classified as refugees by President Donald Trump’s administration.

In a letter sent to members of the church, the Most Rev. Sean W. Rowe — the presiding bishop of the Episcopal Church — said that two weeks ago the government “informed Episcopal Migration Ministries that under the terms of our federal grant, we are expected to resettle white Afrikaners from South Africa whom the U.S. government has classified as refugees.”

“In light of our church’s steadfast commitment to racial justice and reconciliation and our historic ties with the Anglican Church of Southern Africa, we are not able to take this step,” Rowe wrote. “Accordingly, we have determined that, by the end of the federal fiscal year, we will conclude our refugee resettlement grant agreements with the U.S. federal government.”

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

We got nothin'.

Ain't it though?

============================================================

Related:

So, About Those Hundreds of Thousands of Jobs the Biden Admin Claims They Created ... Yeah, Not So Much

Here's the LATEST Lie Neera Tanden and Other Dems are Pushing About Trump and Healthcare (It's a DOOZY)

It's REALLY That Simple: DataRepublican SAVAGES Democrats with Point-By-Point Post About How NOT to Suck

Go Home You're DRUNK: Eric Swalwell Takes Credit for China/Trump Tariff Deal and WHOA-NELLIE the BACKFIRE

LOL-CHECKMATE! Margot Cleveland DROPS a WHOPPER of a Fact-Check on AOC Defending Dems Who Assaulted ICE

============================================================

Tags: REFUGEES SOUTH AFRICA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
'She's Done NOTHING!': WATCHING AOC's Constituents WALLOP Her for Not Being Around Is a BEAUTIFUL Thing
Sam J.
PEAK CNN: Car Prices Aren't Shooting Up Despite Tariffs and 'That's Not Necessarily a Good Thing'
Doug P.
So, About Those Hundreds of Thousands of Jobs the Biden Admin Claims They Created ... Yeah, Not So Much
Sam J.
Go Home You're DRUNK: Eric Swalwell Takes Credit for China/Trump Tariff Deal and WHOA-NELLIE the BACKFIRE
Sam J.
LOL-CHECKMATE! Margot Cleveland DROPS a WHOPPER of a Fact-Check on AOC Defending Dems Who Assaulted ICE
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement