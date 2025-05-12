Go Home You're DRUNK: Eric Swalwell Takes Credit for China/Trump Tariff Deal and...
LOL-CHECKMATE! Margot Cleveland DROPS a WHOPPER of a Fact-Check on AOC Defending Dems Who Assaulted ICE

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:05 AM on May 12, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

If we had a nickel for every time Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was wrong we'd have a buttload of nickels. 

We'd also likely be able to retire and never write about her again, but alas, that's not the case. So we shall continue writing about her. Honestly, we should probably thank her for the continuous Twitchy fodder and job security.

For example, Sandy is very upset about ICE officers defending themselves against batcrap Democrats attacking them and trying to break into an ICE facility. We have it on good authority that this sort of behavior is treasonous and an assault on our democracy.

Or something.

Heh.

What? 

HA HA HA HA HA

Members of Congress do not have the legal authority to put their hands on anyone, Sandy.

Awww, that's cute. Look at her using a source and everything.

But it's DiFfErEnT wHeN tHeY dO iT.

Someone really should get the little socialist a mirror or two.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Something like that.

============================================================

============================================================

