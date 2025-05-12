LOL-CHECKMATE! Margot Cleveland DROPS a WHOPPER of a Fact-Check on AOC Defending Dems Who Assaulted ICE

If we had a nickel for every time Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was wrong we'd have a buttload of nickels.

We'd also likely be able to retire and never write about her again, but alas, that's not the case. So we shall continue writing about her. Honestly, we should probably thank her for the continuous Twitchy fodder and job security.

Advertisement

For example, Sandy is very upset about ICE officers defending themselves against batcrap Democrats attacking them and trying to break into an ICE facility. We have it on good authority that this sort of behavior is treasonous and an assault on our democracy.

Or something.

Heh.

Members of Congress have legal authority to enter ICE and CBP facilities. Agencies are legally required to allow them entry.



The people who should be facing consequences are those who laid hands on them to disrupt Oversight.



Perhaps that’s why ICE agents are hiding their faces. https://t.co/DZH73ykiiE — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 10, 2025

What?

HA HA HA HA HA

Members of Congress do not have the legal authority to put their hands on anyone, Sandy.

Awww, that's cute. Look at her using a source and everything.

Members of the public are legally allowed to enter the Capitol. https://t.co/0LGNBRSOhs https://t.co/kysaG79ii6 — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) May 10, 2025

But it's DiFfErEnT wHeN tHeY dO iT.

Someone really should get the little socialist a mirror or two.

Yep, AOC checkmate! — Kays A (@kaysaaa81) May 10, 2025

Something like that.

============================================================

Related:

Ukrainian Fanboy Brings Knife to Gunfight with MAGA Posting Pic and Lie About Europe Leaving USA Behind

K: David Hogg Wants His Party to Stop Being So MEAN to Young Guys Who Just Want to 'Get Laid and Party'

We SEE You! CNN Shows TRUTH About Democrats at ICE Facility and It AIN'T Pretty ... for Democrats (Watch)

OOF! Eric Swalwell Gets Served a BIG Ol' Glass of STFU Juice Trying to DISS Rep. Brandon Gill and HOOBOY

We're SHOCKED! DataRepublican DROPS Bombshell Thread About Who's REALLY Behind 'Fight Nazis' NYC Protest

============================================================