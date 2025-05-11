We're SHOCKED! DataRepublican DROPS Bombshell Thread About Who's REALLY Behind 'Fight Nazis' NYC Protest

Democrats love to pretend the morons who take to the streets and encourage others to punch people are somehow an organic movement, but of course, they're not. What we're finding out is that nine times out of 10, someone somewhere is paying them to do it.

And that someone is usually a Soros.

Twitchy favorite @DataRepublican put together a thread on the violent, so-called anti-Nazi protest in New York City yesterday, and gosh, golly, gee, once again this was not organic at all.

Duh.

🧵THREAD: Who’s really behind the protests?



Today in Manhattan, an "emergency protest" popped up with a professionally printed banner reading: "𝑾𝒐𝒖𝒍𝒅’𝒗𝒆 𝑭𝒐𝒖𝒈𝒉𝒕 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝑵𝒂𝒛𝒊𝒔? 𝑵𝒐𝒘’𝒔 𝒀𝒐𝒖𝒓 𝑪𝒉𝒂𝒏𝒄𝒆!"



This is treading close to an incitement for… https://t.co/kGDkLDDa97 — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) May 11, 2025

Post continues:

This is treading close to an incitement for violence. Let's break down who organized these protests and who finances these organizers. I'm putting together the thread as I go, so thanks for the patience.

Grab a snack, this is a good one.

Ok, it's not good, it's infuriating ... but you get what we mean.

This thread is worth a read.

The Manhattan protest had several co-organizers, and we'll go through them one by one. The foremost was Working Families Party: pic.twitter.com/pTtKO9b5kd — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) May 11, 2025

Working Families Party.

*cough cough Commies cough cough*

Working Families Party is a far-left political party associated with the 501(c)(4) Working Families Organization, which is founded by Dan Cantor, an ACORN veteran. It is also the political party under which Letitia James was elected to the New York City council and closely… pic.twitter.com/L3A8Jpp1f3 — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) May 11, 2025

Post continues:

... associated with Bill de Blasio.

Told you. Commie commie commie.

As for financing, State Democracy Project, Tides Foundation (a DAF), and Open Society Action Fund are its top donors. pic.twitter.com/PehknF7qO7 — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) May 11, 2025

Anyone else notice how many of these socialist progressives hide behind the 'democracy' banner of BS?

And State Democracy Project in turn is financed by Tides Foundation, Crankstart Foundation (family foundation), and Open Society Foundations. So, same backers: Tides Foundation and George Soros. pic.twitter.com/gwsLUbRTTg — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) May 11, 2025

Soros. BECAUSE OF COURSE.

George Soros has given Working Families Organization nearly $20,000,000 over the past 5 years alone. pic.twitter.com/0EYx65o5Jr — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) May 11, 2025

Wow.

These were not the only co-organizers. Make The Road Action and New Jersey Alliance for Immigrant Justice and NYIC Action were in attendance as well. pic.twitter.com/pAErghnl34 — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) May 11, 2025

Justice.

Alliance.

RIGHT.

Talk about false advertising.

No surprise, Make the Road Action is funded by George Soros as well. pic.twitter.com/jrKNyPHRDi — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) May 11, 2025

Sounds like it was a Soros party - and a sucky one.

It is also funded by Sixteen Thirty Fund, another Soros funded NGO. pic.twitter.com/2gLqhPnm0p — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) May 11, 2025

Cripes.

Reddit post mentions NYIC Action, Popular Democracy, Indivisible BK, Target Majority NYC ( @reddit_lies - do you know anything about AgreeableOnion1453 who made the original post ) pic.twitter.com/UwHb0PNEjp — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) May 11, 2025

Majority. Democracy. Indivisible.

So many buzz words ...

NYIC Action gets funding from DAFs - and Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors and Vera Institute of Justice. Both receive government funding, particularly Vera which is mostly government financed. pic.twitter.com/8qpTLsgjsO — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) May 11, 2025

And there's the government funding connection.

Shocking. We know.

Indivisible of course gets quite a bit of direct Soros funding. Indivisible Brooklyn appears to be one of their local groups. pic.twitter.com/rClkkHmxgn — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) May 11, 2025

Here a Soros, there a Soros, everywhere a Soros Soros.

Target Majority NYC is also an Indivisible subsidiary. I'm trying to trace the mastermind, but most common threads lead back to Open Society Foundation / George Soros as funancing. pic.twitter.com/q8OTNyZPLo — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) May 11, 2025

Anyone else noticing a theme here?

Heh.

Allegedly, the Congressional representatives who visited the ICE facility were not coordinating with any protests. pic.twitter.com/4jaKZso3c5 — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) May 11, 2025

Allgedly.

The Working Families Party appears to be the lead organizer and is explicitly using the "fight back" language in its media communications. So the leadership of WFP appears to be behind this.



The Democratic party is quite supportive, with Hakeem Jeffries saying "keep your hands… pic.twitter.com/YZaNo12COX — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) May 11, 2025

Post continues:

The Democratic party is quite supportive, with Hakeem Jeffries saying "keep your hands off."

Uh-huh.

As for identifying specific people, Maurice Mitchell of WFP has been quoted in press releases. pic.twitter.com/cAuTlZ7AfA — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) May 11, 2025

Hrm.

However, my guess as to the actual mastermind is co-NY Director Ann Maria Archilla - because she was the former Co-Executive Director of Center for Popular Democracy and Make The Road New York. These are two organizations mentioned in the Reddit post that was posted this morning… pic.twitter.com/AyYwMtSHza — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) May 11, 2025

Post continues:

These are two organizations mentioned in the Reddit post that was posted this morning and I haven't seen them elsewhere.

Hrm again.

This is the same woman who confronted Jeff Flake in the elevator over the Kavanaugh nomination positioning herself as a sexual assault victim. pic.twitter.com/kFYDXDAPe1 — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) May 11, 2025

It's like we see the same crazies over and over and over again.

She was invited to join AOC as a guest of honor at the 2018 State of the Union address. pic.twitter.com/Db8TSUpKVr — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) May 11, 2025

Now, a connection to AOC.

Shocker of ALL shockers.

There are several others who could have been involved, but none as strong a match. So, I'll end my thread here.🫡 — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) May 11, 2025

And what an end it is.

