We're SHOCKED! DataRepublican DROPS Bombshell Thread About Who's REALLY Behind 'Fight Nazis' NYC Protest

Sam J.
Sam J. | 8:45 AM on May 11, 2025
Twitchy

Democrats love to pretend the morons who take to the streets and encourage others to punch people are somehow an organic movement, but of course, they're not. What we're finding out is that nine times out of 10, someone somewhere is paying them to do it.

And that someone is usually a Soros.

Twitchy favorite @DataRepublican put together a thread on the violent, so-called anti-Nazi protest in New York City yesterday, and gosh, golly, gee, once again this was not organic at all.

Duh.

Post continues:

This is treading close to an incitement for violence. 

Let's break down who organized these protests and who finances these organizers. I'm putting together the thread as I go, so thanks for the patience.

Grab a snack, this is a good one.

Ok, it's not good, it's infuriating ... but you get what we mean.

This thread is worth a read.

Working Families Party. 

*cough cough Commies cough cough*

Post continues:

... associated with Bill de Blasio.

Told you. Commie commie commie.

Anyone else notice how many of these socialist progressives hide behind the 'democracy' banner of BS?

Soros. BECAUSE OF COURSE.

Wow.

Justice.

Alliance.

RIGHT.

Talk about false advertising.

Sounds like it was a Soros party - and a sucky one.

Cripes.

Majority. Democracy. Indivisible.

So many buzz words ...

And there's the government funding connection.

Shocking. We know.

Here a Soros, there a Soros, everywhere a Soros Soros.

Anyone else noticing a theme here?

Heh.

Allgedly.

Post continues:

The Democratic party is quite supportive, with Hakeem Jeffries saying "keep your hands off."

Uh-huh.

Hrm.

Post continues:

These are two organizations mentioned in the Reddit post that was posted this morning and I haven't seen them elsewhere.

Hrm again.

It's like we see the same crazies over and over and over again.

Now, a connection to AOC.

Shocker of ALL shockers.

And what an end it is.

============================================================

============================================================

