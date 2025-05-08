Scott Jennings Uses the UK's Major Deal with Trump/U.S. to DRAAAAG Political Left As Only HE Can and LOL

Wow, He HATES Her ... LOL: Here's Why Joe Biden Really Thinks Kamala...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:05 PM on May 08, 2025
MEME Artist Angie

Our pals on the political Left were positive the tariffs would backfire and sink Trump; just two days ago, Scott Jennings had to listen to a panel of them assuring him the UK would be forming alliances AGAINST the United States.

Considering the deal the UK just made with the United States (thanks to Trump), we guess they were wrong.

Granted, they're usually wrong, so you'd think they'd be used to it by now.

Jennings is having a great time pointing and laughing at them ... as usual:

sadfasf

Jen Psaki was just mocking Trump LAST NIGHT ... we can't even make this crap up.

Oh, he will.

We're certain of it.

Turns out Americans don't really need cheap garbage from Temu.

Who'da thunk?

They'll try.

But we all know Scott won't let 'em get away with it.

Stay tuned.

