Scott Jennings Uses the UK's Major Deal with Trump/U.S. to DRAAAAG Political Left As Only HE Can and LOL

Our pals on the political Left were positive the tariffs would backfire and sink Trump; just two days ago, Scott Jennings had to listen to a panel of them assuring him the UK would be forming alliances AGAINST the United States.

Considering the deal the UK just made with the United States (thanks to Trump), we guess they were wrong.

Granted, they're usually wrong, so you'd think they'd be used to it by now.

Jennings is having a great time pointing and laughing at them ... as usual:

lol I was assured on TV two nights ago that the UK was forming alliances to oppose the United States. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/rHYh2Cr8Yf — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) May 8, 2025

Two nights ago: "The UK and other countries are wheeling and dealing with each other to protect themselves from the US."



Today: US announces trade deal with the UK.



😂 pic.twitter.com/cOEO59GXmW — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 8, 2025

Jen Psaki was just mocking Trump LAST NIGHT ... we can't even make this crap up.

It must be nice to know that the panels you're on are composed of people who are always wrong about what is happening — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) May 8, 2025

Call those hateful morons out on TV. — T (@tblbkb) May 8, 2025

Oh, he will.

We're certain of it.

Yeap just like China’s economy would out last us during the new tariffs. China is on the verge of collapse. — 🇺🇸ColonelMAGAMark🇺🇸 (@ColonelMark4) May 8, 2025

Turns out Americans don't really need cheap garbage from Temu.

Who'da thunk?

Wait till CNN tries to spin it tonight. — LibertyBells (@LibertyBells_76) May 8, 2025

They'll try.

But we all know Scott won't let 'em get away with it.

Stay tuned.

