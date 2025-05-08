And. Here. We. GOOO: FBI Opens FORMAL Criminal Probe Into Letitia James So...
Kash Patel Straight-Up NUKES Patty Murray in SAVAGE Back and Forth About a Weaponized FBI and DAMN -Watch

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:20 AM on May 08, 2025
Twitchy

Kash Patel has HAD IT.

Clearly.

To be fair, we hardly blame him for calling out the various Democrats trying to put words in his mouth to somehow make their arguments without actually being able to defend them, but still.

Dude is done.

DAMN son.

Yup, they're handed a script and they stick to it. God forbid they actually do or think for themselves.

If only he could have made her cry as well.

He dropped a Kash Bomb.

Heh.

This is more than just how you fight back ... 

... this is how we WIN.

DEMOCRATS FBI PATTY MURRAY KASH PATEL

