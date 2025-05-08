Kash Patel Straight-Up NUKES Patty Murray in SAVAGE Back and Forth About a Weaponized FBI and DAMN -Watch

Kash Patel has HAD IT.

Clearly.

To be fair, we hardly blame him for calling out the various Democrats trying to put words in his mouth to somehow make their arguments without actually being able to defend them, but still.

Dude is done.

🚨 Kash Patel just WRECKED Patty Murray



KASH: “I think the common theme is you putting words in my mouth, and I’m not going to tolerate it.”



“If you wanna talk about someone who was attacked by a weaponized bureau, you’re looking at him. And now he’s the Director of the FBI”… pic.twitter.com/YX031HzTIF — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 8, 2025

DAMN son.

These coin operated dems always read from their scripts. — floridanow1 (@floridanow1) May 8, 2025

Yup, they're handed a script and they stick to it. God forbid they actually do or think for themselves.

Kash Patel just shut Patty Murray down. — Cool Christian Engineer 💡 (@imcoolchristian) May 8, 2025

If only he could have made her cry as well.

Kash just dropped the truth bomb! pic.twitter.com/mGKYD8dkVw — Masculine Based (@MasculineBased) May 8, 2025

He dropped a Kash Bomb.

Heh.

Kash Patel just did what every Republican should be doing. He called out the corrupt actors to their face.



No more playing nice with people who weaponized the government against us. This is how you fight back. — Samuel Fisher (@samuelffisher) May 8, 2025

This is more than just how you fight back ...

... this is how we WIN.

