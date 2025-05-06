Unpopular Truth: Scott Jennings SCHOOLS Fellow CNN Panelists About Criminality of Illegal...
Who She REALLY Is: Jasmine Crockett Will NOT Want This Pic Getting Out So YOU KNOW We Gotta Share It -Pic

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:10 PM on May 06, 2025
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

Just when we think Jasmine Crockett can't get any trashier, she somehow finds a way to prove us wrong. Oh, and we know, we should feel bad for calling her trashy bu you know, we can't seem to find the energy to do so. Promise, we'll sit in the corner later today to make up for it.

But we can't help it when we see something like this:

Cutting in line in front of a bunch of people using wheelchairs is a really bad look, Jasmine. 

Trump was right, she is a low I.Q. person.

Honestly, we hope she continues to be the face of the Democratic Party with AOC as a close second.

Calling her awful is an insult to awulf people.

And now she cutting in line to get to her seat in First Class.

C'mon, you know she's not flying Coach.

Yup. Trump nailed it.

