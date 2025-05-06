Who She REALLY Is: Jasmine Crockett Will NOT Want This Pic Getting Out So YOU KNOW We Gotta Share It -Pic

Just when we think Jasmine Crockett can't get any trashier, she somehow finds a way to prove us wrong. Oh, and we know, we should feel bad for calling her trashy bu you know, we can't seem to find the energy to do so. Promise, we'll sit in the corner later today to make up for it.

Advertisement

But we can't help it when we see something like this:

Jasmine Crockett caught cutting in front of disabled people at the airport to get on a plane.



The low-class representative from Texas even used a taxpayer-funded police escort to fly on a taxpayer-funded flight to then arrive and drive in her taxpayer-funded luxury car. pic.twitter.com/lhnOBKU537 — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 5, 2025

Cutting in line in front of a bunch of people using wheelchairs is a really bad look, Jasmine.

Trump was right, she is a low I.Q. person.

Keep going, Jas, it’s getting easier by the minute to completely disregard you. — Mocrateez (@Mocrateez) May 5, 2025

Honestly, we hope she continues to be the face of the Democratic Party with AOC as a close second.

She is the epitome of entitlement. — usedtolovemycity (@forestbreathing) May 5, 2025

Calling her awful is an insult to awulf people.

Jasmine Crockett has always had a privliged life, from private schools, to feeding at the taxpayer filled trough. https://t.co/KC2rLKJIDh — Milo™ (@chasbottom) May 5, 2025

And now she cutting in line to get to her seat in First Class.

C'mon, you know she's not flying Coach.

Yup. Trump nailed it.

============================================================

Related:

No WORDS: BLISTERING Report Shows FBI Just Butchered 2017 Congressional Baseball Shooting Investigation

Stay MAD! Dana Loesch DRAGS Brian Stelter in Thread Over Tone-Deaf Post About Media and the Constitution

Antarctic Ice Rebounding In MASS ... Al Gore Hardest Hit *SNORT*

Sen. Thom Tillis MIGHT Want to Reconsider NOT Supporting Trump's D.C. Attorney Pick Because MAGA's PISSED

CHECKMATE! Not Sure WHAT Lefties Are Crying About, Trump Did What NPR CEO Katherine Maher TOLD Him To

============================================================