Sen. Thom Tillis Refuses to Support Trump's Nominee for U.S. Attorney for D.C., Pisses Conservative X OFF

If Sen. Thom Tillis wanted to become the single most unpopular Republican since Mitch McConnell, he succeeded. We're not entirely sure what the heck this guy is thinking, giving someone like Judge Boasberg the power to pick the U.S. Attorney for D.C.

Advertisement

But that's exactly what he's doing.

Sen. Thom Tillis is withholding support for President Donald Trump’s nominee for U.S. Attorney for D.C., a move that could result in MAGA villain Judge Jeb Boasberg choosing who would fill the role — potentially even former Special Counsel Jack Smith. https://t.co/vsGoUKalLE — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) May 6, 2025

From Breitbart News:

Tillis, who has expressed concerns with Martin’s comments while serving as an attorney for J6 defendants, is expected to meet with Martin Monday afternoon in his Senate office. Breitbart News asked a Tillis spokesman if the senator would support Martin’s nomination, and if not, if he believes Judge Boasberg would choose someone more preferable. The Tillis spokesperson would not commit to the senator supporting Martin and attempted to downplay the scenario of Boasberg choosing the nominee in the event Tillis chooses to block Trump’s nominee. “Senator Tillis looks forward to meeting with Ed Martin,” the spokesman said. “Our understanding is that if the Senate does not confirm a U.S. Attorney before an acting U.S. Attorney’s term expires, the Attorney General can still pick the next acting replacement if it is done before the term expires under 28 USC 546.” But Attorney General Pam Bondi would be extremely limited in whom she could appoint to that seat, with no immediately apparent practical choices Trump would relish.

And of course, if you've been paying any attention, you know Tillis is voting no at this point.

New — Thom Tillis tells us he’s informed the WH he will NOT support Ed Martin to be the next US attorney for DC. Cites Jan. 6. That could derail the nomination. — Manu Raju (@mkraju) May 6, 2025

Guess how X is taking it ...

Time to make sure Tillis hears from the people. — Stan (@StanClark68) May 6, 2025

Pretty sure his D.C. office number is available online (202-224-6342), just sayin'.

*cough cough*

.@SenThomTillis, there is no legitimate reason for you not to confirm Ed Martin. Put you TDS aside and help this country. Confirm Ed Martin! — Writer, CR HIATT⭐⭐⭐ (@CR_HIATT) May 6, 2025

Who is paying off @SenThomTillis ?



Time for a bank records audit … — Funky Beach (@FunkyBeaches) May 6, 2025

You know what they say ... follow the money.

Everyone is being exposed. They are doing it themselves 🔥 — Susu312😉 (@SwanMom312) May 6, 2025

Crazy how that works once Trump is in office.

More proof that a lot of Republicans that are just Democrats. — BRIAN SAYS - IT'S JUST SARCASM PEOPLE!🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@vegotsecrets) May 6, 2025

Uniparty strikes again.

============================================================

Advertisement

Related:

CHECKMATE! Not Sure WHAT Lefties Are Crying About, Trump Did What NPR CEO Katherine Maher TOLD Him To

CROOKS: Trump Destroyed Nancy Pelosi SO BADLY During Interview They Did NOT Air It BUT Here It is (Watch)

DAMNING, Must-Read Thread Exposes Democrats' Corrupt AF Playbook for 'Winning' Upcoming Midterms

BOOM: Stephen Miller Shares the 'CORRECT' Process for Removing Illegals from Our Country and Oh HELL Yeah

StUnNiNg (and NOT In a Good Way): Kamala's Met Dress Goes VIRAL for ALL the Wrong, HILARIOUS Reasons

============================================================