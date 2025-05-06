CHECKMATE! Not Sure WHAT Lefties Are Crying About, Trump Did What NPR CEO...
CROOKS: Trump Destroyed Nancy Pelosi SO BADLY During Interview They Did NOT Air...
DAMNING, Must-Read Thread Exposes Democrats' Corrupt AF Playbook for 'Winning' Upcoming Mi...
BOOM: Stephen Miller Shares the 'CORRECT' Process for Removing Illegals from Our Country...
StUnNiNg (and NOT In a Good Way): Kamala's Met Dress Goes VIRAL for...
And There Was Much Rejoicing! Bloomberg Says the IRS Has Lost More Than...
YIKES! New Yorker Photo of Alex Soros and Huma Abedin Sure Sends a...
Dave Portnoy Responds to ABC Ambush Interview (Watch)
Mollie Hemingway: Rogue Judges Ignoring the Election and Implementing Democrat Immigration...
Elie Mystal: If Murdered by Illegal Alien His Kids Should Know Killer’s Legal...
Joe Scarborough Struggles to Explain Why He’s Mad at Trump Deporting Illegal Aliens...
VIP
Hot Take: California Dems Are Being Called Pedophiles for Doing the Right Thing
Mike Pence Given JFK ‘Profile in Courage’ Award
VIP
Fake News Hangover

Sen. Thom Tillis Refuses to Support Trump's Nominee for U.S. Attorney for D.C., Pisses Conservative X OFF

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:00 PM on May 06, 2025
AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic

If Sen. Thom Tillis wanted to become the single most unpopular Republican since Mitch McConnell, he succeeded. We're not entirely sure what the heck this guy is thinking, giving someone like Judge Boasberg the power to pick the U.S. Attorney for D.C.

Advertisement

But that's exactly what he's doing.

From Breitbart News:

Tillis, who has expressed concerns with Martin’s comments while serving as an attorney for J6 defendants, is expected to meet with Martin Monday afternoon in his Senate office.

Breitbart News asked a Tillis spokesman if the senator would support Martin’s nomination, and if not, if he believes Judge Boasberg would choose someone more preferable.

The Tillis spokesperson would not commit to the senator supporting Martin and attempted to downplay the scenario of Boasberg choosing the nominee in the event Tillis chooses to block Trump’s nominee.

“Senator Tillis looks forward to meeting with Ed Martin,” the spokesman said. “Our understanding is that if the Senate does not confirm a U.S. Attorney before an acting U.S. Attorney’s term expires, the Attorney General can still pick the next acting replacement if it is done before the term expires under 28 USC 546.”

But Attorney General Pam Bondi would be extremely limited in whom she could appoint to that seat, with no immediately apparent practical choices Trump would relish.

Recommended

YIKES! New Yorker Photo of Alex Soros and Huma Abedin Sure Sends a Message (Not the One They Wanted)
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

And of course, if you've been paying any attention, you know Tillis is voting no at this point.

Guess how X is taking it ... 

Pretty sure his D.C. office number is available online (202-224-6342), just sayin'.

*cough cough*

You know what they say ... follow the money.

Crazy how that works once Trump is in office.

Uniparty strikes again.

============================================================

Advertisement

Related:

CHECKMATE! Not Sure WHAT Lefties Are Crying About, Trump Did What NPR CEO Katherine Maher TOLD Him To

CROOKS: Trump Destroyed Nancy Pelosi SO BADLY During Interview They Did NOT Air It BUT Here It is (Watch)

DAMNING, Must-Read Thread Exposes Democrats' Corrupt AF Playbook for 'Winning' Upcoming Midterms

BOOM: Stephen Miller Shares the 'CORRECT' Process for Removing Illegals from Our Country and Oh HELL Yeah

StUnNiNg (and NOT In a Good Way): Kamala's Met Dress Goes VIRAL for ALL the Wrong, HILARIOUS Reasons

============================================================

Tags: TRUMP THOM TILLIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

YIKES! New Yorker Photo of Alex Soros and Huma Abedin Sure Sends a Message (Not the One They Wanted)
Grateful Calvin
CROOKS: Trump Destroyed Nancy Pelosi SO BADLY During Interview They Did NOT Air It BUT Here It is (Watch)
Sam J.
DAMNING, Must-Read Thread Exposes Democrats' Corrupt AF Playbook for 'Winning' Upcoming Midterms
Sam J.
CHECKMATE! Not Sure WHAT Lefties Are Crying About, Trump Did What NPR CEO Katherine Maher TOLD Him To
Sam J.
StUnNiNg (and NOT In a Good Way): Kamala's Met Dress Goes VIRAL for ALL the Wrong, HILARIOUS Reasons
Sam J.
BOOM: Stephen Miller Shares the 'CORRECT' Process for Removing Illegals from Our Country and Oh HELL Yeah
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
YIKES! New Yorker Photo of Alex Soros and Huma Abedin Sure Sends a Message (Not the One They Wanted) Grateful Calvin
Advertisement