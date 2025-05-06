StUnNiNg (and NOT In a Good Way): Kamala's Met Dress Goes VIRAL for ALL the Wrong, HILARIOUS Reasons

Kamala Harris wore this dress to the Met Gala. Now, the Met Gala is known for people wearing outlandish, even crazy outfits. That being said, though, we're pretty sure she was going for elegance and dignity.
Not Cruella de Vil.
Although let's face it, Cruella definitely suits the former VP who lost bigly to Trump in November.
What were the Democrats thinking?
Kamala Harris stuns at the Met Gala. pic.twitter.com/aHtwmu9Xss— Democrats (@TheDemocrats) May 6, 2025
They had to know this wouldn't go well for Kammy.
Appropriate to wear a dress that doesn't know if it's black or white— Robert Kroese (@robkroese) May 6, 2025
She still seems a bit burdened by what has been. 🤷🏻♂️— Steve Baker (@SteveBakerUSA) May 6, 2025
Indeed. And the BIZARRE cut of that dress is not helping.
Stunned in the sense that we can’t believe she’d show her face in public, yes— Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) May 6, 2025
Ouch.
Oof. She looks like a bottle of Liquid Paper.— GiGi (@ChristySimm23) May 6, 2025
HA HA HA HA HA
Kamala de Vil pic.twitter.com/xHwH4irq8G— Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) May 6, 2025
There it is!
Crafted from the coats of 101 Dalmatian puppies. https://t.co/o9v4X9Spn5— John Ashbrook (@JohnAshbrook) May 6, 2025
NOOOOOO.
Kamala Harris stuns at the Met Gala dressed up as that iconic New York staple dessert, the Black and White cookie https://t.co/gpf1orAu7w pic.twitter.com/NKkagakJer— Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) May 6, 2025
sTuNs https://t.co/UjmZcOr9gr— Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) May 6, 2025
Heh.
*How do we win back enough of the populists and the working class to compete for power again?*— Conor Friedersdorf (@conor64) May 6, 2025
*Photos of party leaders in designer clothes to attend the premier gala for Manhattan elites?*
*Good call. Tweet it from the official account.* https://t.co/QJnGeRDw6G
Recommended
So relatable.
She looks like an AI generated image of her.— Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) May 6, 2025
That dress looks like there is another woman in the same dress right behind her. My eyes can't make sense of this. Lol.
Also, we like millionaires flaunting their wealth at vapid parties now? The day Trump imposed student loans?! https://t.co/0DkJHQOsFV
Tough crowd, Kam-Kam.
