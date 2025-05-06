DAMNING, Must-Read Thread Exposes Democrats' Corrupt AF Playbook for 'Winning' Upcoming Mi...
StUnNiNg (and NOT In a Good Way): Kamala's Met Dress Goes VIRAL for ALL the Wrong, HILARIOUS Reasons

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:25 AM on May 06, 2025
Twitchy

Kamala Harris wore this dress to the Met Gala. Now, the Met Gala is known for people wearing outlandish, even crazy outfits. That being said, though, we're pretty sure she was going for elegance and dignity.

Not Cruella de Vil.

Although let's face it, Cruella definitely suits the former VP who lost bigly to Trump in November.

What were the Democrats thinking?

They had to know this wouldn't go well for Kammy.

Indeed. And the BIZARRE cut of that dress is not helping.

Ouch.

HA HA HA HA HA

There it is!

NOOOOOO.

Heh.

So relatable.

Tough crowd, Kam-Kam.

