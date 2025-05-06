StUnNiNg (and NOT In a Good Way): Kamala's Met Dress Goes VIRAL for ALL the Wrong, HILARIOUS Reasons

Kamala Harris wore this dress to the Met Gala. Now, the Met Gala is known for people wearing outlandish, even crazy outfits. That being said, though, we're pretty sure she was going for elegance and dignity.

Not Cruella de Vil.

Although let's face it, Cruella definitely suits the former VP who lost bigly to Trump in November.

What were the Democrats thinking?

Kamala Harris stuns at the Met Gala. pic.twitter.com/aHtwmu9Xss — Democrats (@TheDemocrats) May 6, 2025

They had to know this wouldn't go well for Kammy.

Appropriate to wear a dress that doesn't know if it's black or white — Robert Kroese (@robkroese) May 6, 2025

She still seems a bit burdened by what has been. 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Steve Baker (@SteveBakerUSA) May 6, 2025

Indeed. And the BIZARRE cut of that dress is not helping.

Stunned in the sense that we can’t believe she’d show her face in public, yes — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) May 6, 2025

Ouch.

Oof. She looks like a bottle of Liquid Paper. — GiGi (@ChristySimm23) May 6, 2025

HA HA HA HA HA

Kamala de Vil pic.twitter.com/xHwH4irq8G — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) May 6, 2025

There it is!

Crafted from the coats of 101 Dalmatian puppies. https://t.co/o9v4X9Spn5 — John Ashbrook (@JohnAshbrook) May 6, 2025

NOOOOOO.

Kamala Harris stuns at the Met Gala dressed up as that iconic New York staple dessert, the Black and White cookie https://t.co/gpf1orAu7w pic.twitter.com/NKkagakJer — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) May 6, 2025

Heh.

*How do we win back enough of the populists and the working class to compete for power again?*



*Photos of party leaders in designer clothes to attend the premier gala for Manhattan elites?*



*Good call. Tweet it from the official account.* https://t.co/QJnGeRDw6G — Conor Friedersdorf (@conor64) May 6, 2025

So relatable.

She looks like an AI generated image of her.



That dress looks like there is another woman in the same dress right behind her. My eyes can't make sense of this. Lol.



Also, we like millionaires flaunting their wealth at vapid parties now? The day Trump imposed student loans?! https://t.co/0DkJHQOsFV — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) May 6, 2025

Tough crowd, Kam-Kam.

