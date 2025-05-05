VIP
AP Reports Trump's Secure Border Has Wrecked a Bustling Economy Biden Created (Guess...
Jonathan Turley OWNS Dem Who Begged Biden to Crack Down on Election Deniers...
NYC Mayor Adams Announces Purchase of $1.6 Million Worth of Panic Buttons to...
WOW: CNN Officially CROSSES A LINE In Their Trump Hate With Disturbing Interview...
Steve Hilton, “Califailure”
She MAD! LOL! Jasmine Crockett FLIPS OUT After Trump Calls Her a 'Low...
Bill O'Reilly Points Out What '60 Minutes' Ignored About Lawyer Glorified In Latest...
Worst ... Star Wars Sequel ... EVER! J.B. Pritzker Comes Back for More...
Rachel Bitecofer Earns the BEST Nickname for Claim That Trump Wants to 'Own...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Leftist Losers Assemble! Sean Penn, Jim Acosta, and Eric Swalwell Compare Trump to...
In the Past 48 Hours NPR and PBS Reps Have LAUGHABLY Claimed Their...
Dem Party Flashback: Corporate Price-Gouging and the November 2024 Miracle that Made it...
Trump Questions Dems’ Decision to Make ‘Low-IQ’ Jasmine Crockett the Face of Their...

Meghan McCain Puts UBER-TROLL Morgan J. Freeman In His Place In VICIOUS Back and Forth Over Kamala Harris

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:55 AM on May 05, 2025
Meme

We are officially over 100 days into being thankful that Kamala Harris did not win in November. That being said, she continues to make a fool of herself, and sadly, by default, women in general and their ability to ever become president. 

Advertisement

Meghan McCain pulled zero punches, pushing this brutal truth:

Bingo.

Nailed it.

WINNER WINNER CHICKEN DINNER.

Clearly, she's over the target - otherwise, uber troll and all-around hater Morgan J. Freeman (not the actor) wouldn't have gone after her.

Say what now? Traitor? And Trump cheated?

Bro, stop huffing glue, seriously.

McCain fired back:

We've got a long list of what is wrong with Freeman.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Except she did NOT win, which makes her look even worse.

Heh.

T.

K.

O.

============================================================

Related:

Jonathan Turley OWNS Dem Who Begged Biden to Crack Down on Election Deniers ... for Denying 2024 Election

WOW: CNN Officially CROSSES A LINE In Their Trump Hate With Disturbing Interview of Drug Cartel (Watch)

She MAD! LOL! Angry Jasmine Crockett Claims Trump Called Her Low I.Q 'Cuz He's Scared of Her and BAHAHA

Bless His HATEFUL Lil' Heart! Nobody Blue Check Says He Hopes Next Pope Will Diss Trump and 'Far Right'

Obama Lackey Tries OUTRAGING MAGA With Obama Pope Pic and It Does NOT Go the Way He Planned ... At ALL

============================================================

Tags: KAMALA HARRIS MEGHAN MCCAIN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Jonathan Turley OWNS Dem Who Begged Biden to Crack Down on Election Deniers ... for Denying 2024 Election
Sam J.
She MAD! LOL! Jasmine Crockett FLIPS OUT After Trump Calls Her a 'Low I.Q. Person' (and Proves Him RIGHT)
Sam J.
Bill O'Reilly Points Out What '60 Minutes' Ignored About Lawyer Glorified In Latest Trump Hit Piece
Doug P.
WOW: CNN Officially CROSSES A LINE In Their Trump Hate With Disturbing Interview of Drug Cartel (Watch)
Sam J.
NYC Mayor Adams Announces Purchase of $1.6 Million Worth of Panic Buttons to 'Hopefully' Curb Crime
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement