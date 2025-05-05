Meghan McCain Puts UBER-TROLL Morgan J. Freeman In His Place In VICIOUS Back and Forth Over Kamala Harris

We are officially over 100 days into being thankful that Kamala Harris did not win in November. That being said, she continues to make a fool of herself, and sadly, by default, women in general and their ability to ever become president.

Meghan McCain pulled zero punches, pushing this brutal truth:

I cannot express how much damage Kamala Harris has done to the potential of a woman finally becoming President.



I don't know why she is giving speeches in such a state but it is a sad, pathetic referendum on the person she truly is.



(and her idiot staff, what's left of them) — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) May 1, 2025

Bingo.

Nailed it.

WINNER WINNER CHICKEN DINNER.

Clearly, she's over the target - otherwise, uber troll and all-around hater Morgan J. Freeman (not the actor) wouldn't have gone after her.

What the f**k is wrong with you????? Why would you attack a Black woman who nearly won despite having less than 3 months to set up and entire presidential campaign. You’re a sour piece of s**t who needs a real long hard look in the mirror — traitor! AND TRUMP CHEATED!!!!! https://t.co/igxDEXZKbu — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) May 2, 2025

Say what now? Traitor? And Trump cheated?

Bro, stop huffing glue, seriously.

McCain fired back:

Your entire career is that you produce the deeply exploitative reality show “16 and pregnant”.



So sir, actually, what in the f**k is actually wrong with you? https://t.co/xGTIBXFa9w — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) May 2, 2025

We've got a long list of what is wrong with Freeman.

Hmmm a black woman who the democrats tried to install as president!



What democratic process did the democrats use to select her to replace Biden?? 🦗🦗 — Just Tony (@rover7_tony) May 3, 2025

Lol. "She almost won!" Proof that the Dems could have run an inanimate carbon rod and produced the same result. pic.twitter.com/FpHvMpkdFT — MAGA. Still not tired. (@Ralph_Laurentz) May 3, 2025

Except she did NOT win, which makes her look even worse.

Wait until Morgan hears how Democrat voters attacked a Black woman by utterly rejecting her candidacy in 2020.



He’ll be so mad at Democrats. — Mimi (@MadMimi3) May 2, 2025

Heh.

Objectively, Meghan wins this round. Not close — Awakened Mandate (@BrandonHathaw12) May 2, 2025

T.

K.

O.

