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Lived Experience: Dem Ro Khanna Wants to Add Four More ‘Apolitical’ Ketanji Browns to SCOTUS

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 9:45 PM on May 25, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

Democrats are painting the current Supreme Court as far-right extremists. Democrats are still smarting from this ‘extremist’ court ruling that race-based congressional districts are racist and therefore unconstitutional. The fiends! Democrat ‘centrist’ (that’s a lie) Ro Khanna is advocating for the nine-member Supreme Court to be expanded by four new justices. See, only a truly extreme packing of the court with leftist justices can counter fake extremism like undoing racial segregation. Khanna also believes at least one member of the current SCOTUS is ‘apolitical.’

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Here’s more. (READ)

Ro Khanna, who has been attacking SCOTUS as extreme, politicized and partisan, attempts to make the case that KBJ has been acting apolitically:

"Why do you say she's not acting apolitically?"

"I believe she's acting, is what she thinks the Constitution requires."

“I believe she is looking at the Constitution through her lived experience and lens and coming to decisions on that."

Of course, the ‘apolitical’ justice is the most political one. Here’s Khanna cheerleading for Ketanji Brown on Fox News. (WATCH)

Brown is a lot of things, but apolitical is not one of them.

Posters say the Democrat Party fears a SCOTUS that interprets the Constitution instead of being ruled by their feelings and current leftist ideology. That’s why they are so gung-ho about expanding the court with four Brown clones.

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The SCOTUS, as it stands, is not politicized.

Commenters say it will be if Democrats get their way. Especially if added justices rule using their ‘lived experiences.’

Correct. The whole "lived experiences" thing is more postmodern bu||****.

Just a way for people biased to the left to ignore reality in favor of their own desires, needs, and opinions.

Certainly, a single "lived experience" should not affect law for an entire complex society.

— John Joseph Bonforte (@BonforteJohn) May 25, 2026

Words confound Brown. Her favorite response consists of variations on ‘I don’t understand.’

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Posters say Khanna can say such outlandish things because he’s in a safe congressional seat.

He’s not going anywhere.

Commenters say Khanna is as ill-informed about the Constitution as his heroine on the court.

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We'd like to see it. But neither of these delusional Democrats is going to shut their yaps to prevent their ignorance from spilling out. Republicans must stay in power, or we'll have a legion of Ketanji Browns with their ‘lived experiences’ on the Supreme Court for decades. 

Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are hijacking President Trump's agenda and insulting the will of the people.

Help us expose out-of-control judges dead set on halting President Trump's mandate for change. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CONGRESS DEMOCRAT PARTY FOX NEWS LAW & ORDER SUPREME COURT JUSTICE KETANJI BROWN JACKSON

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