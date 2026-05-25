Lived Experience: Dem Ro Khanna Wants to Add Four More ‘Apolitical’ Ketanji Browns to SCOTUS

Democrats are painting the current Supreme Court as far-right extremists. Democrats are still smarting from this ‘extremist’ court ruling that race-based congressional districts are racist and therefore unconstitutional. The fiends! Democrat ‘centrist’ (that’s a lie) Ro Khanna is advocating for the nine-member Supreme Court to be expanded by four new justices. See, only a truly extreme packing of the court with leftist justices can counter fake extremism like undoing racial segregation. Khanna also believes at least one member of the current SCOTUS is ‘apolitical.’

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Ro Khanna, who has been attacking SCOTUS as extreme, politicized and partisan, attempts to make the case that KBJ has been acting apolitically: "Why do you say she's not acting apolitically?" "I believe she's acting, is what she thinks the Constitution requires." “I believe she is looking at the Constitution through her lived experience and lens and coming to decisions on that."

Of course, the ‘apolitical’ justice is the most political one. Here’s Khanna cheerleading for Ketanji Brown on Fox News. (WATCH)

Ro Khanna, who has been attacking SCOTUS as extreme, politicized and partisan, attempts to make the case that KBJ has been acting apolitically:



"Why do you say she's not acting apolitically?"



"I believe she's acting, is what she thinks the Constitution requires."



“I believe… pic.twitter.com/hk8Jf4iOuy — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 25, 2026

Brown is a lot of things, but apolitical is not one of them.

Posters say the Democrat Party fears a SCOTUS that interprets the Constitution instead of being ruled by their feelings and current leftist ideology. That’s why they are so gung-ho about expanding the court with four Brown clones.

If you look past the fact that she denies basic human biology-



Tends to LEAN towards communism-



And basically has decided that "her FEELINGS" should supersede US LAWS?



Then sure- she's a real peach 🙄 — Just Sayin’ 🇺🇲 ✝️ ❤️ (@catmrow0) May 25, 2026

“The most strident, outspoken leftwing hack activist on the court is totally deciding cases apolitically.”



- Man Who Expects To Be Taken Seriously — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 25, 2026

The court is politicized!

Except for the one I agree with.

She's not political!!!!!!!

Damn fools in positions of power. — David L. Schultz (@GnatBeGone) May 25, 2026

The SCOTUS, as it stands, is not politicized.

Commenters say it will be if Democrats get their way. Especially if added justices rule using their ‘lived experiences.’

Correct. The whole "lived experiences" thing is more postmodern bu||****. Just a way for people biased to the left to ignore reality in favor of their own desires, needs, and opinions. Certainly, a single "lived experience" should not affect law for an entire complex society. — John Joseph Bonforte (@BonforteJohn) May 25, 2026

Guess what @RoKhanna her lived experiences DO NOT MATTER, only the text of the constitution matters.



Taking votes based on how she feels about something is the last thing she should be doing, retard. — 4204evuh (@4204eveh15586) May 25, 2026

We don't need her lived experience, jerk @RoKhanna We need someone who can read and understand words. She has shown repeatedly that she's unable. — HP2025 (@HewettPackard10) May 25, 2026

Words confound Brown. Her favorite response consists of variations on ‘I don’t understand.’

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Posters say Khanna can say such outlandish things because he’s in a safe congressional seat.

What a BS response. Khanna should be next to go. — Carl Gottlieb (@gottlieb_c13952) May 25, 2026

The CA electorate is amongst the most underinformed and emotionally-driven in the WORLD.



That's a DANGEROUS combination, and explains why radical leftists keep getting elected cycle after cycle in CA. — The Culture Warrior 🇺🇸🇮🇪🇬🇧 (@VetWarrior76) May 25, 2026

The only reason we see the same handful of Reps peddling this nonsense is they are in radical districts. Like this guy in a D+21 district. — Sal Marinello (@SalMarinello) May 25, 2026

He’s not going anywhere.

Commenters say Khanna is as ill-informed about the Constitution as his heroine on the court.

He sounds like an ill informed freshman who just surfaced from a healthy dose of women's and ethnic studies courses at Wellesley College . Pathetic. He's so bad at it I can't tell if he's been recently indoctrinated or is simply attempting weakly to indoctrinate others. — Daniel Salem (@DanielS90171419) May 25, 2026

Ro Khanna is not stupid, and he is well aware that KBJ is not qualified to sit with the other justices on that court. This is just proof that democrats will defend their own regardless of how dumb it makes them look to do so. — Certified! unverfied. (@Hogan62G) May 25, 2026

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He tried...



but couldn't keep a straight face. pic.twitter.com/yHwBvymU2v — 1UltraMegaMaga (@1UltraMegaMAGA) May 25, 2026

Uh, Ro, bad news. The Constitution does not change based on one's lived experiences. KBJ can shut her pie hole, and so can you, Ro... — Felonious Mopery (@FeloniousMopery) May 25, 2026

We'd like to see it. But neither of these delusional Democrats is going to shut their yaps to prevent their ignorance from spilling out. Republicans must stay in power, or we'll have a legion of Ketanji Browns with their ‘lived experiences’ on the Supreme Court for decades.

Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are hijacking President Trump's agenda and insulting the will of the people.

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