Unfrozen Cavewoman Justice: Hilarious Video Shows Everything Ketanji Brown Jackson 'Doesn't Understand'

Despite The Bulwark's demand that the Supreme Court of the United States is obligated to abide by the rulings of lower courts (it's true; they actually said that), SCOTUS is the highest court in the land. As such, they deserve our respect, even when we don't agree with their rulings.

But when we listen to some of the liberal justices on today's court, they make it reeeeeeeally difficult sometimes.

Of the three justices appointed by Democratic presidents, Elena Kagan does strike us as qualified, even if she is ideologically captured. The 'wise Latina' Sonia Sotomayor, on the other hand, tests our respect a lot more often, such as when she compared giving hormones to 'trans kids' to taking aspirin, or when she stated that bumpstocks can enable AR-15s to fire 800 rounds per second.

But Ketanji Brown Jackson ... man, we don't know. Aside from not being able to say what a woman is, Jackson often strains credibility not just as a qualified SCOTUS justice, but even as someone with a triple-digit IQ. She often laments the Constitution, such as when she worried that the First Amendment might 'impede the federal government.'

Uhh, yeah. That's why it was written.

We are not alone in wondering how smart Jackson is (or is not). Yesterday, Comfortably Smug of the Ruthless Podcast shared a video that is both hilarious and deeply concerning.

Watch below and check out all of the times that Jackson 'didn't understand' the arguments being made before her:

🚨 INBOX: If there's one thing we know about Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson this term - it's that she doesn't understand.



INCREDIBLE VIDEO pic.twitter.com/DQQ3q1mA8Q — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) June 25, 2025

Wow. Just ... wow. If you had the patience to make it through the whole video, you deserve congratulations.

And bear in mind, as Smug notes above, that is nearly five full minutes from this term alone.

Turns out "what is a woman" isn't the only thing Justice Jackson has trouble wrapping her head around. https://t.co/zZdiDEke1b — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) June 25, 2025

Well, when things as basic as make and female confuse you, you won't understand most things. https://t.co/LcZdLEFlUQ — Anarcho-Catholic (@philfCAL) June 26, 2025

At this point, we have to wonder what Jackson does understand, other than how to cash in with a $2 million book deal.

Even if she just uses the phrase as a rhetorical technique, and that's assuredly what this is, it is still extremely frightening for many reasons.

The best part is she’s attempting condescension. https://t.co/6JPr22DIJp — Bearded Miguel (@beardedmiguel) June 25, 2025

She LOVES to be condescending from the bench. It is one of her trademarks.

But that's usually the case with anyone who suffers from Imposter Syndrome.

This is a phrase passive aggressive people who think they know it all use to try to conceal their mental emptiness. — Diet Coke Trad (@bewicksong) June 25, 2025

That's a bingo right there.

Someone should try mansplaining to her. — The Lectern Guy🇺🇸 (@lecternleader) June 25, 2025

HA!

She should have stuck to biology. https://t.co/3K032OzH1R — a posteriori 🇺🇸 🏑 🥊 (@mbarminski) June 25, 2025

She doesn't appear to have been cut out for that field either.

We didn't think that was remotely possible, but here we are.

Same vibe as the caveman lawyer pic.twitter.com/M1U4hDMtCT — Gordie (@BfgGordie) June 25, 2025

LOL. Perfection.

If I was this dumb, I’d shut up — GraceUnderPressure (@ExitStageRite) June 25, 2025

We all know the saying: Better to remain silent and be thought a fool, than to open your mouth and remove all doubt.

That's Jackson to a T.

I think we all understand how she got her job https://t.co/iNPJ9outTu — Grinchy Girl (@cmengs318) June 26, 2025

We don't have to guess about that one. Joe Biden came right out and said it when he nominated her.

And what’s critical for any argument is to understand your oppositions position. She is either lazy, stupid or just covering her butt. I think it’s the second. https://t.co/zZKeS4UmlV — CMK (@cmorgank) June 25, 2025

It could be all three. Always remember to embrace the power of 'AND.'

HAHAHAHAHA.

Insanity. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) June 26, 2025

KBJ’s punishment in hell is going to be listening to everything she said on earth but with full awareness of what she sounds like. — XIV (@Exayevie) June 25, 2025

OOF.

We're not even sure the ancient Greek gods could've ever come up with a punishment that cruel, yet appropriate. It would make Sisyphus pushing the rock up the hill seem like a lark.

No matter how much any former President's legacy is stripped away by his successors, one thing that always endures for many years is the judges they were able to appoint, particularly justices on the Supreme Court.

Right now, President Trump is in the process of demolishing the legacy of his predecessor, Joe Biden. But we can't think of anything more appropriate as a monument to Biden's presidency than the fact that his one SCOTUS appointment is Ketanji Brown Jackson, perhaps the dumbest person to ever don the black robe.

That's an irony we can all understand.