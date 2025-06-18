Dodgers Skip the Illegal Immigration Pep Rally, Sam Stein Has a Cry Baby...
For SOME Reason Senate Dems Skipped a Great Opportunity to Defend Biden's Cognitive...
HUGE Win For Children: SCOTUS Upholds the Right of States to Ban 'Gender-Affirming...
Oh, No! Not a FLAG! Wired Magazine Faceplants With Rehashed Outrage Over 'Appeal...
VIP
No One Is Above the Law! Axios Has a List of Dems 'Arrested,...
Gov. Gavin Newsom Already Has Somebody to Blame As 'Peak Fire Season' Begins...
The Not So Classy Responses to Kristi Noem's Hospitalization by The Daily Mail...
Chuck Schumer: Democrats to Hide Behind ‘Starving Children’ to Avoid Joe Biden Cognitive...
Above the Law: Emboldened Brad Lander Is Encouraging Others to Obstruct ICE After...
Food Network Chef Anne Burrell Dead at 55
Steer & Escort: NYT Crafts Dem-Friendly Phrases to Downplay Brad Lander’s Obstruction of...
Chuck Schumer Blames Trump for Political Violence in Minnesota, Forgets His Own SCOTUS...
DNC Chair Drops an F-Bomb on Trump, Tells Him Not to Waste Gov....
VIP
Sen. Tammy Duckworth Lists Better Uses of Money Than a Parade for a...

Ketanji Brown Jackson’s $2M Book Deal: Can’t Define ‘Woman,’ But Sure Knows How to Cash In

justmindy
justmindy | 12:50 PM on June 18, 2025
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson may not know what a woman is, but she apparently knows how to spot a big pay day.

Advertisement

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson reported receiving over $2 million from Penguin Random House, which published her book, “Lovely One: A Memoir,” in 2024.

Jackson’s financial disclosure report indicated that Penguin Random House paid her a $2,068,750 book advance in 2024. The company also provided reimbursements for transportation, food, and lodging to promote her book at events across the country.

“Lovely One,” whose title references her West African birth name’s meaning, was published in early September, and is described by Amazon as “tracing her family’s ascent from segregation to her confirmation on America’s highest court within the span of one generation.”

Her book tour spanned the country with stops in major cities including San Francisco, Seattle, Chicago, Miami and Atlanta.

This is not the first time Penguin Random House has sent her a massive payment, as a similar disclosure report revealed the company paid her a $893,750 book advance in 2023, bringing the total over two years to almost $3 million.

Recommended

Oh, No! Not a FLAG! Wired Magazine Faceplants With Rehashed Outrage Over 'Appeal to Heaven' Flag
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

It's certainly lucrative to be a Supreme Court Justice these days. 

For the right price, she can probably tell you.

That would be more appropriate. 

It should be for her target audience.

So many trees gave their lives for this mess.

She was chosen by a President not in his right mind. That is one thing America knows for certain.

Advertisement

They are legends in their own minds. 

Exactly. No one asked for this.

Tags: SUPREME COURT TRANSGENDER DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION JUSTICE KETANJI BROWN JACKSON

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Oh, No! Not a FLAG! Wired Magazine Faceplants With Rehashed Outrage Over 'Appeal to Heaven' Flag
Grateful Calvin
For SOME Reason Senate Dems Skipped a Great Opportunity to Defend Biden's Cognitive State
Doug P.
HUGE Win For Children: SCOTUS Upholds the Right of States to Ban 'Gender-Affirming Care' on Minors
Grateful Calvin
The Not So Classy Responses to Kristi Noem's Hospitalization by The Daily Mail and The Bulwark
FuzzyChimp
Food Network Chef Anne Burrell Dead at 55
Amy Curtis
Gov. Gavin Newsom Already Has Somebody to Blame As 'Peak Fire Season' Begins in California
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Oh, No! Not a FLAG! Wired Magazine Faceplants With Rehashed Outrage Over 'Appeal to Heaven' Flag Grateful Calvin
Advertisement