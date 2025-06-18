Ketanji Brown Jackson’s $2M Book Deal: Can’t Define ‘Woman,’ But Sure Knows How to Cash In

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson may not know what a woman is, but she apparently knows how to spot a big pay day.

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson reported receiving over $2 million from Penguin Random House, which published her book, “Lovely One: A Memoir,” in 2024. Jackson’s financial disclosure report indicated that Penguin Random House paid her a $2,068,750 book advance in 2024. The company also provided reimbursements for transportation, food, and lodging to promote her book at events across the country. “Lovely One,” whose title references her West African birth name’s meaning, was published in early September, and is described by Amazon as “tracing her family’s ascent from segregation to her confirmation on America’s highest court within the span of one generation.” Her book tour spanned the country with stops in major cities including San Francisco, Seattle, Chicago, Miami and Atlanta. This is not the first time Penguin Random House has sent her a massive payment, as a similar disclosure report revealed the company paid her a $893,750 book advance in 2023, bringing the total over two years to almost $3 million.

It's certainly lucrative to be a Supreme Court Justice these days.

This shouldn't be allowed. What a bunch of BS. Does she still not know what a woman is? https://t.co/mEo0rAkXKM — 'Nikki Whaley'-Barowski AKA Reina Kay (@DFWradiogirlie) June 18, 2025

For the right price, she can probably tell you.

Book deals for politicians are straight up money laundering. https://t.co/BVTDIswmb6 — JoeyJoJoJrShabadoo (@JonOldstyle) June 18, 2025

Aww, that's a shame.



I thought the title for her memoir would be "Am I a Woman?" https://t.co/mbja3MrxWg — Buffybear🇺🇲 (@Buffybear5) June 18, 2025

That would be more appropriate.

Is it written in crayon? https://t.co/l0IsQckds7 — Gravis Mushnick (@GravisMushnick) June 18, 2025

It should be for her target audience.

Will cost more than that to print a bunch of unwanted copies and then move them to the landfill when they don't sell. — Steve Austin, not a communist (@saustin_moco) June 18, 2025

So many trees gave their lives for this mess.

It’s found under the ‘Diversity Hire’ section of the local library. — AmericanRebel (@AmericanRebble) June 18, 2025

She was chosen by a President not in his right mind. That is one thing America knows for certain.

One must appreciate the titles elitists give to their books. Anyone remember the brilliant title "Becoming"? — IdahoGem (@OutbackSheIdaho) June 18, 2025

They are legends in their own minds.

Even if we took party lines out of it… who would want to read that? Most of America couldn’t tell you who she is. That goes for all of the Justices. — TexasRed (@FisheyFishey64) June 18, 2025

Exactly. No one asked for this.