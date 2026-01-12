Kristi Noem Calls on Jake Tapper to Call Out the Rhetoric of Jacob Frey and AOC

This is rich. CNN's Jake Tapper is concerned that Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is doing a disservice to the ICE agent who was nearly run down by calling Renee Good's actions in Minneapolis "domestic terrorism" before the investigation into the shooting has been completed. Yes, CNN would never jump to a conclusion before having all of the facts, and Tapper is personally concerned about the ICE agent.

Advertisement

One thing this entire administration is great at is dealing with the media. They give as good as they get. Marvel as Noem asks Tapper to call out the rhetoric coming from Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who, along with New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, have already judged the shooting in Minneapolis to be a murder.

CNN’s Jake Tapper: “I'm wondering if you're not doing a disservice to the officer by reaching a conclusion before the investigation takes place.”



DHS Secretary Kristi Noem: “I haven't heard you say once what a disservice it's done for Mayor Frey to get up and to tell ICE to get… pic.twitter.com/hH6am0co7h — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) January 11, 2026

The post continues:

… the eff out of his city and AOC to stand up before she had any of the facts and call this officer a mu*derer.” “Call them out, Jake. Spend as much time calling them out.” “I have provided you with facts and information to back up every single word that we have said in every single part of this investigation. And if you don't like it, that's fine. But we're going to continue to do the right thing to keep the American people safe.” However much you HATE CNN it’s not nearly enough!

And then Tapper, after being schooled, tells Noem he knows she'd like to make him the topic instead of what happened in Minneapolis.

CNN is pure propaganda for the most radical left. Their goal is to get conservatives killed, if a few of their liberal allies get killed in the process, oh well, they weren’t really allies in the first place, just pawns. — Steve Keating (@LeadToday) January 12, 2026

He was so unprofessional in the interview. He was determined to make her look bad, but all he did was shine an even brighter light on his own prejudice and lack of character. — LadyJoAnn🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@LadyJoAnn9) January 12, 2026

In a few years, he will write a book

on how he was wrong but had no idea at the time. — DemoncratsAreEvil (@DemoncratsREviI) January 12, 2026

Ideologically driven reporting can exacerbate divisions by creating echo chambers where audiences only encounter reinforcing viewpoints. The media has become more polarized, with left-leaning outlets presenting stories in a way that anticipates and amplifies partisanship. — Don Gulling (@dongulling) January 12, 2026

Fake Jake is a smug little leftist. — Balls66 (@66Baller) January 12, 2026

I'm waiting for the day when people like Jake actually come into contact with these animals they defend. — doobiedoo #AdultHumanFemale (@doobied47147128) January 12, 2026

Advertisement

Leads with "I'm wondering if you're not doing a disservice to the officer by reaching a conclusion before the investigation takes place"



Ends with "I know that you'd like to make me the topic of this and not what happened"



Peak projection @jaketapper — ScoFoZo (@ScoFoZo) January 12, 2026

Yes, Tapper really wonders if Noem is doing the ICE agent a "disservice" by noting that a trained agitator tried to run him down, and that's why he shot in self-defense. We're sure Tapper is very concerned about the ICE agent getting a fair shake.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump's administration and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.