Law Prof Claims Minnesota Is a ‘Separate, Sovereign’ Entity Entitled to Enforce Its...
Lee Zeldin and Richard Grenell Call 'Fake News' on the NY Times for...
RFK Delivered More Vaccine Clarity Than We Could've Ever Hoped for
Donald Trump Jr. Noticed What Open Border, Anti-ICE Hypocrite Celebs Did NOT Say...
Just LEAVE Already: Senior Ilhan Omar Staffer BEGS Other Countries for Help
Paid Agitator Storms Into MN Newscast and WATCH What She Does After Finding...
'Soy El Dweebo': Eric Swalwell's Personal Cringe Reel Gets a Hilarious New Addition
Joe Scarborough Panics Live on 'MSNow,' Blows Dem ICE Shooting Narrative
Open Border Celebs Want 'ICE OUT' but Try Sneaking Into Their Awards Show...
Is the Iranian Regime Finally Collapsing? Here's What the Media Isn't Telling You.
VIP
WATCH What Lefty Nutball Protester Does When She's Asked a Simple Question About...
'Don't BUY Her BS'! Jewish Columbia Student DRAGS AOC for Pretending to SUDDENLY...
Lefty Whining About Our 'Lack of Empathy' Trips SPECTACULARLY Over Her Own Hate-Filled...
VIP
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey Makes the Tried and True Dem Shift (This Time...

Kristi Noem Calls on Jake Tapper to Call Out the Rhetoric of Jacob Frey and AOC

Brett T. | 5:00 PM on January 12, 2026
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool

This is rich. CNN's Jake Tapper is concerned that Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is doing a disservice to the ICE agent who was nearly run down by calling Renee Good's actions in Minneapolis "domestic terrorism" before the investigation into the shooting has been completed. Yes, CNN would never jump to a conclusion before having all of the facts, and Tapper is personally concerned about the ICE agent.

Advertisement

One thing this entire administration is great at is dealing with the media. They give as good as they get. Marvel as Noem asks Tapper to call out the rhetoric coming from Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who, along with New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, have already judged the shooting in Minneapolis to be a murder. 

The post continues:

… the eff out of his city and AOC to stand up before she had any of the facts and call this officer a mu*derer.” 

“Call them out, Jake. Spend as much time calling them out.” 

“I have provided you with facts and information to back up every single word that we have said in every single part of this investigation. And if you don't like it, that's fine. But we're going to continue to do the right thing to keep the American people safe.”

However much you HATE CNN it’s not nearly enough!

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

And then Tapper, after being schooled, tells Noem he knows she'd like to make him the topic instead of what happened in Minneapolis.

Advertisement

Yes, Tapper really wonders if Noem is doing the ICE agent a "disservice" by noting that a trained agitator tried to run him down, and that's why he shot in self-defense. We're sure Tapper is very concerned about the ICE agent getting a fair shake.

***

 

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump's administration and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CNN DOMESTIC TERRORISM JAKE TAPPER KRISTI NOEM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Law Prof Claims Minnesota Is a ‘Separate, Sovereign’ Entity Entitled to Enforce Its Own Laws
Brett T.
Just LEAVE Already: Senior Ilhan Omar Staffer BEGS Other Countries for Help
Grateful Calvin
Paid Agitator Storms Into MN Newscast and WATCH What She Does After Finding Out the Journo Is With CNN
Sam J.
Lee Zeldin and Richard Grenell Call 'Fake News' on the NY Times for This Trump EPA Death Spin
Doug P.
Donald Trump Jr. Noticed What Open Border, Anti-ICE Hypocrite Celebs Did NOT Say at the Golden Globes
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement