Beyond Parody: The Bulwark's Headline About SCOTUS Deportation Ruling Is a New Low, Even for Them

Every time we think the writers at The Bullwark cannot sink any lower, there they go and slither under their own bar.

We are used to them blaming the American people for how bad of a President Joe Biden was. We're used to them mocking Trump administration officials who have an emergency visit to the hospital. Heck, we're even used to them telling us that it is time for us to hide illegals in our attics to protect them from the 'Nazi ICE agents.'

But yesterday, to our almost gaping disbelief, we found out that not only does The Bulwark not understand the Constitution, they have open, sneering contempt for it.

Check out the headline below as The Bulwark tries to rewrite the Constitution to say that SCOTUS is supposed to obey the lower courts in America and never challenge any of their rulings.

This is quite the headline. pic.twitter.com/xK72PlPa43 — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) June 25, 2025

Ignore the courts? What?

SCOTUS is the courts. In fact, it is the ONLY court that is specifically prescribed in the Constitution. Reviewing rulings from lower courts is kind of their, you know, job. But according to writer Philip Rotner, SCOTUS has created a Constitutional crisis by overturning rulings from out-of-control leftist District Court judges.

We read his batpoop insane (and ridiculously long) article so you don't have to. Here is a sampling:

A district court judge had issued an injunction prohibiting the removal of the noncitizens to third countries while their challenge to the removal was pending in court. The district court also required the government to provide the noncitizens with written notice in advance of their removal, along with a meaningful opportunity to contest the removal to a third country ... In its Monday order, the Supreme Court granted the Trump administration’s request to stay the district court’s injunction, the practical effect of which was best expressed by a giddy spokeswoman for the Department of Homeland Security: 'Fire up the deportation planes.'

OK. And? Where's the problem here? This is how it works.

Rotner then goes on a lengthy rant saying that this cannot be allowed because South Sudan is a dangerous place ... or something. He even makes up a fictional conversation between President Trump and the President of South Sudan for ... reasons.

Then Rotner reaches his brilliant conclusion:

The bottom line here is that despite the fact that the Trump administration’s third-country removal program is on the shakiest of legal grounds and has in fact been repeatedly found to be unlawful, the Supreme Court has, without explanation, given it a green light ... It easily could have—and should have—left the district court’s order in place without causing the government any harm other than the cost of keeping a handful of noncitizens in custody until their challenges to removal to third countries has been ruled upon by the courts. But instead, without taking any accountability, and pretending to resolve only a narrow procedural issue, the Court found a way to give the Trump administration what it wants.



This does not bode well for the future.

Ooooh. Ominous. LOL.

You hear that, SCOTUS? Despite hundreds of years of precedent and that pesky old Constitution, you must abide by lower court rulings because The Bulwark said so. You big meanies!

This is almost beyond parody. Absolutely incredible. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) June 25, 2025

It is impressive, in a twisted sort of way, that The Bulwark can achieve such depths of ignorance and stupidity.

Does… does The Bulwark know what the Supreme Court is? https://t.co/3Y6KAGCbqn — RBe (@RBPundit) June 25, 2025

Not even a little bit.

It's breathtaking sometimes, the utter ignorance of the left. You have to wonder how they put their shoes on, if they do it by themselves. https://t.co/LYRwa59Ovw — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) June 25, 2025

We're sure they need those Velcro straps. Shoelaces would be far too complicated for them.

GP The subhed is even better, with its implication that somehow lower court decisions override SCOTUS decisions.



Well done, Bulwark. https://t.co/w41SKBijWz — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) June 25, 2025

Welcome to the Upside Down.

The Bulwark wants you to question "Supreme." https://t.co/lhxxAezOK2 — Ray Paseur (@RayPaseur) June 25, 2025

“Ignore the courts”



Aren’t they the Supreme Court? — Tracy 🇺🇸 (@TracyJHoban) June 26, 2025

We have no idea what Rotner is thinking, and we read his article.

He could have saved everyone a lot of time, and nearly 2,000 words if someone had simply shown him the GIF:

LOL.

Yes. The Supreme Court can override lower courts. That’s literally the system. That’s how it works. — reaction.gif 🇺🇸 (@TheReactionGif) June 25, 2025

How is Rotner an attorney? https://t.co/sF3mJ5XWA8 — Smoke yer Joyful Cheap Fake (@Jlisa42067) June 25, 2025

He must have gone to the Jasmine Crockett school of law talkin'.

Maybe they don't realize "SCOTUS" is an acronym. https://t.co/R0qoEZTyWp — WokE Space Conquistad0r (@space_woke) June 25, 2025

HA.

The Bulwark is not okay. — Doug 🍊 (@Doug__J) June 25, 2025

Sometimes we have to remind ourselves that they are twisting themselves into these logical pretzels all in defense of criminals who are in the United States illegally.

As Elon Musk would say, 'Let that sink in.'

Quick, someone explain the definition of "supreme" to Mr. Rotner



This is like the reporter last week who wondered if Josh Shapiro would replace John Fetterman. Our civic literacy, including among our supposed betters, is failing. https://t.co/gBiHN3d7V6 — Melanie Marlowe (@profmarlowe) June 25, 2025

That's kind of the funniest part of all of this. The people who are constantly scolding us believe that they are better than us. And yet, they can't even grasp the basics of America's founding document.

This, of course, is the only appropriate reaction.

Just laugh at them.

They really don't deserve anything more from us than utter mockery and derision.

We almost can't wait for The Bulwark's next article. We don't know how they will do it, but we're almost certain they'll find some way to sink even lower.