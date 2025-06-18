The Not So Classy Responses to Kristi Noem's Hospitalization by The Daily Mail and The Bulwark

As Twitchy readers know, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem was taken to a DC hospital, following an allergic reaction, out of an abundance of caution.

You probably won't be surprised to learn that this news sparked the classiest of responses from Noem's detractors.

First, came this headline from The Daily Mail:

ICE Barbie Kristi Noem rushed to the hospital https://t.co/NWNW1O1wMA — Daily Mail US (@Daily_MailUS) June 17, 2025

Someone over at The Daily Mail couldn't even report that Noem was hospitalized without polluting the headline with their hatred of the woman.

She's going to the hospital, have some class — Sour Patch Lyds (@sourpatchlyds) June 18, 2025

Sadly, they could find none.

What a rude and sexist thing to say about an accomplished woman. https://t.co/Ti74a0rB15 — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@HarmeetKDhillon) June 18, 2025

It is offensive that a successful woman is mocked in a headline like this - and all the cowardly women who march for women’s rights are silent ⁦@KristiNoem⁩ pic.twitter.com/lweddTWLCJ — Greta Van Susteren (@greta) June 18, 2025

The headline did not land well with many.

For her part, the author of the article claimed she did not pen the title that accompanied her piece.

I actually pushed to change it - and it has since been changed. Reporters don’t always write the headlines! 🤦‍♀️ #themoreyouknow — Nikki Schwab (@NikkiSchwab) June 18, 2025

We get it. Twitter's a rough and tumble place. We certainly don't shy away from edgy jokes, but generally, more notable accounts and outlets avoid mocking death and illness as a matter of basic decency.

Another prime example came from The Bulwark's Tim Miller.

My parents implanted in me a lesson that i should not lip off when bad actors are suffering because they might make an about face. As such I will offer no filler commentary about Kristy Noem’s allergic reaction. — Tim Miller (@Timodc) June 17, 2025

Ah, the classic 'Momma always told me if you don't have something nice to say … ' post.

Roughly translated, it means:

I'm really glad that person had a health problem, but I get to keep my 'good person' credentials if I don't actually say I'm really glad that person had a health problem.

Sorry, that's not how it works.

The "moral and decent" @BulwarkOnline creeps are some of the worst people around.

They are gross AF. They project everything of what they themselves are. Tim, you're the bad guy and you always have been. — Mike (@MadMadMadWorld_) June 18, 2025

The Bulwark was supposedly founded as a place where the 'good people' could fight against the Evil One - Donald Trump.

From The Bulwark's website:

We’ve been supported by tens of thousands of people who not only decided to become members of Bulwark+, but to engage and create the kind of community that’s not supposed to be possible on the internet: a place where people oppose tribalism and polarization, have respectful conversations, and show empathy for one another.

The empathy for Secretary Noem is overwhelming.

Miller's replies were generally ones of praise for his insinuation that Noem's allergic reaction was related to some type of cosmetic treatment, such as Botox.

Some noted the hypocrisy:

get it, it's funny, because he's mocking Kristy [sic] Noem's appearance because she's in the hospital



classy stuff https://t.co/yUxx0lRZyc — Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸⚽️ (@brad_polumbo) June 17, 2025

Classy, indeed.

I sincerely have no idea what the point of the Bulwark is, or if there was ever a point to begin with. https://t.co/NPDa3PGjnF — Will Dreiling (@StLDreiling) June 17, 2025

The point of The Bulwark, quite simply, is to give Trump haters an outlet to oppose Trump by behaving like they say Trump does.

We're not surprised at all that an outlet that claims to be center right but tried to get Kamala Harris elected would hide behind the 'but Trump' shield to justify low-class messaging.