DHS Secretary Kristi Noem Rushed to DC Hospital

Eric V.
Eric V. | 6:35 PM on June 17, 2025
Townhall Media

Multiple sources are reporting that Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem was rushed by ambulance to a DC hospital today for an unconfirmed medical problem.

The post continues:

The nature of the emergency is unknown, but she is conscious and has spoken with her security detail.Pray for Kristi Noem. We need her.

The specifics of the medical issue have not been confirmed but it may be related to an allergic reaction. Secretary Noem is said to be conscious and communicating with her security detail.

Many are posting prayers and well wishes for Secretary Noem. 

The rest of the post:

Please join me in keeping Kristi in your prayers for a swift and full recovery. She has been tirelessly spearheading @realDonaldTrump initiative to uphold law and order and utilize ICE to keep our country safe from criminals. Let’s stand strong for her, just as she’s stood strong for America.

It's not clear what may have caused the allergic reaction but Fox News is reporting she is alert, stable, and is expected to be okay.

We'll keep you updated should this story develop further.

