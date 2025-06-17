DHS Secretary Kristi Noem Rushed to DC Hospital

Multiple sources are reporting that Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem was rushed by ambulance to a DC hospital today for an unconfirmed medical problem.

🚨 #BREAKING: DHS Secretary Kristi Noem has been rushed to the hospital in DC



I can confirm she went by ambulance about 45 minutes ago, and that ambulance was escorted by multiple Secret Service vehicles



The nature of the emergency is unknown, but she is conscious and has… pic.twitter.com/0m4BASpm5X — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 17, 2025

The nature of the emergency is unknown, but she is conscious and has spoken with her security detail.Pray for Kristi Noem. We need her.

The specifics of the medical issue have not been confirmed but it may be related to an allergic reaction. Secretary Noem is said to be conscious and communicating with her security detail.

BREAKING: I’m told Secretary Kristi Noem had an allergic reaction. She was transported to the hospital out of an abundance of caution. She is alert and conscious. — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 17, 2025

Praying for Kristi Noem. Went to the hospital by ambulance. Hearing it was an allergic reaction. She is lucid an doing well. — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) June 17, 2025

JUST IN: DHS Secretary Kristi Noem is reportedly recovering after an allergic reaction.



Glad she’s ok! 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/lb87B0OpPe — Ian Jaeger (@IanJaeger29) June 17, 2025

Many are posting prayers and well wishes for Secretary Noem.

My dear friend @Sec_Noem, our fearless Secretary of Homeland Security, was just rushed to the hospital. My heart is with her during this challenging time, but I know her strength and determination will shine through. Please join me in keeping Kristi in your prayers for a swift… pic.twitter.com/SHnLhs6gdX — Bruce LeVell (@Bruce_LeVell) June 17, 2025

Please join me in keeping Kristi in your prayers for a swift and full recovery. She has been tirelessly spearheading @realDonaldTrump initiative to uphold law and order and utilize ICE to keep our country safe from criminals. Let’s stand strong for her, just as she’s stood strong for America.

Praying for Kristi Noem 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/vmXEDGXFdL — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) June 17, 2025

Prayers for Kristi! — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) June 17, 2025

We need her so badly.



She brought relief to Western North Carolina when Alejandro Mayorkis left us.



Hope she’s ok, praying for her. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) June 17, 2025

It's not clear what may have caused the allergic reaction but Fox News is reporting she is alert, stable, and is expected to be okay.

We'll keep you updated should this story develop further.