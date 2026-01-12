Adam Kinzinger WRECKED (Pun Intended!) By ShipWreckedCrew for Claiming ICE Has No Power...
WHOOPS! NY Times Congratulated for Revealing How Often Lefty Judges' Anti-Trump Efforts Get Smacked Down

Doug P. | 9:57 AM on January 12, 2026
Meme screenshot

Ever since Donald Trump took office for his second term almost one year ago, we've seen the Democrats efforts to stop Trump include activist lower court judges basically saying "you can't do that." 

The Democrats will then of course point to those stories as proof that the Trump administration didn't respect the Constitution, but what we don't hear about as much is when higher courts smack down those rulings. 

The New York Times' Peter Baker posted a helpful graph about that: 

Well, that's interesting and very telling actually...

Probably not, but it's a good one -- albeit probably unintentional. 

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sarcastically congratulated the Times for doing some "journalism" with a point: 

Baby steps: 

So close but will never allow themselves to actually go all the way there. 

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda, domestic lunacy while combatting unelected activist lower court judges.

