WHOOPS! NY Times Congratulated for Revealing How Often Lefty Judges' Anti-Trump Efforts Get Smacked Down

Ever since Donald Trump took office for his second term almost one year ago, we've seen the Democrats efforts to stop Trump include activist lower court judges basically saying "you can't do that."

Advertisement

The Democrats will then of course point to those stories as proof that the Trump administration didn't respect the Constitution, but what we don't hear about as much is when higher courts smack down those rulings.

The New York Times' Peter Baker posted a helpful graph about that:

The higher the court, the likelier Trump was to win rulings in 2025:



District courts: 25%

Appeals courts: 51%

Supreme Court: 88% pic.twitter.com/y71IMxXxl1 — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) January 11, 2026

Well, that's interesting and very telling actually...

LOL. I don't think he understands the point he is making here. https://t.co/TftJzyMbo0 — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) January 11, 2026

Probably not, but it's a good one -- albeit probably unintentional.

Thanks for pointing out (I’m sure it wasn’t your intent) that the lower courts are packed with leftist ideologues. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) January 12, 2026

This chart literally just shows how Democrats have made a mockery of our judicial system through forum shopping at the District Court level. https://t.co/N5Ek3aziP0 — Jeremy Carl (@realJeremyCarl) January 12, 2026

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sarcastically congratulated the Times for doing some "journalism" with a point:

Great (unintentional, I’m sure) job by the NYT to expose the politicization of “resistance” district court judges! https://t.co/kuVkrm8swS — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) January 12, 2026

Baby steps:

They are so close to understanding. So close. https://t.co/GzoGWDVk3W — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) January 12, 2026

So close but will never allow themselves to actually go all the way there.

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda, domestic lunacy while combatting unelected activist lower court judges.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!