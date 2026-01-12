ICE's X Account Has a GREAT Question About What Made the Portland Police Chief Cry

Adam Kinzinger WRECKED (Pun Intended!) By ShipWreckedCrew for Claiming ICE Has No Power...
Doug P. | 10:58 AM on January 12, 2026
Twitter

Last week, the chief of the Portland police confirmed that at least one of the illegals who was shot after attempting to ram ICE officers with his vehicle has ties to the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua. According to the DHS, one of the men was "affiliated with the transnational Tren de Aragua prostitution ring and involved in a recent shooting in Portland."

The police chief cried while confirming that information and apologized for anybody who might have been offended or triggered by hearing that: 

Seriously?

With that, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) account has a simple question for the Portland police chief (and any number of Democrats who defend these criminals for that matter): 

We won't hold our breath waiting for an answer. 

What was allowed to happen during the Biden years makes that painfully obvious. Trump ended the invasion and the Left, sadly including some police chiefs, don't like it. 

*****

Editor's Note: President Donald Trump is returning U.S. cities to the American people by locking up violent criminals, deporting criminal illegals and restoring order. The Democrats are of course furious about that.

