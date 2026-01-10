Portland Police Chief Cries and Gets Apologetic for Sinking Lefty Narratives About the CBP Shooting

As we told you earlier this week, anti-ICE Dems and lefty agitators had another reason to be infuriated after it was learned that CBP shot two "protesters" in Portland, Oregon.

The mayor of Portland joined other Dems in trying to push the narrative that DHS officers are just going around shooting innocent people minding their own business:

BREAKING: Portland, Oregon Mayor Keith Wilson (D) calls on ICE to end all operations and leave Portland after two protesters were shot



Hey Keith, people can also just not try to kiII agents and then they won’t get shot.



ICE isn’t going anywhere! pic.twitter.com/dmg7uLlMis — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 9, 2026

Not surprisingly, Mayor Wilson's statement leaves out a couple of details: The man who was driving is an illegal alien who, according to DHS, is also member of the Tren de Aragua gang, as is another person who was shot. The driver tried to use the vehicle to ram officers, which is the reason for the shooting.

The Democrats don't point that out because it wrecks the narrative they're going for. Apparently the Portland chief of police didn't like having to toss a grenade on the Left's talking points either when he had to admit the DHS was telling the truth about the illegals' gang affiliation:

Portland Police @ChiefBobDay cries at a press conference after having to affirm that @DHSgov was correct in stating that the illegal Venezuelan migrants accused of trying to run down Border Patrol have ties to Tren de Aragua. Chief Day admitted that he hesitated to share the… pic.twitter.com/wxdT53yWsD — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) January 10, 2026

Here's the full post from @MrAndyNgo:

On Jan. 8, Border Patrol non-fatally shot a man and a woman in east Portland after they allegedly tried to run down agents in a red pickup truck following a targeted stop. Internal communications about the incident, which was inaccurately blamed on ICE, were leaked to PDX ICE Watch by a Multnomah County first responder. The entire city and state leadership, all run by Democrats, organized an emergency press conference to condemn the federal agents, reject DHS' statement and to express support with the violent suspects, who they called the "victims." Local and national media also misled the public about the shooting. A mob showed up to try to attack the ICE facility, leading to six arrests.

Has Sen. Van Hollen tried to have margaritas with that guy yet?

The police chief basically apologized to anybody in the community who was offended by CBP taking illegal alien gang members who attacked officers off the streets:

A blue city police chief will openly weep over the shooting of violent illegal gang members —



— but you won’t see a single tear shed for the innocent people k*lled by criminal illegals or repeat violent offenders roaming blue city streets.



Not one. pic.twitter.com/6Zfi4jzLAw — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 10, 2026

Exactly. Too bad they don't shed tears for the victims of criminal illegals that the Democrats invited into the country.

What a pathetic inauthentic worm. Imagine being him, pretending so hard. Nothing is worth lying to yourself to this extent. https://t.co/dywobP0lNU — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) January 10, 2026

That almost looks like a hostage video. Maybe in a way it is.

I thought no one was above the law, what happened? — Samuel Culper 722 (@politiwars) January 10, 2026

The "rules" changed quickly.

