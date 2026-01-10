Portland Police Chief Cries and Gets Apologetic for Sinking Lefty Narratives About the CBP Shooting

Not Your Job! Philly Police Commissioner Lays the SMACK Down on the City's...
Doug P. | 10:09 AM on January 10, 2026
Meme screenshot

As we told you earlier this week, anti-ICE Dems and lefty agitators had another reason to be infuriated after it was learned that CBP shot two "protesters" in Portland, Oregon. 

The mayor of Portland joined other Dems in trying to push the narrative that DHS officers are just going around shooting innocent people minding their own business:

Not surprisingly, Mayor Wilson's statement leaves out a couple of details: The man who was driving is an illegal alien who, according to DHS, is also member of the Tren de Aragua gang, as is another person who was shot. The driver tried to use the vehicle to ram officers, which is the reason for the shooting.

The Democrats don't point that out because it wrecks the narrative they're going for. Apparently the Portland chief of police didn't like having to toss a grenade on the Left's talking points either when he had to admit the DHS was telling the truth about the illegals' gang affiliation: 

Here's the full post from @MrAndyNgo: 

On Jan. 8, Border Patrol non-fatally shot a man and a woman in east Portland after they allegedly tried to run down agents in a red pickup truck following a targeted stop. Internal communications about the incident, which was inaccurately blamed on ICE, were leaked to PDX ICE Watch by a Multnomah County first responder. 

The entire city and state leadership, all run by Democrats, organized an emergency press conference to condemn the federal agents, reject DHS' statement and to express support with the violent suspects, who they called the "victims." Local and national media also misled the public about the shooting. A mob showed up to try to attack the ICE facility, leading to six arrests.

Has Sen. Van Hollen tried to have margaritas with that guy yet?

The police chief basically apologized to anybody in the community who was offended by CBP taking illegal alien gang members who attacked officers off the streets: 

Exactly. Too bad they don't shed tears for the victims of criminal illegals that the Democrats invited into the country. 

That almost looks like a hostage video. Maybe in a way it is. 

The "rules" changed quickly.

Editor's Note: The days of lawlessness in Washington, D.C. are over. Thanks to President Trump, our nation's capital will be SAFE once again (while some public officials in "woke" cities cry about it).

Help us continue to report on President Trump’s efforts to restore law and order to our great nation. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

