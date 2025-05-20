The Bulwark: It Wasn't Just Biden Who Failed; It Was All of America

The Bulwark's Jonathan V. Last has been having a tough couple of weeks with all of the publicity being given to the tell-all book about President Joe Biden's cognitive decline. This editor published a VIP post over the weekend about Last's piece, "American Cthulull: Staring into the abyss that is The People." Last was upset that the story of the United States accepting a jet that was used by the Qatari government didn't "break through." "What if American society is rotten?" read the X post. Last seems to have concluded that the American people are the problem. We thought The Bulwark was pro-democracy.

Last's mood isn't any better. Now he's writing in The Bulwark that, OK, Biden failed to stave of totalitarianism, but so did the rest of us.

Again, most of Last's ramblings are hidden behind a paywall, but he does give us this:

Let’s stipulate that:

Knowing what we know now, Biden should not have attempted to run. He and/or his inner circle undermined Kamala Harris’s chances during the race and—to their discredit—have abused her since. Perhaps Trump would have been defeated if Biden had declined to run; or pulled the plug sooner; or called for a primary instead of endorsing Harris; or endorsed Harris but then not hobbled her effort. Yet I don’t think any of that is why we fixate on Biden’s “original sin.” The reason we—and by “we” I mean everyone who is not part of the MAGA ummah—have made Biden the scapegoat is because the reality is too dark. It wasn’t just Joe Biden who failed. It was America. All of it.

As we said, Last isn't coping well with the release of "Original Sin."

Frame it, hang it, and put in in the museum of TDS. pic.twitter.com/Zve1xM3QZI — Tiana Lowe Doescher (@TianaTheFirst) May 19, 2025

😂 — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) May 20, 2025

Scott, the near double-digit inflation, Afghanistan, Ukraine invasion, and October 7th are YOUR fault. Dear Leader Biden cannot fail, he can only BE failed. — Tiana Lowe Doescher (@TianaTheFirst) May 20, 2025

Just like Biden's former boss, Barack Obama, he could only be failed.

The brokenness of JV Last is schadenfreude fuel. — Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) May 20, 2025

pic.twitter.com/i3vIMn1McO — One Thousand Basis Points Of Light (@belize042) May 20, 2025

Exhibit #54232 on why Bulwark or MSM should not be taken seriously — Tucker (@tuckerisonx) May 19, 2025

Imagine being this eager to fall on your own sword to virtue signal. — DaveHenderson1617 (@NotDHenderson) May 20, 2025

Last is truly a broken man, and it's America's fault. The whole country has disappointed him, and now they're trying to make Biden the "scapegoat." Well, he was the president, and he did run for a second term until his cognitive decline was put on display during the debate.

