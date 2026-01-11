Crime Writer Don Winslow Posts AI Hoax of ICE Ripping Baby From Sobbing Mom, Then Refuses to Delete

Deer in the Headlights: Ilhan Omar Looks Humiliated While Radical Protester Turns on...
justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 AM on January 11, 2026
Twitchy

Don Winslow is a Leftist author who writes about crime. He just committed fraud on the internet so maybe he should be arrested. At the very least, we will mock him.

Winslow shared this horrific video of ICE officers pulling a small child off her hysterical mother. Just one problem ... the video is AI. Yes, really.


 AI GENERATED CONTENT :03 - Extra Arm / Malformed Limb :04 & :12 - Inconsistent Reflections on Vehicle Woman’s  Expressions Loop Child’s Leg Blurs Through Fabric Background Text Inconsistent Unnatural Movements - Watch “Agents” Hands

Thankfully, X has added a note explaining to users how they can spot AI. 

Bill Melugin of Fox News helpfully pointed out to Winslow this was AI, but Winslow has yet to remove the video. What a coward.

Really hope that AI baby is sleeping peacefully in her bed after being comforted by her AI Mama. Hopefully, she got a Happy Meal from AI McDonalds as a special treat. 

At least Grok is having some fun with it, too. 

The sad thing is Winslow has millions of followers over all his social media platforms and he likely will never correct this heinous lie.

This is why it's so hard to find any consensus in America now. People have no idea what to believe.

Equally as believable.

Except that actually happened. Poor kid. He's now been brainwashed into a full fledged Communist when his Mother gave her life trying to get him to freedom.

Don Winslow needs to give Don Winslow that advice. 

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.

