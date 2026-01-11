Crime Writer Don Winslow Posts AI Hoax of ICE Ripping Baby From Sobbing Mom, Then Refuses to Delete

Don Winslow is a Leftist author who writes about crime. He just committed fraud on the internet so maybe he should be arrested. At the very least, we will mock him.

Dear 77 million Trump voters,pic.twitter.com/p7SOCOjprH — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) January 10, 2026

Winslow shared this horrific video of ICE officers pulling a small child off her hysterical mother. Just one problem ... the video is AI. Yes, really.



AI GENERATED CONTENT :03 - Extra Arm / Malformed Limb :04 & :12 - Inconsistent Reflections on Vehicle Woman’s Expressions Loop Child’s Leg Blurs Through Fabric Background Text Inconsistent Unnatural Movements - Watch “Agents” Hands

Thankfully, X has added a note explaining to users how they can spot AI.

Bill Melugin of Fox News helpfully pointed out to Winslow this was AI, but Winslow has yet to remove the video. What a coward.

My heart breaks for that AI baby — 🍹 Princess Consuela Banana-Hammock (@kimmie_c_) January 11, 2026

Really hope that AI baby is sleeping peacefully in her bed after being comforted by her AI Mama. Hopefully, she got a Happy Meal from AI McDonalds as a special treat.

It is hilarious that after all the deportations, you idiots can't find one truly sympathetic case. — Penny (@pennyelizabeths) January 11, 2026

This is AI. Idiot. — Nick D'Agostino (@realNickDags) January 11, 2026

This is fake AI — Patti Collins (@lmcplc20169) January 11, 2026

@grok put her in a hotdog suit — T_p_tio 🎈 (@Txp_RBI_Xctuxl) January 11, 2026

At least Grok is having some fun with it, too.

This is AI. The ICE agent has 3 arms.



You shouldn't be allowed to vote. pic.twitter.com/LYwrJoF7Ar — Reddit Lies (@reddit_lies) January 11, 2026

The sad thing is Winslow has millions of followers over all his social media platforms and he likely will never correct this heinous lie.

Almost 1 million followers and this person is spreading around AI generated videos as if they were genuine.



With so many willingly spreading misinformation to suit their narrative, why would the government even need to waste its time doing so?



Check the 3 hands on that "agent" https://t.co/orbSWT3LXc pic.twitter.com/6nF42cMIUD — kaleb (@KalebAutomates) January 11, 2026

This is why it's so hard to find any consensus in America now. People have no idea what to believe.

Don't get taken in by AI slop https://t.co/wuzaNG6gri — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) January 11, 2026

Equally as believable.

Don didn't care when that little girl's name was Laken Riley. https://t.co/aaQy5U68US — Jeremy Coleman (@jeremycoleman) January 11, 2026

This is Don Winslow, bestselling author, posting an AI video of an ICE agent taking a baby from a mother and chastising MAGA for it.



Welcome to the post-truth era. https://t.co/lIsmnBDJiQ pic.twitter.com/k7qf7MjFnA — Reddit Lies (@reddit_lies) January 11, 2026

Except that actually happened. Poor kid. He's now been brainwashed into a full fledged Communist when his Mother gave her life trying to get him to freedom.

Don Winslow needs to give Don Winslow that advice.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.

