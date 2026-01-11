Escape Clause? Scott Jennings Pushes Back on CNN Dems Arguing Driver’s Intent Matters...
VIP
Fraud Alert: Gov. Kathy Hochul Pledges to Expand Childcare Spending to $4.5 Billion
Here’s the Judge Who Blocked Trump From Freezing $10 Billion in Childcare Funds
Big If True: Gov. Tim Walz Expected to Resign Within the Next Week
ICE Provides a List of the Most Egregious Criminal Aliens They've Arrested in...
VIP
The Fatal Choice Wasn't the Officer's — It Was Renee Good's Decision to...
PBS Reports Video Shows ICE Agent ‘Appears to Knocked Backward’ by Car but...
Michael Fanone Says It’s Time for Americans to Exercise Their Second Amendment Rights...
Minnesota's Red Guard Moms: Blocking ICE for the Thrill of Being Told 'No'...
Mayor Jacob Frey Says ICE Agent Walked Away With a Hip Injury, but...
'Utter Madness': Reps. Swalwell, Goldman Introduce Bill to Strip ICE Agents of Qualified...
Elizabeth Bruenig Warns of 'More Lethal Confrontations' — Mission Accomplished for the Ant...
New Video Puts the Final Mushroom Cloud Over Lying Adam Schiff's BS Talking...
Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek Says State is 'Shaken and Outraged' at Shooting of...

Ignorance Is This: Minnesota Dem Refuses to Watch Videos That Obliterate ICE Shooting Fake Narratives

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:34 AM on January 11, 2026
AP Photo/Tom Baker

A Minnesota Democrat State Representative has chosen to remain ignorant instead of watching the recently released videos of Wednesday’s ICE shooting, which disprove her fake narratives. Aisha Gomez made her delusional declaration on MS NOW on Saturday. She refuses to cue up the videos that prove an ICE agent acted in self-defense as a pro-illegal alien activist tried to mow him down with her SUV.

Advertisement

Hear her for yourself. (WATCH)

Democrats will always value false narratives over truth.

A video from the ICE agent’s cellphone shows that the driver’s SUV struck him as he fired in self-defense. Another new video shows the driver, Renee Good, celebrating in her SUV before ICE agents approached her vehicle. (WATCH)

Every fake narrative pushed by ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats has crumbled since the incident.

Posters note that Gomez has a history of blocking traffic herself. (WATCH)

Recommended

Escape Clause? Scott Jennings Pushes Back on CNN Dems Arguing Driver’s Intent Matters in MN ICE Shooting
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Who hasn’t interfered with federal agents while commuting to school or work?

Commenters say Gomez and other Democrats are highly allergic to the truth.

‘I choose to remain ignorant, and no amount of proof will sway me from the lies I believe and keep spreading!’

Advertisement

Posters say there’s no point in engaging with Democrats who deny reality.

Democrats can believe all the lies they want. But we refuse to live in accordance with the same delusions they choose to remain under.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

BORDER SECURITY DEMOCRAT PARTY GUN RIGHTS ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Escape Clause? Scott Jennings Pushes Back on CNN Dems Arguing Driver’s Intent Matters in MN ICE Shooting
Warren Squire
Here’s the Judge Who Blocked Trump From Freezing $10 Billion in Childcare Funds
Brett T.
Minnesota's Red Guard Moms: Blocking ICE for the Thrill of Being Told 'No' ... and Maybe Handcuffed
justmindy
ICE Provides a List of the Most Egregious Criminal Aliens They've Arrested in Minnesota
Brett T.
Big If True: Gov. Tim Walz Expected to Resign Within the Next Week
Brett T.
Not Your Job! Philly Police Commissioner Lays the SMACK Down on the City's Seditious DEI Sheriff
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Escape Clause? Scott Jennings Pushes Back on CNN Dems Arguing Driver’s Intent Matters in MN ICE Shooting Warren Squire
Advertisement