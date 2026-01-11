Ignorance Is This: Minnesota Dem Refuses to Watch Videos That Obliterate ICE Shooting Fake Narratives

A Minnesota Democrat State Representative has chosen to remain ignorant instead of watching the recently released videos of Wednesday’s ICE shooting, which disprove her fake narratives. Aisha Gomez made her delusional declaration on MS NOW on Saturday. She refuses to cue up the videos that prove an ICE agent acted in self-defense as a pro-illegal alien activist tried to mow him down with her SUV.

Advertisement

Hear her for yourself. (WATCH)

MN Dem State Rep Aisha Gomez says she hasn’t watched latest DHS “propaganda video" because it won’t change her mind on what happened.



“A masked federal agent ex*cute(d) someone in the street during the morning commute."



The facts are irrelevant to the narrative. https://t.co/esQgBnt52H pic.twitter.com/mdonXxlLRl — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 11, 2026

Democrats will always value false narratives over truth.

A video from the ICE agent’s cellphone shows that the driver’s SUV struck him as he fired in self-defense. Another new video shows the driver, Renee Good, celebrating in her SUV before ICE agents approached her vehicle. (WATCH)

Wow.



Just for context here (because the clip is long) this is the part Dustin is describing with Renee dancing to the horn and blocking traffic. pic.twitter.com/0iwQffBlpM — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) January 10, 2026

“Just dropping her kids off at school.”



“ICE had no reason to approach her.”



“Just a scared mom.”



“A three point turn.”



“Legal observer.”



Goodbye, narratives. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) January 10, 2026

Every fake narrative pushed by ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats has crumbled since the incident.

Posters note that Gomez has a history of blocking traffic herself. (WATCH)

Interesting… so here is Rep. Aisha Gomez (D) participating in the George Floyd protests that were blocking traffic. pic.twitter.com/UmAV1DvrDS — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) January 11, 2026

Just her evening commute — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 11, 2026

Don’t most leftist block federal agents and try running them over on their “morning commute”?



These people are insane. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) January 11, 2026

Standard commute behavior.



- Democrats — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 11, 2026

Who hasn’t interfered with federal agents while commuting to school or work?

Commenters say Gomez and other Democrats are highly allergic to the truth.

Watching her twist itself into knots to dismiss reporting everyone has already seen just proves how allergic some folks are to acknowledging organized efforts to interfere with immigration enforcement — the denial is almost the whole story now. — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) January 11, 2026

I'm actually glad that this woman just admits what the situation is on the left.

None of the facts surrounding the incident matter. The result of the incident matters because they can use it to create more agitators in the movement. — Scott Lame (@dimeday128) January 11, 2026

‘I choose to remain ignorant, and no amount of proof will sway me from the lies I believe and keep spreading!’

Advertisement

Posters say there’s no point in engaging with Democrats who deny reality.

That's one of the great things about being a Leftist...you can lead an entirely fact-free existence, and the legacy media will still adore you as being stunning and brave. — Stoat ن 🐸 🥓🇺🇸 🌲 (@StealthyStoat) January 11, 2026

Why watch the truth, when you can live in your own bubble — Elizabeth M ♥️🇺🇸🇺🇸♥️ (@ElizabethM10333) January 11, 2026

It's because she can't handle the truth, it doesn't fit into her personal reality. — Trump Lovin Mama (@LLannote) January 11, 2026

We will not be ruled by the lies they believe. Not anymore. Done. — In The Churn (@4thChurning) January 11, 2026

Democrats can believe all the lies they want. But we refuse to live in accordance with the same delusions they choose to remain under.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.