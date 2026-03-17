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And THAT Is Community Engagement: 'Obama Foundation CEO' Takes Obama and His Presidential Center APART

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:35 AM on March 17, 2026
Democratic National Convention via AP

It's rare that we come across a post on X where we have to look and then look again to make sure something is or isn't satire. We suppose that, since we all live in a world that at times feels a lot like satire, it's easy to second-guess what is and isn't real.

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Especially when the satire is done so well that it could almost be real.

Almost.

Post continues:

... what community engagement means.

Community engagement means the community provides the labor.

The volunteer program launched in March.

Seventy-five to one hundred "Community Ambassadors."They lead tours. They organize events. They train other volunteers. They do not receive compensation.

My salary is $740,000.The architects earned $60 million.

The general contractor earned over $200 million.

The Community Ambassadors gain experience in building community.

That is the phrase in the recruitment materials.I approved the recruitment materials.

The median household income in the surrounding census tracts is $31,000.The volunteers come from these tracts.

They commute to an $850 million building to work for free while the person who approved the volunteer program earns $740,000.I am the person who approved the volunteer program.

We held a volunteer appreciation event.

The catering company was paid. The event planner was paid. The photographer was paid.

The volunteers were thanked. Thanked is not a form of compensation.Thanked is what you receive when you are not receiving compensation.

That is community engagement.

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Brilliant.

Of course, this account is not actually the CEO of the Obama Foundation; it's an account making a mockery of the former president AND his ridiculous, dystopian center. And if you look through the replies, you see a lot of understandably angry people. But this is what it would look like if someone like the CEO of Obama's foundation actually told the truth.

And again, it's BRILLIANT.

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