TX Democrat Wack-Job's Anti-SAVE Act Sob Story About Her 'Married Friend' Gets Even STRANGER As She Spins

If you've been following this Sara McGee for Texas drama, where she made up some bizarre story about a friend who got married, then her husband beat the dickens out of her on their honeymoon so she had the marriage annulled or something ...

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You know, it makes so little sense and is so obviously a work that we can't even really explain what the prolem with her 'friend' really is, but all we do know is that somehow the SAVE Act would make her friend's life HORRIBLE because she's a special case where she can't fix her last name and therefore can't vote or something.

Yeah, we made the same face.

Well, once the story went viral, she really started spinning, and then she claimed the friend wasn't a friend but was her.

Yes, we made the same face AGAIN.

Make it make sense:



“A friend”



“But the friend is me”



“But I won’t show paperwork cause I would have to use my former married name”

…



But she’s remarried and was somehow able to change her name again… but was NOT able to change her name back to her maiden name after her not… pic.twitter.com/LNxALFlnzD — Lady Demosthenes (@LadyDemosthenes) March 15, 2026

Post continues:

... not annulment? And on Facebook, her personal timeline doesn’t match up… Also, girl, you know folks can track all of this down on the internet using Real People Finder right? Like someone with the time and energy can find all of your public records including whatever name you had before your current married name and the name you filed the abuse charges under! (No, I am not that person. I am tired. But it can be done.

What's the lesson here, boys and girls? Anyone? Don't make up crap online and then play the victim when people call you on the crap you've made up, especially if it's easiy debunked like this crazy story about her friend who is supposedly her ... all to whine about legislation the majority of the country supports.

Like, what was the point here? What was she hoping to gain? Did she really think some unhinged fiction would somehow inspire Americans who want this to suddenly NOT want this?

Last thoughts:



If McGee has all the documents to prove this to US… doesn’t she have all the paperwork to prove it to the state as well and fix her documents so she can vote under the SAVE act! 🤔 — Lady Demosthenes (@LadyDemosthenes) March 15, 2026

Right?

She has all the paperwork that was never filed that her ex-husband took? That's one magic document. — Joel Schamber (@JoelSchamber) March 15, 2026

Just like her magic story.

Note, not only has she blocked this editor, but she has apparently locked her entire account down because THAT totally makes us believe her story.

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