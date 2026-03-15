Who Wants to Tell Her? Dem Rep Shakes Her Fist at Trump REFUSING to Pass the SAVE ACT, Just 1 Big Problem

Democrat Rep. Melanie Stansbury wants Trump to know that he can't force Democrats to make our elections more secure, which seems like a strange thing to be against until you realize Democrats have been counting on illegals and bad actors to win elections for years now.

Advertisement

Ballot harvesting.

Mail-ins.

Six weeks for an election.

It's not just the illegals that are a problem, but we digress.

Check this out:

Donald Trump says he’ll block every Congressional bill until we pass the SAVE Act. Basically, saying he wants to hold us hostage unless we disenfranchise millions of voters and their access to the ballot box. So, let us be clear.



We are NOT 👏 going 👏 to 👏 pass 👏your 👏… — Rep. Melanie Stansbury (@Rep_Stansbury) March 14, 2026

Oooh, she's so big and tough.

There's just one problem with her big tough post ... the House (where she sits) already passed it.

From The Brennan Center for Justice on February 11, 2026:

Today, the U.S. House of Representatives has passed yet another version of the SAVE Act (S. 1383), which would require American citizens to show documents like a birth certificate or passport in order to register to vote. Research by the Brennan Center et al. shows that more than 21 million U.S. citizens of voting age don’t have ready access to these documents. The last effort to pass the SAVE Act failed before having a Senate vote due to broad public opposition.

So ... yeah. The. House. Already. Passed. It.

His voter suppression bill requires everyone to show ID before voting.



Democrats hate the idea of voter ID because it makes it harder to cheat. https://t.co/TyguDtDeW5 — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) March 15, 2026

You are a traitor to America and should lose your seat in Congress.



The SAVE Act simply requires proof of citizenship to vote.



Only citizens are legally allowed to vote.



If you're fighting against verifying that... then please explain exactly who you're trying to protect.… — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) March 15, 2026

You mean like the Democrats are holding funding hostage, hypocrite! — Patriotic Girl (@LindaHamlett19) March 15, 2026

They're doing it to protect democracy and stuff, though.

83% of Americans 👏support requiring a photo ID 👏to vote.

Democrats lie about literally everything. pic.twitter.com/FtJ5Rkmljb — Lexi (@LexiMurica) March 15, 2026

And you know, after the Senate finally passes it, it's done since THE HOUSE ALREADY DID.

She has no power here, and it makes her crazy.

This warms our hearts.

============================================================

Related:

WATCH Cory Booker's Face As Jake Tapper Pushes Back on His Lie About Republicans Shutting DHS Down -Video

So ... What's Going on Between Chris Murphy and Iran?

Law Professor Completely NUKING AOC and Her 'I'm Devastated' Post About MI Synagogue Attack Is GLORIOUS

TX Democrat Wack-Job FAFOs Hard After Peddling Insane 'Married Friend' Sob Story to Stop the SAVE Act

Sit TF Down: VA Democrat Uses ROTC Cadets Who Stopped ODU Terror Attack to Push Gun Control and HOOBOY

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The radical left will stop at nothing to enact their radical gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

Help us continue to report on and expose the Democrats’ gun control policies and schemes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.