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Who Wants to Tell Her? Dem Rep Shakes Her Fist at Trump REFUSING to Pass the SAVE ACT, Just 1 Big Problem

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:05 AM on March 15, 2026
Sarah D.

Democrat Rep. Melanie Stansbury wants Trump to know that he can't force Democrats to make our elections more secure, which seems like a strange thing to be against until you realize Democrats have been counting on illegals and bad actors to win elections for years now.

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Ballot harvesting.

Mail-ins.

Six weeks for an election.

It's not just the illegals that are a problem, but we digress.

Check this out:

Oooh, she's so big and tough.

There's just one problem with her big tough post ... the House (where she sits) already passed it.

From The Brennan Center for Justice on February 11, 2026:

Today, the U.S. House of Representatives has passed yet another version of the SAVE Act (S. 1383), which would require American citizens to show documents like a birth certificate or passport in order to register to vote. Research by the Brennan Center et al. shows that more than 21 million U.S. citizens of voting age don’t have ready access to these documents. The last effort to pass the SAVE Act failed before having a Senate vote due to broad public opposition.

So ... yeah. The. House. Already. Passed. It.

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They're doing it to protect democracy and stuff, though.

And you know, after the Senate finally passes it, it's done since THE HOUSE ALREADY DID.

She has no power here, and it makes her crazy.

This warms our hearts.

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Editor’s Note: The radical left will stop at nothing to enact their radical gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

Help us continue to report on and expose the Democrats’ gun control policies and schemes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES VOTER ID

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