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TX Democrat Wack-Job FAFOs Hard After Peddling Insane 'Married Friend' Sob Story to Stop the SAVE Act

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:20 AM on March 15, 2026
Twitchy/Meme

Man oh man, Democrats do NOT want us to stop illegals from voting in our elections.

Gosh, wonder why that is. Ahem.

Some are going so far as to make up stories about friends who got married ... you know what, it's too dumb even for us to sum up so we'll let Sara McGee tell her own story for you guys. This is a humdinger, promise.

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Post continues:

... out of her. 

She filed for an annulment the day after they returned, but he took the original copy of the marriage license with him. So it was never filed with the county. 

You're probably making the same face we were while reading this; it gets worse. Or better, depending on how you look at this.

Under the SAVE Act, my friend will never be able to vote again - because she does not have any possible way to get the documents explaining why her birth certificate name does not match her government issued ID.

This is someone I know personally, but it is one of dozens of stories I’ve heard in my district over the last year. 

Someone she knows personally? Are they in Canada by chance?

A genuine SCREW YOU to all of the people who have placed a bullseye on the back of women voters across this country.

HA HA HA HA HA HA ... she's so tough.

It may not be all, but even ONE person losing their Constitutional right to vote is unacceptable.

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We got nothin'.

Then, when everyone started calling BS on her story, she got very defensive:

Post continues:

... about how she can just through all the extra hoops she would have to jump through JUST TO VOTE, when she has voted for 30 years - should give every single person in America pause. 

THIS IS A VOTER SUPPRESSION BILL.

The only people the bill would suppress are people voting illegally in our elections. Ironically, they are the only people who vote for candidates like Sara.

Oh, then she got BIG MAD and shut down replies:

Ok, so there is more to her angry post, but we won't subject you all to it. Just know that we all fear the truth and that she's not scared of us, yadda yadda yadda.

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But her friend is totally real and this totally happened. Totally.

See?

Could this be a true story, and both she and her friend are simply moronic? Sure. But is it more likely that this is a bunch of BS made up by a Democrat who would rather paint women as incompetent than admit she needs illegals to vote? Yup.

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