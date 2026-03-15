TX Democrat Wack-Job FAFOs Hard After Peddling Insane 'Married Friend' Sob Story to Stop the SAVE Act

Man oh man, Democrats do NOT want us to stop illegals from voting in our elections.

Gosh, wonder why that is. Ahem.

Some are going so far as to make up stories about friends who got married ... you know what, it's too dumb even for us to sum up so we'll let Sara McGee tell her own story for you guys. This is a humdinger, promise.

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I have a friend who got married, and immediately after the wedding, took her marriage license to both the DMV and the social security office to change her last name, like they allow you to do.



They left for the honeymoon the next day, where he proceeded to beat the dickens out… https://t.co/gqd1L3wHWo — Sara McGee for Texas HD 132 (@SaraForTexLege) March 14, 2026

Post continues:

... out of her. She filed for an annulment the day after they returned, but he took the original copy of the marriage license with him. So it was never filed with the county.

You're probably making the same face we were while reading this; it gets worse. Or better, depending on how you look at this.

Under the SAVE Act, my friend will never be able to vote again - because she does not have any possible way to get the documents explaining why her birth certificate name does not match her government issued ID. This is someone I know personally, but it is one of dozens of stories I’ve heard in my district over the last year.

Someone she knows personally? Are they in Canada by chance?

A genuine SCREW YOU to all of the people who have placed a bullseye on the back of women voters across this country.

HA HA HA HA HA HA ... she's so tough.

It may not be all, but even ONE person losing their Constitutional right to vote is unacceptable.

We got nothin'.

Then, when everyone started calling BS on her story, she got very defensive:

I never know when a post will catch wind. I am glad that this one has for two reasons:



One, basically everyone in the comments acknowledges that this is not a simple “voter ID” bill like we are being gaslit to believe.



And two, the amount of people arguing and giving advice… — Sara McGee for Texas HD 132 (@SaraForTexLege) March 14, 2026

Post continues:

... about how she can just through all the extra hoops she would have to jump through JUST TO VOTE, when she has voted for 30 years - should give every single person in America pause. THIS IS A VOTER SUPPRESSION BILL.

The only people the bill would suppress are people voting illegally in our elections. Ironically, they are the only people who vote for candidates like Sara.

Oh, then she got BIG MAD and shut down replies:

I’m closing comments on this.



I could easily prove this story by sharing the annulment filing, at which point records could be searched to show there was no marriage certificate filed, but not without disclosing personal information. And I won’t do that to satisfy a swarm of… — Sara McGee for Texas HD 132 (@SaraForTexLege) March 14, 2026

Ok, so there is more to her angry post, but we won't subject you all to it. Just know that we all fear the truth and that she's not scared of us, yadda yadda yadda.

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I like to make up stories sometimes too, it can be fun! — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) March 14, 2026

Of course she can do this. Ffs stop acting like women dont have the sense or agency to figure out things like basic documentation. You are an absolute embarrassment to the rest of us. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/sOPsUphuxA — CarolinaConservative3 (@1776Carolina3) March 14, 2026

But her friend is totally real and this totally happened. Totally.

That friend? She goes to another school. In Canada. We wouldn’t know her. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) March 14, 2026

See?

Amazing how she was able to annul the marriage she had no way of proving even happened! That's some straight up magic* right there!



*lies — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) March 14, 2026

This is ridiculous.

When a marriage license is given - the County Clerk files the record with the county. So, your story about him having the original and her not being able to get one is absurd.



Go spew your lies elsewhere. — Morgana Le Faye *Patriot *America 1st* 🇺🇸 (@Keltic_Spirit) March 14, 2026

Could this be a true story, and both she and her friend are simply moronic? Sure. But is it more likely that this is a bunch of BS made up by a Democrat who would rather paint women as incompetent than admit she needs illegals to vote? Yup.

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