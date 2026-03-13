Muslimah's Victim-y Post About Why She's Leaving Trump's WH Religious Liberty Comm Does NOT Go As Planned

Would someone tell Sameerah Munshi that this isn't an airport and that she doesn't have to announce her departure?

Especially since she's ditching Trump's White House Religious Liberty Commission because Trump isn't antisemitic enough and removed some crazy woman ... she's also fussy because Trump is taking out the terrorist Islamic regime because she hates Israel.

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Or something.

She wrote a whole thread about it:

My name is Sameerah Munshi. I am a Presidential appointee serving as advisor to the White House Religious Liberty Commission.



Today, I am resigning over the injustice and atrocities of this administration at home and abroad.



Full statement below ⬇️

Also here:… — Sameerah Munshi (@SameerahMunshi) March 13, 2026

Blah blah blah.

She continues:

I resign in protest of two deeply troubling developments: the official removal of Carrie Prejean Boller for her deeply held beliefs about Palestine and the federal government’s illegal war against Iran, undertaken without clear constitutional or congressional authorization.… — Sameerah Munshi (@SameerahMunshi) March 13, 2026

Technically, Trump is ending a war. And you know, we can't seem to find her calling Obama our Biden out; we wonder if she's aware that Congress hasn't actually declared war since 1942. We're guessing she does not.

Her post continues:

While members of this Religious Liberty Commission have mocked my faith and treated my community with hostility, I hesitantly accepted my appointment last year with the intention of remaining a voice of reason and standing for the religious freedom of ordinary Americans whose voices are not often heard at the highest levels of government. This includes American Muslims whose rights are sidelined and whose existence is met with hateful rhetoric aimed at advancing particular political agendas.

Well, maybe if Muslims would stop killing people ...

My family, both Christian and Muslim, came to America fleeing religious discrimination and persecution. Generations later, their stories shaped my strong commitment to religious liberty and my belief in America as a safe haven for people of all religions. Muslims and other people of faith are freer in America to practice their religion than almost any other place in the world. I sought to safeguard this ideal in my work, but sadly found the Commission driven by ulterior motives. When I testified before the Commission, this was the exact issue I raised regarding American Muslims. In this country, people of faith are having their free expression stripped away, and even their lives put at risk, because of their deeply held beliefs about Palestine, all for the sake of a Zionist political agenda. The removal of a Catholic commissioner @CarriePrejean1 for expressing dissenting views grounded in her faith is the exact affront to free expression and religious liberty that I spoke out against.

Note, Prejean is the one who went after Seth Dillon and whose comments were so antisemitic that she was removed.

If we are not free in America to abide by our religious beliefs and hold fast to them despite others’ disagreement, then in what country are we free to do so?

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Abide by your beliefs all you want, but that can't include killing innocent people. Sorry, not sorry.

Even more pressing is this government’s unlawful killing of children and civilians in Iran at the urging of a genocidal state. Not only is the American public against this aggression, but our tax dollars are funding the very violence that we oppose, both against innocent Palestinians and now Iranians. It is painfully obvious through their actions that this administration has no regard for the Constitution’s protection of free expression and religious liberty, nor its detailing of war powers. I want to be very clear: I am not resigning out of fear or intimidation from anyone affiliated with the Commission, the government, or any interest group. I am resigning because I have seen firsthand the injustice perpetrated by members of this commission, and I am unwilling to be associated with it any longer. I have seen this corrupt, dangerous administration’s disregard for American citizens and the lives of innocents, and I am unwilling to be associated with it any longer. I support America over Israel, and unfortunately that means I cannot support Trump or this government.

Meh. Oh well, no bid loss.

Ultimately, I will have to stand before God and answer to Him for my role in this commission. I ask His forgiveness if I have legitimized their evil or the evil of this administration in any way. I ask Him to keep my intentions pure and to guide me toward paths that bring true benefit to my community. Thank you for allowing me to serve the American people.

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Yeah, right. Whatever.

"If we are not free in America to abide by our religious beliefs and hold fast to them despite others’ disagreement, then in what country are we free to do so?"



There are 57 muslim countries.

Go find one.

We already have a system and it's not compatible with yours. — Gary 🇺🇸 (@gwb_1978) March 13, 2026

Tough crowd.

Impeccable timing - right after a nearly catastrophic anti-Semitic event in Michigan. Carrie Prejean is part of the problem. — Neil Rockind (@neilrockindlaw) March 13, 2026

Excellent point. She couldn't have timed this any worse if she tried.

I am so sorry Muslims are being treated with hostility. What is this world coming to when shooting, stabbing, IEDs, driving cars into synagogues and flying airplanes into skyscrapers aren’t embraced as benefits of diversity? — Super Jer Deluxe 🇺🇸 (@BakoJer) March 13, 2026

I’m just amazed you were appointed in the first place. — Just me! (@Weeney) March 13, 2026

Same.

Buh-bye.

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