Now We KNOW What Rashida Tlaib Was Trying to Get in Front of With Her Fake Prayers for MI Synagogue

Rashida Tlaib has suddenly discovered the power of thoughts and prayers after a Lebanese man rammed Temple Israel Syngagoeu.

Yes, this is the same Rep. Tlaib who's spent years amplifying rhetoric that paints Jewish self-determination as the ultimate sin is now issuing a solemn plea for safety in a synagogue. How convenient.

The replies are already lighting her up like, folks aren't buying the last-minute concern from someone who's been fanning those very flames for ages. Classic case of the arsonist showing up with a hose after the house is already toast.

See for yourselves:

The reports coming out of West Bloomfield are horrifying. I am praying for the safety of everyone at Temple Israel. No one should face violence anywhere, especially in a place of worship. — Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (@RepRashida) March 12, 2026

Uh huh.

We totally believe you care, Rashida.

Totes.

Could it have been she already had an idea of who did it? Not necessarily the man's actual identity, but she assumed it was someone who hates Israel almost as much as she does?

*cough cough*

This you?



It is, right? Just before you got censured for chanting, "from the river to the sea" like the antisemite POS that you are.



Remember when that happened? pic.twitter.com/Q0rcfNudyd — Chumly Pieplate (@Chumly_P) March 12, 2026

🤔 🤔 🤔



IRGC was sharing your propaganda about the “school” that was hit…



Saw it at 3 a.m. this morning… wasn’t the terrorist involved in today’s attack from your district? pic.twitter.com/1BEC3YWCpe — Apple Lamps (@lamps_apple) March 12, 2026

Your friends did this. — Sensurround (@ShamashAran) March 12, 2026

You don't care. Don't try to pretend. — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) March 12, 2026

How hard are you working to suppress that smile right now? — GayLumberjack (@gay_lumberjack) March 12, 2026

You encourage this extremism. You applaud it.



You even like it and embrace it. Because it is the song of your people. — Mack Swift (@swifthampton) March 12, 2026

Seems nobody believes she's really all that horrified.

Our guess is she doesn't want to be held accountable for the poisonous, hateful, and yes, dangerous rhetoric she constantly feeds her followers; rhetoric some crazy guy in her own district might take to heart.

She's horrified about her possible connection.

Not that a monster tried to kill Jewish preschoolers.

