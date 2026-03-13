Now We KNOW What Rashida Tlaib Was Trying to Get in Front of With Her Fake Prayers for MI Synagogue

Karoline Leavitt Compares 'Fake News' Numbers to the Correction After ABC News' Updates...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:05 AM on March 13, 2026
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Rashida Tlaib has suddenly discovered the power of thoughts and prayers after a Lebanese man rammed Temple Israel Syngagoeu. 

Yes, this is the same Rep. Tlaib who's spent years amplifying rhetoric that paints Jewish self-determination as the ultimate sin is now issuing a solemn plea for safety in a synagogue. How convenient. 

Advertisement

The replies are already lighting her up like, folks aren't buying the last-minute concern from someone who's been fanning those very flames for ages. Classic case of the arsonist showing up with a hose after the house is already toast. 

See for yourselves:

Uh huh.

We totally believe you care, Rashida.

Totes.

Could it have been she already had an idea of who did it? Not necessarily the man's actual identity, but she assumed it was someone who hates Israel almost as much as she does?

*cough cough*

Seems nobody believes she's really all that horrified.

Our guess is she doesn't want to be held accountable for the poisonous, hateful, and yes, dangerous rhetoric she constantly feeds her followers; rhetoric some crazy guy in her own district might take to heart.

She's horrified about her possible connection.

Not that a monster tried to kill Jewish preschoolers.

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

