Scott Jennings Pushes Back on Keith Boykin's Claim That America Is to Blame for 9/11

You’re not alone in questioning how Republican commentator Scott Jennings manages to keep his sanity on CNN’s NewsNight. Between Abby Phillip’s constant interruptions and having to engage some of the dumbest Democrats ever to walk the Earth, we wonder how Jennings can keep his cool and endure it. Jennings was certainly put to the test on Thursday’s show. Former Clinton White House aide Keith Boykin said that America was to blame for 9/11. Boykin claimed he didn’t say it when confronted by Jennings, but he did.

Here’s how it all went down. (WATCH)

CNN is on a generational run this week.



Keith Boykin blames the United States for September 11th. pic.twitter.com/8OfzNXK5uM — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) March 13, 2026

Latest Democrat talking point: USA had it coming on 9-11. You couldn’t hate America more than these people. Disgusting. https://t.co/DIFDl2hsNf — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) March 13, 2026

This is actually crazy of him to say on national television — Michael (@michaelcareyyy) March 13, 2026

It’s crazy to say anywhere!

Boykin said, ‘… just as we saw in 1979 with the Iran hostage crisis, which happened BECAUSE of 1953 when we overthrew their democratically elected government. And the same thing happened when we saw in 9/11…’

“Scott, stop accusing me of saying exactly what I just said!” — MAZE (@mazemoore) March 13, 2026

Abby "he didn't say that." — #USA (@69Rsi) March 13, 2026

Boykin definitely did say that actions have consequences insinuating the US allegedly caused the 9/11 terrorist attack! — BklynKween (@BklynKween718) March 13, 2026

Boykin expressly said “because of.” That is a cause and effect statement. He blamed the US for 9/11. — David (@dddfirelv) March 13, 2026

Boykin openly blamed the United States for the attack on 9/11 and intimated there was more to come for America. How could CNN air an America-hating scumbag like this? — Righteous⚡️Crusader (@Craftmastah) March 13, 2026

CNN specializes in scumbags.

Posters say Democrats are not used to being challenged or forced to defend their crazy political positions.

These people have owned the town square so long without consequence they simply cannot handle the truth. — Willam Moultrie (@GenMoultrie1776) March 13, 2026

They're used to only being lightly challenged by a complicit media. They're not ready for this.



Gotta give props for the ones brave enough, or silly enough, to get in the arena when they know Jennings is on the panel. — The Macrovingian (@CryptoCorvus1) March 13, 2026

Blaming the United States for September 11th is despicable, even for CNN. — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) March 13, 2026

I thought CNN had hit rock bottom,I stand corrected — Never Better (@Nutsin1983) March 13, 2026

CNN is always able to find a new low.

