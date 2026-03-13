Jake Tapper: Don’t Rush to Assign Motive to Synagogue-Ramming Muslim Man Who Opened...
MSNOW Blames Trump for U.S. Terror Attacks, Not the Dangerous Islamists Who Carried...
VIP
Seth Meyers Ridicules ‘Meat-Constipated’ Pete Hegseth With Assist From Jen Psaki Clip
Silent Spud: CNN’s Brian ‘Tater’ Stelter Avoids Addressing the Media Malpractice at His...
Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney Blames 'Cult of Gun Absolutism' for Old Dominion Shooting
VIP
Not Shocking: Regular Churchgoers Thrive Mentally While Secular Liberals Struggle Most
Reporter Makes a Funny Out of Mamdani’s Wife Liking Posts About October 7
Dave Portnoy to Mamdani: Drop the Fake Horror—Your Wife's Probably Celebrating These Attac...
Three Norwegian Citizens 'With Links to Iraq' Bomb US Embassy in Oslo
Zohran Mamdani Dragged on X for Statement on Michigan Synagogue Attack
Three Salvadoran Nationals Charged With Possession of Molotov Cocktails in NYC
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Demands Sen. Tommy Tuberville Apologize for Islamophobic Post
Vehicle Used in Attack on Synagogue Registered to US Citizen From Lebanon Who...
Trump Derangement Syndrome: Ed Krassenstein Cheers China's Ridicule of White House Prayer...

Scott Jennings Pushes Back on Keith Boykin's Claim That America Is to Blame for 9/11

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:05 AM on March 13, 2026
AP Photo/Gene Boyars, File

You’re not alone in questioning how Republican commentator Scott Jennings manages to keep his sanity on CNN’s NewsNight. Between Abby Phillip’s constant interruptions and having to engage some of the dumbest Democrats ever to walk the Earth, we wonder how Jennings can keep his cool and endure it. Jennings was certainly put to the test on Thursday’s show. Former Clinton White House aide Keith Boykin said that America was to blame for 9/11. Boykin claimed he didn’t say it when confronted by Jennings, but he did.

Advertisement

Here’s how it all went down. (WATCH)

It’s crazy to say anywhere!

Boykin said, ‘… just as we saw in 1979 with the Iran hostage crisis, which happened BECAUSE of 1953 when we overthrew their democratically elected government. And the same thing happened when we saw in 9/11…’

CNN specializes in scumbags.

Recommended

Jake Tapper: Don’t Rush to Assign Motive to Synagogue-Ramming Muslim Man Who Opened Fire on Jews
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Posters say Democrats are not used to being challenged or forced to defend their crazy political positions.

CNN is always able to find a new low.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

Help us continue to report on the president’s economic successes and combat the lies of the Democrats. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ABBY PHILLIP CNN DEMOCRAT PARTY SCOTT JENNINGS TERRORISM USA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jake Tapper: Don’t Rush to Assign Motive to Synagogue-Ramming Muslim Man Who Opened Fire on Jews
Warren Squire
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Demands Sen. Tommy Tuberville Apologize for Islamophobic Post
Brett T.
MSNOW Blames Trump for U.S. Terror Attacks, Not the Dangerous Islamists Who Carried Them Out
Warren Squire
Dave Portnoy to Mamdani: Drop the Fake Horror—Your Wife's Probably Celebrating These Attacks
justmindy
Vehicle Used in Attack on Synagogue Registered to US Citizen From Lebanon Who Lives in Dearborn; Updated
Brett T.
Reporter Makes a Funny Out of Mamdani’s Wife Liking Posts About October 7
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Jake Tapper: Don’t Rush to Assign Motive to Synagogue-Ramming Muslim Man Who Opened Fire on Jews Warren Squire
Advertisement