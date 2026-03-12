Vehicle Used in Attack on Synagogue Registered to US Citizen From Lebanon Who Lives in Dearborn; Updated

There have been two terrorist attacks on Thursday, one at a synagogue in Michigan and another at Old Dominion University in Virginia. In the latter incident, an ROTC instructor was killed, and two were injured. The suspect in the university shooting is Mohamed Bailor Jalloh, an ex-National Guard soldier convicted of trying to support ISIS.

Advertisement

Fox News' Bill Melugin says he has a name in the synagogue attack, but he's waiting for confirmation. What authorities do know is that the vehicle filled with explosives and rammed into the synagogue is registered to a naturalized U.S. citizen from Lebanon who lives in Dearborn.

BREAKING: I’m told by three law enforcement sources that the vehicle used in the attack at a Michigan synagogue today is registered to a naturalized U.S. citizen from Lebanon who lives in Dearborn, MI.



I have a name, but am waiting for confirmation that name matches the badly… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 12, 2026

The post continues:

… burned corpse that was driving the vehicle. Can only confirm the vehicle registration right now. More as we get it.

So, it sounds like he was a constituent of Rep. Rashida Tlaib.

Dearborn you say?



I wonder who the people of Dearborn chose to represent them in Congress...🤔 pic.twitter.com/q7Y30x8gWq — Boyd Crowder (@TTNSSE) March 12, 2026

There is a difference between Lebanon and Dearborn? — Dennis Michael Lynch (@TrustDML) March 12, 2026

So 2 naturalized citizens, one with ties to ISIS committed a terrorist attack on US soil.



So, can anyone explain to me ANY OBVIOUS BENEFITS of letting these people into our country?



Just one.



Name one.



We need so many deportations, SO many, to fix this. — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) March 12, 2026

I guess we will never know what his motive was. — Michael Sebastian (@HonorAndDaring) March 12, 2026

I would be checking their applications for US entry. Were they radicalized when they came in and did they lie to get in here? Or did they get radicalized after they got here? Was it before or after they became a naturalized citizen? — Elle J (@peppgrad) March 12, 2026

Good news is, he's been permanently deported so he can't serve time, be released and do it again — david spratt (@Oil_vampire) March 12, 2026

I'm willing to bet someone in Congress is gonna say it's a white male, MAGA supporter who's Republican — That One Guy (@whyerhead) March 12, 2026

Oh boy now we’ll all get to hear about how Islamophobia is the real problem soon — No. (@Bearspacegoat) March 12, 2026

We're already hearing it.

We knew who it was even before you told us. #RemigrationNow — DecentAmerican (@DecentAmerican1) March 12, 2026

You could have bet your house the guy was from Dearborn. How many is that now?



We have our own little Islamic terror haven in America, and Democrats will call you a bigot if you point it out. https://t.co/5uMaId8NKq — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 12, 2026

***

Update:

We have a name and a photo:

West Bloomfield, MI Beth Israel synagogue preschool terrorist has been identified as Ayman Ghazaleh (aka Ayman Ali Alghazli). pic.twitter.com/uhScqrDuYz — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) March 12, 2026

***





Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!



