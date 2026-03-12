Zohram Mamdani Dragged on X for Statement on Michigan Synagogue Attack
Vehicle Used in Attack on Synagogue Registered to US Citizen From Lebanon Who Lives in Dearborn; Updated

Brett T. | 6:00 PM on March 12, 2026
Meme

There have been two terrorist attacks on Thursday, one at a synagogue in Michigan and another at Old Dominion University in Virginia. In the latter incident, an ROTC instructor was killed, and two were injured. The suspect in the university shooting is Mohamed Bailor Jalloh, an ex-National Guard soldier convicted of trying to support ISIS.

Fox News' Bill Melugin says he has a name in the synagogue attack, but he's waiting for confirmation. What authorities do know is that the vehicle filled with explosives and rammed into the synagogue is registered to a naturalized U.S. citizen from Lebanon who lives in Dearborn.

The post continues:

… burned corpse that was driving the vehicle. 

Can only confirm the vehicle registration right now. 

More as we get it.

So, it sounds like he was a constituent of Rep. Rashida Tlaib.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Demands Sen. Tommy Tuberville Apologize for Islamophobic Post
Brett T.
We're already hearing it.

***

Update:

We have a name and a photo:

***


