Trump Derangement Syndrome: Ed Krassenstein Cheers China's Ridicule of White House Prayer Circle

justmindy | 5:30 PM on March 12, 2026
Apparently, a trend in China is to mock Trump being prayed for in the Oval Office. Ed Krassenstein apparently agrees with the mocking. With the venom he has for Trump, one would think he would be glad he was receiving prayer. Instead, Ed took to Twitter to make fun of it and amplify those memes.

Leftists know no low.

They'll side with anyone against Trump.

They don't care about that. All they care about is hating Trump. It's their religion. 

You just have to be an avowed Leftist who has had their brain totally rotted by Trump Derangement Syndrome. 

Clearly, he does.

They can mock all they want now, but one day, every knee will bow and every tongue will confess. 

Better to look dumb in the eyes of men than to deny Christ!

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

