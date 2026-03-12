Trump Derangement Syndrome: Ed Krassenstein Cheers China's Ridicule of White House Prayer Circle

Apparently, a trend in China is to mock Trump being prayed for in the Oval Office. Ed Krassenstein apparently agrees with the mocking. With the venom he has for Trump, one would think he would be glad he was receiving prayer. Instead, Ed took to Twitter to make fun of it and amplify those memes.

This is China mocking the cult-like Donald Trump prayer ceremony in the White House.



Some of you really need to take a step back and realize how stupid Trump looks to people who aren’t in the cult. pic.twitter.com/ZOYaTphXDh — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) March 12, 2026

Simping for the Chinese…who are mocking prayer…to own the orange man.



Incredible. https://t.co/mfoBBlxNMh — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 12, 2026

Leftists know no low.

Interesting flex siding with communists mocking religious people. https://t.co/VFYezDIpdI — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) March 12, 2026

They'll side with anyone against Trump.

Communists literally are in a cult, Ed. And you’re one of them. https://t.co/wesx5bi9mc — Alex Kaijuensis (@Alexsaurus47) March 12, 2026

You're talking about a culture that loves to abuse animals and people.



Routinely and shamelessly cooking animals alive. https://t.co/gqsXmSsQEp — RyanBurrill (@ryanburrill72) March 12, 2026

They don't care about that. All they care about is hating Trump. It's their religion.

A place where there are no rights of free speech, religion, assembly & where dissenters are jailed & persecuted calls freedom loving Americans a cult? That’s cute. https://t.co/EOjz5jKomt — TN Perspective (@SpeakinFromTN) March 12, 2026

How can you “mock” prayer?



And then how can you retweet the mocking of people praying? https://t.co/qeOMo4c6vr — Tha Truth 🙏🏽👍🏽🏴‍☠️ (@Wag4Ags) March 12, 2026

You just have to be an avowed Leftist who has had their brain totally rotted by Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Reminder if you mock the Supreme leader in any way close to how the left mocks Trump in china you'd all be at work camps never heard from again. What a loser felon https://t.co/OwvoBnQ3Nz — AtheistOwner (@AtheistOwner) March 12, 2026

China has literal slaves



I wouldn’t be siding with them on anything https://t.co/wZtIx1d7gE — Walton Wisdom 🇺🇸 (@TheWaltonWisdom) March 12, 2026

Clearly, he does.

The enemy of their enemy is their friend. https://t.co/My58sFD2MY — Ken Suzuki (@kensuzuk) March 12, 2026

Why is this democrat posting CCP propaganda? https://t.co/RCiAqfmcYs — Alfauz (@Alfauz19767861) March 12, 2026

Nothing stupid about it.



Faith in God, NOT Communism & Marxism.



Full Stop https://t.co/9Jmxlcq5Az — Lloyd (@pood57) March 12, 2026

They can mock all they want now, but one day, every knee will bow and every tongue will confess.

of course you would be in China's corner - you know who looks stupid - you, your brother, dems. https://t.co/VFFWzf3pjx — Karen Bowman (@KBow5) March 12, 2026

So apparently prayer is stupid to people like Ed Krassenstein! This just proves what the left thinks of Americans considering most Americans believe in God.



Well Ed... Jesus is King and you are just a paid propagandist! I would rather look stupid than be you! https://t.co/YABdzjWatc — 🙏🇺🇲~*Guarding the Grid *~🇺🇲🙏~ USA (@guardingthegrid) March 12, 2026

Better to look dumb in the eyes of men than to deny Christ!

