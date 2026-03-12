Trump Derangement Syndrome: Ed Krassenstein Cheers China's Ridicule of White House Prayer Circle

Apparently, a trend in China is to mock Trump being prayed for in the Oval Office. Ed Krassenstein apparently agrees with the mocking. With the venom he has for Trump, one would think he would be glad he was receiving prayer. Instead, Ed took to Twitter to make fun of it and amplify those memes.
This is China mocking the cult-like Donald Trump prayer ceremony in the White House.— Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) March 12, 2026
Some of you really need to take a step back and realize how stupid Trump looks to people who aren’t in the cult. pic.twitter.com/ZOYaTphXDh
Simping for the Chinese…who are mocking prayer…to own the orange man.— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 12, 2026
Incredible. https://t.co/mfoBBlxNMh
Leftists know no low.
Interesting flex siding with communists mocking religious people. https://t.co/VFYezDIpdI— Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) March 12, 2026
They'll side with anyone against Trump.
Communists literally are in a cult, Ed. And you’re one of them. https://t.co/wesx5bi9mc— Alex Kaijuensis (@Alexsaurus47) March 12, 2026
You're talking about a culture that loves to abuse animals and people.— RyanBurrill (@ryanburrill72) March 12, 2026
Routinely and shamelessly cooking animals alive. https://t.co/gqsXmSsQEp
They don't care about that. All they care about is hating Trump. It's their religion.
A place where there are no rights of free speech, religion, assembly & where dissenters are jailed & persecuted calls freedom loving Americans a cult? That’s cute. https://t.co/EOjz5jKomt— TN Perspective (@SpeakinFromTN) March 12, 2026
How can you “mock” prayer?— Tha Truth 🙏🏽👍🏽🏴☠️ (@Wag4Ags) March 12, 2026
And then how can you retweet the mocking of people praying? https://t.co/qeOMo4c6vr
You just have to be an avowed Leftist who has had their brain totally rotted by Trump Derangement Syndrome.
Reminder if you mock the Supreme leader in any way close to how the left mocks Trump in china you'd all be at work camps never heard from again. What a loser felon https://t.co/OwvoBnQ3Nz— AtheistOwner (@AtheistOwner) March 12, 2026
China has literal slaves— Walton Wisdom 🇺🇸 (@TheWaltonWisdom) March 12, 2026
I wouldn’t be siding with them on anything https://t.co/wZtIx1d7gE
Ed supports china https://t.co/SAlapQ1m4w— Karen (@CalkarenG) March 12, 2026
Clearly, he does.
The enemy of their enemy is their friend. https://t.co/My58sFD2MY— Ken Suzuki (@kensuzuk) March 12, 2026
Why is this democrat posting CCP propaganda? https://t.co/RCiAqfmcYs— Alfauz (@Alfauz19767861) March 12, 2026
Nothing stupid about it.— Lloyd (@pood57) March 12, 2026
Faith in God, NOT Communism & Marxism.
Full Stop https://t.co/9Jmxlcq5Az
They can mock all they want now, but one day, every knee will bow and every tongue will confess.
of course you would be in China's corner - you know who looks stupid - you, your brother, dems. https://t.co/VFFWzf3pjx— Karen Bowman (@KBow5) March 12, 2026
So apparently prayer is stupid to people like Ed Krassenstein! This just proves what the left thinks of Americans considering most Americans believe in God.— 🙏🇺🇲~*Guarding the Grid *~🇺🇲🙏~ USA (@guardingthegrid) March 12, 2026
Well Ed... Jesus is King and you are just a paid propagandist! I would rather look stupid than be you! https://t.co/YABdzjWatc
Better to look dumb in the eyes of men than to deny Christ!
