MS NOW Hosts Wonder If the Michigan Synagogue Attack Is the Fault of... Kash Patel and Tulsi Gabbard

Doug P. | 5:15 PM on March 12, 2026
Today there was an attack at a synagogue in Michigan, and a shooting at Old Dominion University in Virginia.

Fortunately nobody was killed (other than the driver/gunman) in the synagogue attack, but sadly one person was killed at Old Dominion before the shooter was neutralized. 

The Old Dominion gunman had ISIS ties: 

We don't yet have any information on the Michigan synagogue attacker, but MS NOW seems to already know who might be at fault so call off the investigation!

These people are so predictable:

The full post from @CurtisHouck:

This MS NOW segment from this afternoon was insane, starting with Chris Hayes blaming @FBIDirector Kash Patel and @DNIGabbard without evidence for federal law enforcement being insufficiently prepared for stopping attacks like what happened at a Michigan synagogue. 

Katy Tur joined in, saying there's "questions, real, significant, meaningful questions about whether this administration is == has its eyes on keeping the American public safe."

First and foremost it's the fault of the attacker, and thank goodness the synagogue had an armed security team. By this evening these same shameless "journalists" will probably be blaming Trump and "Islamophobia." 

You can't make this stuff up. Unfortunately that's because you don't have to. Also we didn't expect MS NOW to point out that the Democrats have been blocking funding for the Department of Homeland Security during this increase in domestic attacks, and they did not disappoint. 

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats (and terrorists, apparently). 

