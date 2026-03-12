Trump Derangement Syndrome: Ed Krassenstein Cheers China's Ridicule of White House Prayer...
The First Great Awakening: A Revival That Prepared America for Independence
Dems Accusing GOP of Blocking Their Attempts to Fund FEMA, TSA and More...

Veep IRL: Ohio Democrat Sues Trump for Exclusion — Invitation Was in Her Spam All Along

justmindy
justmindy | 4:25 PM on March 12, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

This story is hilarious and emblematic of how feckless and dumb Democrats really are.

Ohio Democrat Joyce Beatty sued to remove Trump's name from the Kennedy Center. She went on to make a legal complaint complaining she was not invited to a meeting on the issue. Well, about that ...

The Democratic congresswoman suing President Trump and the Kennedy Center’s board of trustees over their bid to revamp the storied arts institution was caught in a blunder ahead of a court appearance Thursday.  

In court filings last week, lawyers for Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio) said she had not been invited to a March 16 meeting where the plan to overhaul the center is set to be formalized.  

So, her aide had to admit she really did get the invite and they just didn't check her SPAM. Rookie mistake.

Yes, it appears so. 

That has to be embarrassing. 

And Democrats are real stupid.

They're idiots of the year!

