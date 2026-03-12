Veep IRL: Ohio Democrat Sues Trump for Exclusion — Invitation Was in Her Spam All Along

This story is hilarious and emblematic of how feckless and dumb Democrats really are.

Ohio Democrat Joyce Beatty sued to remove Trump's name from the Kennedy Center. She went on to make a legal complaint complaining she was not invited to a meeting on the issue. Well, about that ...

Lawmaker who accused Trump of Kennedy Center snub missed invite in spam folderhttps://t.co/EB1ewLVnFM — The Hill (@thehill) March 12, 2026

The Democratic congresswoman suing President Trump and the Kennedy Center’s board of trustees over their bid to revamp the storied arts institution was caught in a blunder ahead of a court appearance Thursday. In court filings last week, lawyers for Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio) said she had not been invited to a March 16 meeting where the plan to overhaul the center is set to be formalized.

But the Justice Department countered — and Beatty’s counsel later confirmed — that the congresswoman was in fact extended an invitation; it just went to her email spam folder. “Plaintiff appreciates Defendants’ confirmation that she can attend the meeting at the White House,” her lawyers wrote, noting that, “upon further investigation,” the email was found tucked away in spam. However, they said it “bears emphasis” that when Beatty searched for and could not find the email last week, the Kennedy Center’s executive director, Richard Grenell, and general counsel “ignored her for two days.”

In today's edition of Washington is Veep: A Democratic congresswoman made a legal complaint against President Donald Trump for, in part, excluding her from an upcoming Kennedy Center board meeting. The invitation, it turned out, was in her spam folder. Aide filed an update today: pic.twitter.com/iJ0WnE4yrT — Betsy Klein (@betsy_klein) March 12, 2026

So, her aide had to admit she really did get the invite and they just didn't check her SPAM. Rookie mistake.

These are not serious people. https://t.co/4oYqDVUhSE — Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) March 12, 2026

Yes, it appears so.

Who among us https://t.co/f6Ummq0fhR — Philip Wallach (@PhilipWallach) March 12, 2026

That has to be embarrassing.

as a former house scheduler this is the kind of stuff that still sends a chill down my spine https://t.co/4FFkMu8U3z — Every Deportation is a Policy Failure (@kevsaucebro) March 12, 2026

🤣 I've always said VEEP was closer to reality than The West Wing. https://t.co/TnTrPtTCO8 — William J. Smith (@WilliamJSmithJr) March 12, 2026

.@benshapiro continues to be right on this: DC is more Veep than House of Cards.



Never ascribe to evil what is more easily explained by stupidity. https://t.co/jKkx2W9HQC — Chris Turner (@retrophisch) March 12, 2026

And Democrats are real stupid.

Congrats, @RepBeatty. You and your team are the Idiots of the Day. https://t.co/O6F7jzmLkM — JCBliss (@JCBliss) March 12, 2026

They're idiots of the year!

