Old Dominion Shooting Suspect Previously Convicted of Providing Support to ISIS

As Twitchy reported earlier, a man drove a car into a synagogue in Michigan on Thursday, where his car burst into flames. No one was killed except for the suspect, who was killed in a gunfight with Temple Israel security. As that incident is being investigated, a shooting at Old Dominion University on Thursday has flown under the radar. The New York Post reports:

The madman who opened fire at Old Dominion University on Thursday, killing a retired military officer during an ROTC class, has been identified as an ex-National Guard soldier convicted of trying to support ISIS, The Post has learned. Mohamed Bailor Jalloh, 36, stormed into a classroom inside ODU’s Constant Hall and asked if it was an ROTC class. When someone confirmed that it was, he opened fire, shooting the professor several times, law enforcement sources said. A heroic ROTC student jumped into action before more damage was done, stabbing Jalloh to death after the crazed suspect gunned down the class instructor, the sources said.

New York Post columnist Karol Markowicz broke the news on the identity of the alleged shooter:

News: I'm reliably informed that the alleged attacker of Old Dominion in is Mohamed Jalloh, the same Jalloh who was previously convicted of providing support to ISIL. https://t.co/oZnsEvPBOv — Karol Markowicz (@karol) March 12, 2026

We'll never know his true motive. — Casey Mattox (@CaseyMattox_) March 12, 2026

Another “known wolf” attack? — Amygator 🐊 *not an actual alligator (@AmyA1A) March 12, 2026

If so, why was this person free to do this?? — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 12, 2026

Jalloh was sentenced to 11 years in prison in 2017. He seems to have been released from federal custody in 2024.



Jalloh is a former member of the Virginia National Guard who says he decided not to reenlist after listening to sermons by Awlaki. Today’s victims appear to be ROTC. https://t.co/1s0lXc2boe pic.twitter.com/hWTbya6x67 — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) March 12, 2026

Old Dominion University gunman is ID’d as Mohamed Jalloh. Prior conviction for ISIS conspiracy in 2016: pic.twitter.com/zglHS58YMW — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 12, 2026

🚨 Old Dominion TERROR SUSPECT: Mohamed Bailor Jalloh



Born: Sept 1989, Sierra Leone

Lives: Sterling, Virginia

Former U.S. Army National Guard member



Arrested July 3, 2016 for attempting to provide material support to ISIS (ISIL).



He allegedly bought an assault rifle… pic.twitter.com/bCA3H3kHJU — Alec Lace (@AlecLace) March 12, 2026

The post continues:

… for a planned U.S. attack & sent $500 to undercover agents he thought were ISIS. Jalloh stated: "It was incumbent upon every able Muslim to resist America in Iraq & Afghanistan" (per FBI affidavit, influenced by Anwar al-Awlaki lectures). Pled guilty: sentenced to 11 years.

Another ISIS-linked attack. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 12, 2026

If true, this raises serious questions about monitoring people with prior terrorism convictions. — Johnathon Corcoran 👑 🇮🇪 | Mr. Intelligent (@TheKingCorcoran) March 12, 2026

Why didn’t our government REVOKE his citizenship after his previous heinous actions? — ☘️Holy Grail☘️ (@CubsWin1776) March 12, 2026

1. Still in the US and 2. Still in the US and walking free. — 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸DaughterOfLiberty, 🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱 (@FilleLiberte) March 12, 2026

There should never be a “PRIOR conviction for ISIS conspiracy”. Seems like that should be a one and done. — Nevervotingdemocratagain (@NevervotingDem) March 12, 2026

Just think of the Islamophobia that this'll cause.



🙄 — Matt (@mattunc2003) March 12, 2026

During Ramadan!

How is mainstream media going to spin this? We already knew it was going to be a Muslim. — Christi (@ChristiJoh48218) March 12, 2026

Heres some more information pic.twitter.com/KOIshCMGUz — Spiredthunder (@spiredthunder1) March 12, 2026

How are these people being released?



GITMO FOREVER. — X (@texasforever612) March 12, 2026

Serious question: how does someone with a past ISIS conspiracy conviction end up back in society without stricter oversight? — lobistars🇳🇬😒| Azibaziba (@iam_crushher) March 12, 2026

How was a convicted t*rrorist even still in this country? What are we even doing here? — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) March 12, 2026

In 2017, Jalloh, a former member of the Virginia National Guard, was sentenced to 11 years in prison plus five years supervised release for attempting to provide material support to ISIS and the ISIL, according to the US Department of Justice.

That story is gonna disappear now. — Axy0m 🇺🇸 (@Axy0m) March 12, 2026

It will probably be overshadowed by the attack in Michigan, even though this attack resulted in a fatality.

