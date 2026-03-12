Trump Derangement Syndrome: Ed Krassenstein Cheers China's Ridicule of White House Prayer...
Dems Accusing GOP of Blocking Their Attempts to Fund FEMA, TSA and More...

Old Dominion Shooting Suspect Previously Convicted of Providing Support to ISIS

Brett T. | 5:00 PM on March 12, 2026
AP Photo/John Clark

End Wokeness has been keeping a tally of violent acts by people of a certain religious persuasion:

As Twitchy reported earlier, a man drove a car into a synagogue in Michigan on Thursday, where his car burst into flames. No one was killed except for the suspect, who was killed in a gunfight with Temple Israel security. As that incident is being investigated, a shooting at Old Dominion University on Thursday has flown under the radar. The New York Post reports:

The madman who opened fire at Old Dominion University on Thursday, killing a retired military officer during an ROTC class, has been identified as an ex-National Guard soldier convicted of trying to support ISIS, The Post has learned.

Mohamed Bailor Jalloh, 36, stormed into a classroom inside ODU’s Constant Hall and asked if it was an ROTC class. When someone confirmed that it was, he opened fire, shooting the professor several times, law enforcement sources said.

A heroic ROTC student jumped into action before more damage was done, stabbing Jalloh to death after the crazed suspect gunned down the class instructor, the sources said.

New York Post columnist Karol Markowicz broke the news on the identity of the alleged shooter:

The post continues:

… for a planned U.S. attack & sent $500 to undercover agents he thought were ISIS.  

Jalloh stated: "It was incumbent upon every able Muslim to resist America in Iraq & Afghanistan" (per FBI affidavit, influenced by Anwar al-Awlaki lectures).  

Pled guilty: sentenced to 11 years.

During Ramadan!

In 2017, Jalloh, a former member of the Virginia National Guard, was sentenced to 11 years in prison plus five years supervised release for attempting to provide material support to ISIS and the ISIL, according to the US Department of Justice.

It will probably be overshadowed by the attack in Michigan, even though this attack resulted in a fatality.

***


