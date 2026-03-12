Zohram Mamdani Dragged on X for Statement on Michigan Synagogue Attack
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Demands Sen. Tommy Tuberville Apologize for Islamophobic Post

Brett T. | 6:30 PM on March 12, 2026
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

On Thursday, Sen. Tommy Tuberville sounded the alarm on New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's Ramadan Iftar inside city hall:

As our own Just Mindy reported earlier, Mamdani responded with some nonsense about breaking bread with New Yorkers and kids going hungry:

We're sure there are more, but Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand demanded that Tuberville delete his disgraceful Islamophobic post and apologize:

Gillibrand's timing isn't the best when it comes to crying about "Islamophobia."

As we noted in an earlier post, End Wokeness counted four: there were the ISIS-inspired teens who threw IEDs into a crowd peacefully protesting in front of Gracie Mansion, a man drove a car filled with explosives into a synagogue in Michigan today, a man who'd been convicted and served time for supporting ISIS shot and killed an ROTC instructor at Old Dominion University, and don't forget the mass shooter at a bar in Austin, Texas, who was wearing a "Property of Allah" sweatshirt over a T-shirt featuring the Iranian flag.

As for Gillibrand:

As we said, Gillibrand's timing with this post isn't the best. It might have gone over better on a day when there weren't two terrorist attacks by Muslims.

***


Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.

ISLAMIC TERRORISM KIRSTEN GILLIBRAND TOMMY TUBERVILLE ZOHRAN MAMDANI

