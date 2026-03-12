Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Demands Sen. Tommy Tuberville Apologize for Islamophobic Post

On Thursday, Sen. Tommy Tuberville sounded the alarm on New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's Ramadan Iftar inside city hall:

The enemy is inside the gates. https://t.co/YSNHIpDnds — Coach Tommy Tuberville (@SenTuberville) March 12, 2026

As our own Just Mindy reported earlier, Mamdani responded with some nonsense about breaking bread with New Yorkers and kids going hungry:

Let there be as much outrage from politicians in Washington when kids go hungry as there is when I break bread with New Yorkers. https://t.co/IibwxE1SDr — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) March 12, 2026

We're sure there are more, but Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand demanded that Tuberville delete his disgraceful Islamophobic post and apologize:

This type of Islamophobia is disgraceful and unbecoming of a senator. Delete it immediately and apologize. https://t.co/EGqTp6gEeY — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) March 12, 2026

Gillibrand's timing isn't the best when it comes to crying about "Islamophobia."

3 Islamic terror attacks in 2 weeks and Democrats’ biggest concern is “Islamophobia.”



The literal definition of toxic empathy. https://t.co/m8EI1MjXn5 — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) March 12, 2026

As we noted in an earlier post, End Wokeness counted four: there were the ISIS-inspired teens who threw IEDs into a crowd peacefully protesting in front of Gracie Mansion, a man drove a car filled with explosives into a synagogue in Michigan today, a man who'd been convicted and served time for supporting ISIS shot and killed an ROTC instructor at Old Dominion University, and don't forget the mass shooter at a bar in Austin, Texas, who was wearing a "Property of Allah" sweatshirt over a T-shirt featuring the Iranian flag.

As for Gillibrand:

Ask your doctor if ingesting a satchel of Richards is right for you — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) March 12, 2026

How's about you go ahead and f*** right the f*** off? — Rusty (@Rusty_Weiss) March 12, 2026

Gillibrand has no respect for the victims of 9/11. Just like Mamdani has no respect for NYC’s City Hall. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 12, 2026

He invited a terrorist sympathizer. The senator is accurate. pic.twitter.com/7HZYgYnQEq — 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠 (@GregoryEck) March 12, 2026

He's talking about you. — General™️ (@TheGeneral_0) March 12, 2026

If you can't see the truth of his post perhaps you should apologize and delete your account. — M Lynne (@mlysimonsen) March 12, 2026

No. We need strong men like Tuberville to tell the truth, not women like you shutting them up. — Anna D. West 🇺🇸 (@SlimWiggy) March 12, 2026

There is no such thing as Islamophobia — reality-based (@reality_1323) March 12, 2026

It's not "Islamaphobia," it's pattern recognition. — Dave Markowitz (@davemarkowitz) March 12, 2026

No deleting.

No apologies either.

He is 100% correct. — Jenny (@sherjen99) March 12, 2026

When someone sits in City Hall and gives the ISIS sign you bet your ass, we will speak up. pic.twitter.com/KSTyB9Eh3z — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) March 12, 2026

When are you go to apologize for voting to allow MILLIONS of unvetted Muslims into our country? — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 12, 2026

Islamophobia, you mean the anti American excuse to muzzle critique of Islam? — Stuart Berman (@HereticalLeader) March 12, 2026

As we said, Gillibrand's timing with this post isn't the best. It might have gone over better on a day when there weren't two terrorist attacks by Muslims.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.

