Three Salvadoran Nationals Charged With Possession of Molotov Cocktails in NYC

This story actually broke on Wednesday, but in light of the two terrorist attacks we've had today, we thought it was worth revisiting. Fox News' Bill Melugin has reported that the man who rammed a synagogue with a vehicle filled with explosives was a naturalized U.S. citizen originally from Lebanon. Mohamed Bailor Jalloh, suspected of shooting an ROTC instructor at Old Dominion University, is a naturalized American citizen who was born in Sierra Leone. And the man responsible for a mass shooting in Austin earlier this month, while wearing a "Property of Allah" sweatshirt, was a naturalized U.S. citizen from Senegal. Maybe Rep. Steve Cohen was right when he said you're more likely to be killed by a citizen than an illegal immigrant.

But maybe not. Three Salvadoran nationals were arrested this week after a traffic stop revealed multiple Molotov cocktails in their car.

🚨BREAKING: Three Salvadoran nationals busted with Molotov cocktails in NYC.



Lorenzo Alvarado-Navarrete, 18, Elvis Romero-Martinez, 20, and Albert Yanes-Moran, 20, were arrested after a traffic stop on Long Island when multiple Molotov cocktails were found in their car.



They… pic.twitter.com/1oyywmiUKV — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) March 11, 2026

The post continues:

… were charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. The question is whether they have any convictions related to MS-13.

This happened in New York City, where the teen who chucked an IED into a crowd of peaceful protesters was the son of naturalized citizens from Afghanistan.

Jorge Fitz-Gibbon reports for The New York Post:

A crew of immigrants from El Salvador were caught driving with Molotov cocktails after an early-morning traffic stop on Long Island this week — only to be released without bail. Suffolk County police pulled over a 2008 Honda Accord that was allegedly driving erratically shortly before 2:30 a.m. Tuesday on Lexington Avenue in Central Islip, the department said in a press release. Cops said they then spotted two of the homemade flammable devices — beer bottles packed with gasoline — inside the vehicle. … The three were arraigned on Wednesday — but prosecutors had to let them all walk without bail because of the state’s lenient criminal justice laws, which prohibit bail for some crimes.

The Post describes them as immigrants from El Salvador, so we're going to go ahead and guess they're illegal aliens.

They just may be Biden’s newcomers. — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) March 12, 2026

Deport them now! — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) March 11, 2026

We hear El Salvador has a state-of-the-art prison.

Time to go to CECOT! — Sҽαɳ 🇺🇸⚓️ (@doc_1029) March 11, 2026

The question is - why are they not getting DEPORTED? — Reconquista (@moraltreason) March 11, 2026

99.999% gang related — Marigold (@Marafsol1) March 12, 2026

Sad, three teens just out enjoying the weather… — Yurassis Dragon (@koehl3452) March 12, 2026

That would be the lead of CNN's coverage.

I can see the MSM headline now, “Three teens were enjoying the spring like weather, as they drove to the beach. Police stopped them and found what looked like alcohol in open bottles. All three had their trip to the beach cut short.” — BubsSnork (@BubsSnork) March 11, 2026

Turns out importing criminals is bad public policy — BlondeVoiceForTruth ✝️💪 (@Blonde_ForTruth) March 12, 2026

Where were they planning on using them is the question. — LadyGray312 (@ladygray312) March 11, 2026

They probably didn't have detention retainers.

2 are illegal aliens and 1 is a Lawful Permanent Resident (green card) all three defendants were released following their arraignments — Gig18 (@HenryMulligan5) March 11, 2026

They were doing what they were imported to do. Cause chaos. FJB. — MomoMoni (@Shakapahona) March 11, 2026

Why did they have Molotov cocktails in their car? It would be interesting to know what their plans for those were.

***

