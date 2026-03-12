Zohram Mamdani Dragged on X for Statement on Michigan Synagogue Attack
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Demands Sen. Tommy Tuberville Apologize for Islamophobic Post
Vehicle Used in Attack on Synagogue Registered to US Citizen From Lebanon Who...
Trump Derangement Syndrome: Ed Krassenstein Cheers China's Ridicule of White House Prayer...
MS NOW Hosts Wonder If the Michigan Synagogue Attack Is the Fault of......
Old Dominion Shooting Suspect Previously Convicted of Providing Support to ISIS
Veep IRL: Ohio Democrat Sues Trump for Exclusion — Invitation Was in Her...
Tuberville Sounds Alarm on Mamdani's Ramadan Iftar as Threat—Mamdani Plays It off as...
Anti-ICE Dems Block DHS Funding Again As Synagogue in Michigan Is Attacked
Steven Crowder Taking ABC and Their Iran 'Slopaganda' APART Point-by-DAMNING-Point Is a BE...
Guy Benson Sarcastically Applauds Dems Who FINALLY Found Some Gov't Spending They’re Willi...
Senate Dems Pretend to Suddenly CARE About Gas Prices to Dunk on Trump...
Thune Advances the Save America Act After Trump Demands Results
The DESPERATE Way Eric Swalwell Is Trying to SPIN 'Fake Residency' Story, WOW,...

Three Salvadoran Nationals Charged With Possession of Molotov Cocktails in NYC

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on March 12, 2026
Twitchy Meme

This story actually broke on Wednesday, but in light of the two terrorist attacks we've had today, we thought it was worth revisiting. Fox News' Bill Melugin has reported that the man who rammed a synagogue with a vehicle filled with explosives was a naturalized U.S. citizen originally from Lebanon. Mohamed Bailor Jalloh, suspected of shooting an ROTC instructor at Old Dominion University, is a naturalized American citizen who was born in Sierra Leone. And the man responsible for a mass shooting in Austin earlier this month, while wearing a "Property of Allah" sweatshirt, was a naturalized U.S. citizen from Senegal. Maybe Rep. Steve Cohen was right when he said you're more likely to be killed by a citizen than an illegal immigrant.

Advertisement

But maybe not. Three Salvadoran nationals were arrested this week after a traffic stop revealed multiple Molotov cocktails in their car.

The post continues:

… were charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

The question is whether they have any convictions related to MS-13.

This happened in New York City, where the teen who chucked an IED into a crowd of peaceful protesters was the son of naturalized citizens from Afghanistan.

Jorge Fitz-Gibbon reports for The New York Post:

A crew of immigrants from El Salvador were caught driving with Molotov cocktails after an early-morning traffic stop on Long Island this week — only to be released without bail.

Suffolk County police pulled over a 2008 Honda Accord that was allegedly driving erratically shortly before 2:30 a.m. Tuesday on Lexington Avenue in Central Islip, the department said in a press release.

Cops said they then spotted two of the homemade flammable devices — beer bottles packed with gasoline — inside the vehicle.

The three were arraigned on Wednesday — but prosecutors had to let them all walk without bail because of the state’s lenient criminal justice laws, which prohibit bail for some crimes.

Recommended

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Demands Sen. Tommy Tuberville Apologize for Islamophobic Post
Brett T.
Advertisement

The Post describes them as immigrants from El Salvador, so we're going to go ahead and guess they're illegal aliens.

We hear El Salvador has a state-of-the-art prison.

That would be the lead of CNN's coverage.

They probably didn't have detention retainers. 

Advertisement

Why did they have Molotov cocktails in their car? It would be interesting to know what their plans for those were.

***

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

CRIME ILLEGAL ALIEN MS-13 TERRORISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Demands Sen. Tommy Tuberville Apologize for Islamophobic Post
Brett T.
Vehicle Used in Attack on Synagogue Registered to US Citizen From Lebanon Who Lives in Dearborn; Updated
Brett T.
Veep IRL: Ohio Democrat Sues Trump for Exclusion — Invitation Was in Her Spam All Along
justmindy
Steven Crowder Taking ABC and Their Iran 'Slopaganda' APART Point-by-DAMNING-Point Is a BEAUTIFUL Thing
Sam J.
MS NOW Hosts Wonder If the Michigan Synagogue Attack Is the Fault of... Kash Patel and Tulsi Gabbard
Doug P.
Trump Derangement Syndrome: Ed Krassenstein Cheers China's Ridicule of White House Prayer Circle
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Demands Sen. Tommy Tuberville Apologize for Islamophobic Post Brett T.
Advertisement