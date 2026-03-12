Zohram Mamdani Dragged on X for Statement on Michigan Synagogue Attack

In light of the terrifying attack on a synagogue in Michigan, NYC Mayor Zohram Mamdani felt the need to need to make the following statement:

The attack on Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Michigan is horrifying. My thoughts are with the congregation and all who are shaken by this act of antisemitic violence. I am continuing to closely monitor the situation. Out of an abundance of caution, the NYPD will continue to… — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) March 12, 2026

Advertisement

The post continues:

deploy high-visibility patrols to Jewish religious and cultural institutions across the five boroughs.

This would all be very touching and reassuring if Mamdani hadn't just 'broken bread' with a man who felt perfectly comfortable giving the ISIS salute inside of New York's city hall.

The good people of X did not disappoint in the replies:

Where is the antisemitic violence coming from, Mamdani? pic.twitter.com/H85wQffj33 — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) March 12, 2026

Two questions: has Rama liked any social media posts about the attack yet? And how can we take this seriously when your wife liked posts supporting the murder of Jews in real time and you just had Mahmoud Khalil over for dinner? — MAGAPatriotNY (@TrumpPatriotNY) March 12, 2026

All fair questions, but we're not holding our breath for the answers.

Folks rightfully doubted the sincerity of Mamdani's sentiments:

Oh yea, we believe anything YOU have to say about protecting Jews. — A. Benjamin Mannes (@PublicSafetySME) March 12, 2026

You just hosted a man who supports terrorism for dinner.



How dare you act like you're upset.



This is what happens when you coddle extremism.https://t.co/8QjC2ydn1k — Yehuda Teitelbaum (@chalavyishmael) March 12, 2026

BS you antisemite. You are no friend of the Jewish people.



Nobody believes you for a second.



Resign. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 12, 2026

We're not sure what kind of game Mamdani thinks he's playing here. Maybe he's counting on his supporters being too focused on the idea of 'free' public transportation and groceries to pay attention to his clearly pandering statement.

Your wife celebrated the biggest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust, which you defended like an absolute LOSER, and you host terrorist supporters for dinner. Your life and actions show contempt and hatred for Jews. Own who you are or shut up. — It’s Ma’am, PhDelightful 🇺🇸 (@ItsGoneAwry) March 12, 2026

Well said. Sadly, we're pretty sure Mamdani will do neither.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.