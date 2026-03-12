Zohram Mamdani Dragged on X for Statement on Michigan Synagogue Attack

Reporter Makes a Funny Out of Mamdani’s Wife Liking Posts About October 7
Amy
Amy | 7:30 PM on March 12, 2026
Twitchy

In light of the terrifying attack on a synagogue in Michigan, NYC Mayor Zohram Mamdani felt the need to need to make the following statement:

The post continues:

deploy high-visibility patrols to Jewish religious and cultural institutions across the five boroughs.

This would all be very touching and reassuring if Mamdani hadn't just 'broken bread' with a man who felt perfectly comfortable giving the ISIS salute inside of New York's city hall.

The good people of X did not disappoint in the replies:

All fair questions, but we're not holding our breath for the answers.

Folks rightfully doubted the sincerity of Mamdani's sentiments:

We're not sure what kind of game Mamdani thinks he's playing here. Maybe he's counting on his supporters being too focused on the idea of 'free' public transportation and groceries to pay attention to his clearly pandering statement.

Well said. Sadly, we're pretty sure Mamdani will do neither.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

ANTISEMITISM MICHIGAN NEW YORK TERRORISM ZOHRAN MAMDANI

