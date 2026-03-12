Three Norwegian Citizens 'With Links to Iraq' Bomb US Embassy in Oslo

Seeing as today is turning out to be terrorism day, we might as well bring you this news from earlier this week. Three Norwegian brothers have been arrested after blowing up an IED at the U.S. Embassy in Oslo. The blast occurred on Sunday and caused only minor damage to the building.

As this editor said in a post earlier, the Michigan synagogue attacker was a naturalized citizen from Lebanon, the Old Dominion University shooter was a naturalized citizen from Sierra Leone, and the Austin mass shooter was a naturalized citizen from Senegal. And the teen who threw the IED in New York City was the son of naturalized citizens from Afghanistan. There appears to be a pattern.

BREAKING: Norwegian police have arrested three brothers suspected of carrying out the terror bombing outside the U.S. Embassy in Oslo. — Faytuks Network (@FaytuksNetwork) March 11, 2026

The bombing at the U.S. Embassy in Oslo didn't manage to garner much press coverage. The BBC reports that the suspects are three brothers who are Norwegian citizens "with links to Iraq." And that's it. No names. No descriptions. No elaboration.

Three brothers have been arrested in Norway linked to an explosion outside the US embassy in the capital, Oslo, on Sunday. The authorities believe the blast was caused by an improvised device that was placed at the building's entrance. It caused minor damage and no injuries were reported. The brothers, all in their 20s, are Norwegian citizens with links to Iraq, Norway's police attorney Christian Hatlo told a press conference on Wednesday. … The authorities are investigating several theories about the motivation for the attack, including whether a foreign state actor was involved. … As well as the images released earlier this week, investigators have also been examining a video published on Google Maps around the time of the incident. The now-deleted video featured Iran's former supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, local media reported. He was killed last month during joint US-Israeli strikes on Tehran.

I wonder what part of Norway they’re from. https://t.co/nFp29DxA7M — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) March 11, 2026

From the Iraqi region of Norway… — Jen (@Jen_Vaughan) March 11, 2026

The hot sandy part. — Dan Hogan (@HoganFarms) March 11, 2026

The culturally enriched part — Dr. Judgmental Shoelace, PhD. 🇺🇸🇮🇪 (@DocKilmer) March 11, 2026

The very, very, southern part. Like "way down south". — cubby Jman (@CubbyJman) March 11, 2026

Were their names Oskar, Ludvig, and Isak?



Bet not — Shane's Hat ✝️ (@oklumberman) March 11, 2026

Let me see their picture. I want to check something. — Nick Sayer (@nwsayer) March 11, 2026

What kind of Norwegian? pic.twitter.com/AcXHVzgvpC — Drew Kalocai (@DrewKalocai) March 11, 2026

You can tell by omission which ethnic group these men were from. — Richard (@Kouch85) March 11, 2026

Probably should mention that the people who attacked the US Embassy are Iraqi immigrants that Norway allowed into their country. — Izengabe (@Izengabe_) March 12, 2026

We're going to risk being called Islamophobes and guess that the three are Muslims. Norwegian law enforcement doesn't seem inclined to release their names or mugshots.

