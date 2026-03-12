Reporter Makes a Funny Out of Mamdani’s Wife Liking Posts About October 7
Three Norwegian Citizens 'With Links to Iraq' Bomb US Embassy in Oslo
Zohram Mamdani Dragged on X for Statement on Michigan Synagogue Attack
Three Salvadoran Nationals Charged With Possession of Molotov Cocktails in NYC
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Demands Sen. Tommy Tuberville Apologize for Islamophobic Post
Vehicle Used in Attack on Synagogue Registered to US Citizen From Lebanon Who...
Trump Derangement Syndrome: Ed Krassenstein Cheers China's Ridicule of White House Prayer...
MS NOW Hosts Wonder If the Michigan Synagogue Attack Is the Fault of......
Old Dominion Shooting Suspect Previously Convicted of Providing Support to ISIS
Veep IRL: Ohio Democrat Sues Trump for Exclusion — Invitation Was in Her...
Tuberville Sounds Alarm on Mamdani's Ramadan Iftar as Threat—Mamdani Plays It off as...
Anti-ICE Dems Block DHS Funding Again As Synagogue in Michigan Is Attacked
Steven Crowder Taking ABC and Their Iran 'Slopaganda' APART Point-by-DAMNING-Point Is a BE...
Guy Benson Sarcastically Applauds Dems Who FINALLY Found Some Gov't Spending They’re Willi...

Dave Portnoy to Mamdani: Drop the Fake Horror—Your Wife's Probably Celebrating These Attacks

justmindy
justmindy | 8:30 PM on March 12, 2026
Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP

Dave Portnoy has had about enough of Zohran Mamdani's performative nonsense in the wake of two Islamic terrorist attacks in the US today.

Advertisement

Mamdani's wife is probably giddy and kicking her feet.

It's good to see people with power speak up. 

It's better that way.

Reading through the comments, he is taking great personal and professional risk to speak out. There are many spewing hate at him. 

Recommended

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Demands Sen. Tommy Tuberville Apologize for Islamophobic Post
Brett T.
Advertisement

That's the scary part.

They know four attacks by radicals Islamists in the last four weeks looks really bad for them.

Advertisement

That's the sad reality.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

HAMAS ISLAMIC TERRORISM TERRORISM ZOHRAN MAMDANI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Demands Sen. Tommy Tuberville Apologize for Islamophobic Post
Brett T.
Reporter Makes a Funny Out of Mamdani’s Wife Liking Posts About October 7
Brett T.
Zohram Mamdani Dragged on X for Statement on Michigan Synagogue Attack
Amy
Three Norwegian Citizens 'With Links to Iraq' Bomb US Embassy in Oslo
Brett T.
Vehicle Used in Attack on Synagogue Registered to US Citizen From Lebanon Who Lives in Dearborn; Updated
Brett T.
Veep IRL: Ohio Democrat Sues Trump for Exclusion — Invitation Was in Her Spam All Along
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Demands Sen. Tommy Tuberville Apologize for Islamophobic Post Brett T.
Advertisement