Dave Portnoy to Mamdani: Drop the Fake Horror—Your Wife's Probably Celebrating These Attacks

Dave Portnoy has had about enough of Zohran Mamdani's performative nonsense in the wake of two Islamic terrorist attacks in the US today.

You know what? When there are terrorist attacks in the US by extremists I’d prefer that the same politicians and podcasters who egg them on with non stop inflammatory rhetoric and by endorsing Hamas rallies and who refuse to condemn phrases like “Globalize the intifada” and who… https://t.co/7K7gQaYqpq — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) March 12, 2026

Mamdani's wife is probably giddy and kicking her feet.

Once again @stoolpresidente has greater moral clarity than most elected Democrats https://t.co/TdxLwbr3xE — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) March 12, 2026

It's good to see people with power speak up.

Words to live by: “Give me the straight forward hatred rather than the hypocrisy.”



Thank you, @stoolpresidente! https://t.co/1vu2oNhEml — Jim Walden (@jimfornyc) March 12, 2026

It's better that way.

Dave Portnoy is - no shade - somehow the voice of reason on this. https://t.co/CPA06H5JQY — (((Dshulz))) (@DavidJShulman) March 12, 2026

FDR put Japanese in internment camps during WWII because of this very fear. And Japanese had not done anything

We're at War and this is the 5th attack by Islamic terrorists in 2 weeks.

Deport or internment camps! We can't keep doing the same thing and expecting different results https://t.co/HbDw1GhWTt — Randy Smith (@randy_s999) March 12, 2026

Dave is cooking tonight https://t.co/lp2y1TPeqS — Andrew (@AndrewDahDude) March 12, 2026

Reading through the comments, he is taking great personal and professional risk to speak out. There are many spewing hate at him.

Nails it. Except they're fooling a lot of people unfortunately. https://t.co/6treMLcA26 — zkBΞN.eth (@_zkBen) March 12, 2026

That's the scary part.

I say thank God that we didn't let our government disarm us and it's time for all people especially Jews and Christians to stand shoulder to shoulder. — ANJI USA PASSION🇺🇲🙏😘 (@usa_anji) March 12, 2026

In fairness are we even sure that what Mamdani finds horrifying isn't the fact that the jihadist was shot dead? — Izengabe (@Izengabe_) March 12, 2026

Looks like a memo went out https://t.co/5v8K2GOo8w — Westchester Mom (@WNYOpenSchools) March 12, 2026

They know four attacks by radicals Islamists in the last four weeks looks really bad for them.

Amen. I wish I could smash the like button a billion times on this. — Darren Heitner (@heitner) March 12, 2026

No, Dave, she only likes posts when the Jews are kidnapped, raped or murdered. She's actually probably quite disappointed today, so, give her a break. — MAGAPatriotNY (@TrumpPatriotNY) March 12, 2026

You can’t stoke violence and then act shocked when it spills over. Accountability isn’t optional if you cheer on extremism, you own the consequences. Hypocrisy isn’t sympathy; it’s a performance, and people see right through it. — northStar0x7 (@khaaleel0001) March 12, 2026

We let a ton of people in this country that hate America and have an alliance with Islam then bombed Iran. Expect more problems for everyone. — Blessed Dad Club 🔥🚀 (@ascensionfather) March 12, 2026

That's the sad reality.

