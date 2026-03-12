Reporter Makes a Funny Out of Mamdani’s Wife Liking Posts About October 7

Silent Spud: CNN’s Brian ‘Tater’ Stelter Avoids Addressing the Media Malpractice at His...
Brett T. | 9:00 PM on March 12, 2026
Twitter

As our own Doug Powers reported in a VIP post the other day, this is how The New York Times covered New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's wife, Rama Duwaji, liking Instagram posts of the October 7 slaughter in Israel by Hamas terrorists:

Ben "Hamas" Rhodes and Taylor Lorenz were both disgusted with CBS News picking up the story when there's so much else to cover, such as " AI unleashed." Mamdani insisted she was a "private person," even though New York Magazine reported that she served as "the de facto adviser" to his campaign.

Multiple people were wondering if she'd liked any posts about the attack on a Michigan synagogue on Thursday.

Ryan Grim, reporter for Drop Site News, didn't seem to think the story was a big deal either.

We think it was supposed to be a joke. We're guessing Drop Site News didn't cover the story.

Mamdani just broke bread for Ramadan with a man who felt perfectly comfortable giving the ISIS salute inside of New York's city hall. There must be a joke in there somewhere.

HAMAS ISRAEL ZOHRAN MAMDANI

