Reporter Makes a Funny Out of Mamdani’s Wife Liking Posts About October 7

As our own Doug Powers reported in a VIP post the other day, this is how The New York Times covered New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's wife, Rama Duwaji, liking Instagram posts of the October 7 slaughter in Israel by Hamas terrorists:

Mamdani’s wife cheered the murder of 1200 innocent Israelis on October 7th. This is how @nytimes covered it. You will recall that the same paper had multiple front page stories about the different flags Justice Alito’s wife flew outside their homes. pic.twitter.com/G0lFF6Vn3N — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 7, 2026

Ben "Hamas" Rhodes and Taylor Lorenz were both disgusted with CBS News picking up the story when there's so much else to cover, such as " AI unleashed." Mamdani insisted she was a "private person," even though New York Magazine reported that she served as "the de facto adviser" to his campaign.

I found 70+ posts liked by Rama Duwaji, Zohran Mamdani's wife, of radical anti-Israel content—and even Holocaust inversion. pic.twitter.com/Q7NEKVXSnG — Olivia Reingold (@Olivia_Reingold) March 7, 2026

Multiple people were wondering if she'd liked any posts about the attack on a Michigan synagogue on Thursday.

Ryan Grim, reporter for Drop Site News, didn't seem to think the story was a big deal either.

The NYC mayor's wife liked this photo on December 7, 1941, I can exclusively report. She must apologize. pic.twitter.com/PWhVca30W3 — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) March 12, 2026

Don't quit your day job — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) March 12, 2026

Good point. Totally the same thing. — astrowire (@astrowires) March 12, 2026

Dude the fact that you’re trying to infantilize what she actually did is actually why no one respects your journalism — Ministry of Tooth (@OfTooth) March 12, 2026

So you think this is funny? — Jerry W (@JerryWaggoner) March 12, 2026

Yeah, those things are totally the same! You’re very smart, Ryan! — Chad (@ChadBeachfeen) March 12, 2026

If you’re joking, it fell flat and people aren’t getting it.



If you’re not joking, you’re positively out of your mind. — Ripley (@RipleyXenomorph) March 12, 2026

We think it was supposed to be a joke. We're guessing Drop Site News didn't cover the story.

I'm glad this is all a joke to you Ryan — 🇺🇸 (@barneybush21) March 12, 2026

You aren’t good at this — Subtle Genius🔺🏅 (@2018Winning) March 12, 2026

Rape denial is so hilarious to you, right, serious journalist? — Claire (@Claire_V0ltaire) March 12, 2026

If she knew what it is she would now — Granola and Hummus (@GranolaHummus) March 12, 2026

Imagine being such a terrorist shill that you think the mayor of New York Citys wife cheering on the massacre of Jews is no big deal. Such a horrid example of liberal brain rot. — uptownshakedown (@upt0wnshaked0wn) March 12, 2026

Mamdani just broke bread for Ramadan with a man who felt perfectly comfortable giving the ISIS salute inside of New York's city hall. There must be a joke in there somewhere.

