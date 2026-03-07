NJ State Rep. Sponsoring Bill With a ‘Spicy’ Name: The F**K ICE Act
Civil Discourse? Not Today: Steve Warhola, Top Staffer for PA State Sen. John...
Hot Take: Iran, a 6,000-Year-Old Civilization, Is Not Going to Surrender
Only in LA: Run 18 Miles, Identify as a Marathon Finisher, Collect Your...
Rolling Stone: 'Apparent' Neo-Nazi Now the GOP Nominee for Texas House Seat
Plaque Honoring the Heroism of Capitol Police Officers on January 6 Installed in...
'Believe Women' Except When They're Jewish: Bernie Alum Briahna Joy Gray Denies 'Mass...
Kash Patel Announces Arrest of Illegal Charged With Repeatedly Doing the Thing Dems...
ABC News: Sinking of Iranian Warship 'Raises Questions' About Whether the Attack Was...
Ben Rhodes Trips Over Pallets of Cash While Wishing Eternal Shame on Supporters...
VIP
School Isn't Daycare—But We've Made It One: Working Mom Shocked by 70-Hour Week...
DHS Drops a Receipt on Intel Committee Dem About ICE Arresting a Journo...
Chris Hayes and Mehdi Hasan: The Dynamic Duo of Dishonesty – Smearing U.S....
In Viral Moment, Rubio Rejects Interpreter, Drops Fluent Spanish Breakdown of Trump's 'Don...

Ben Rhodes, Taylor Lorenz Upset Bari Weiss’ CBS News Is Covering Zohran Mamdani’s Wife

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on March 07, 2026
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File

Remember how it was a week-long news story when it was discovered that Justice Samuel Alito's wife had flown the U.S. flag upside-down? Well, as our own Doug Powers reported earlier in a VIP post, this is how The New York Times decided to frame the story of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's wife liking several social media posts praising the October 7 massacre by Hamas in Israel:

Advertisement

"Amid criticism of her support for the Palestinian cause"? She liked GoPro videos of the October 7 attack. For his part, Mamdani said, "My wife is the love of my life, and she’s also a private person who has held no formal position on my campaign or in my city hall." A private person in the governor's mansion who cheered on Hamas?

CBS News, or, as Ben "Hamas" Rhodes put it, Bari Weiss' CBS News, picked up on the story.

Rhodes would rather have CBS News cover "AI unleashed."

For her part, Taylor Lorenz left the safe zone of Bluesky to chime in:

Of course, she shut off replies. Rhodes didn't, however.

Recommended

Civil Discourse? Not Today: Steve Warhola, Top Staffer for PA State Sen. John Kane, Berates Salena Zito
justmindy
Advertisement

Rhodes is just salty because his friends in Iran are dead.

Advertisement

This is all because CBS News hired that right-wing nut Weiss as editor-in-chief. Otherwise, CBS News would be doing its job by reprinting DNC press releases.

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

BARI WEISS CBS NEWS HAMAS ZOHRAN MAMDANI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Civil Discourse? Not Today: Steve Warhola, Top Staffer for PA State Sen. John Kane, Berates Salena Zito
justmindy
Hot Take: Iran, a 6,000-Year-Old Civilization, Is Not Going to Surrender
Brett T.
In Viral Moment, Rubio Rejects Interpreter, Drops Fluent Spanish Breakdown of Trump's 'Don-roe' Doctrine
justmindy
Rolling Stone: 'Apparent' Neo-Nazi Now the GOP Nominee for Texas House Seat
Brett T.
Only in LA: Run 18 Miles, Identify as a Marathon Finisher, Collect Your Medal, and Still Make Happy Hour
justmindy
NJ State Rep. Sponsoring Bill With a ‘Spicy’ Name: The F**K ICE Act
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Civil Discourse? Not Today: Steve Warhola, Top Staffer for PA State Sen. John Kane, Berates Salena Zito justmindy
Advertisement