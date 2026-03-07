Ben Rhodes, Taylor Lorenz Upset Bari Weiss’ CBS News Is Covering Zohran Mamdani’s Wife

Remember how it was a week-long news story when it was discovered that Justice Samuel Alito's wife had flown the U.S. flag upside-down? Well, as our own Doug Powers reported earlier in a VIP post, this is how The New York Times decided to frame the story of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's wife liking several social media posts praising the October 7 massacre by Hamas in Israel:

Advertisement

Mamdani’s wife cheered the murder of 1200 innocent Israelis on October 7th. This is how @nytimes covered it. You will recall that the same paper had multiple front page stories about the different flags Justice Alito’s wife flew outside their homes. pic.twitter.com/G0lFF6Vn3N — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 7, 2026

"Amid criticism of her support for the Palestinian cause"? She liked GoPro videos of the October 7 attack. For his part, Mamdani said, "My wife is the love of my life, and she’s also a private person who has held no formal position on my campaign or in my city hall." A private person in the governor's mansion who cheered on Hamas?

CBS News, or, as Ben "Hamas" Rhodes put it, Bari Weiss' CBS News, picked up on the story.

There's a war, high prices, job losses, AI unleashed, and on and on. But Bari Weiss's CBS is on the case of the NY Mayor's wife's likes from years ago. WTF is going on. https://t.co/ppTyGQKEJ5 — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) March 7, 2026

Rhodes would rather have CBS News cover "AI unleashed."

For her part, Taylor Lorenz left the safe zone of Bluesky to chime in:

Literally no one gives a fuck — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) Mar 7, 2026

Of course, she shut off replies. Rhodes didn't, however.

Some people find celebrating the slaughter of Jews newsworthy. Duly noted that you don’t. — Corie Whalen (@CorieWhalen) March 7, 2026

Shove it up your mullah, Hamas. — Will Collier (@willcollier) March 7, 2026

What’s going on is that she glorified murder, rape, torture, and kidnapping.



You may not care, but some of us still think that’s unacceptable. — Evan Ross (@MrEvanRoss) March 7, 2026

Surely there’s enough airtime to cover the economic impact of the war and the pro-Hamas wife of New York City’s mayor? — Adam Fisher (@AdamRFisher) March 7, 2026

The wife of New York City’s mayor condoning terrorism is a story that warrants coverage. — Rob Taub (@robmtaub) March 7, 2026

Solid work, Ben. The mayor of NYC and his wife openly support Hamas and the massacre of Israelis — but this isn’t an issue to you. I presume 9/11 wasn’t important either. — Jeffrey Lichtman (@JHLichtmanLaw) March 7, 2026

Rhodes is just salty because his friends in Iran are dead.

That was back in 2023. Ancient history. Years ago! — Brent Wentworth (@brent_wentworth) March 7, 2026

Sure, October 7 was “years ago.” Ancient history. 🤡 — David Cohen (@DavidBCohen1) March 7, 2026

His wife expressed her joy at the biggest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust.



Seems noteworthy, considering he’s mayor of the most Jewish city on earth. — Eli Kowaz - איליי קואז (@elikowaz) March 7, 2026

Advertisement

That's crazy!



Wait, what exactly did she like, Ben? — Orb (@InfiniteOrb) March 7, 2026

Apparently they think she might be a dangerous influence.🤔 — Crazy Rolls On (@Dragontail110) March 7, 2026

This is all because CBS News hired that right-wing nut Weiss as editor-in-chief. Otherwise, CBS News would be doing its job by reprinting DNC press releases.

Guys that post was just the tip of the iceberg,



I found 70+ radical anti-Israel posts liked by Rama Duwaji, wife of Zohran Mamdani. One calls October 7 a "mass rape hoax." https://t.co/ogwZfweh4v — Olivia Reingold (@Olivia_Reingold) March 7, 2026

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!