Rep. Jasmine Crockett: Don't Scapegoat Immigrants After Mass Shooting by Man from Senegal

Brett T. | 4:52 PM on March 02, 2026
AP Photo/Jack Myer

Authorities are reportedly questioning whether a mass shooting at a bar in Austin, Texas, early Sunday morning was a terrorist attack. The shooter, 53-year-old Ndiaga Diagne, a naturalized American citizen who entered the country from Senegal on a tourist visa in 2000, is said to have been wearing a hoodie reading "Property of Allah" over a shirt with an Iranian flag on it. Two were reported dead at the scene, and a third person was reportedly taken off life support on Monday. The suspect was shot and killed by Austin police officers who returned fire.

The other victim was Savitha Shan.

Diagne reportedly fired shots from his car and then exited the vehicle with a rifle and continued firing. Fox News' Bill Melugin reports:

The post continues:

… born in Senegal and was living in Pflugerville, TX. I am told he was also wearing an undershirt that had an Iranian flag on it.

"While the motive for the deadly onslaught has not been confirmed, authorities are investigating whether the suspect was inspired by this weekend’s US and Israeli strikes on Iran, multiple law enforcement officials briefed on the case said," reports CNN.

HUME-ILIATED! Brit Hume Just Took Democrats and Their BIG IRAN GOTCHA Apart With 1 Legally Polite Post
Sam J.
Ed Morrissey of Twitchy sister-site Hot Air says to get ready for this to be treated as a "local news story."

We certainly don't want to jump to any conclusions about terrorist sleeper cells in the United States. Let's all follow the example of Rep. Jasmine Crockett and not take this one incident and scapegoat the immigrant community.

Maybe the part where she expresses concern over the dead and the wounded got cut out.

***


Tags:

FOX NEWS ISLAM MASS SHOOTING TERRORISM TEXAS

