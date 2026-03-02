Rep. Jasmine Crockett: Don't Scapegoat Immigrants After Mass Shooting by Man from Senegal

Authorities are reportedly questioning whether a mass shooting at a bar in Austin, Texas, early Sunday morning was a terrorist attack. The shooter, 53-year-old Ndiaga Diagne, a naturalized American citizen who entered the country from Senegal on a tourist visa in 2000, is said to have been wearing a hoodie reading "Property of Allah" over a shirt with an Iranian flag on it. Two were reported dead at the scene, and a third person was reportedly taken off life support on Monday. The suspect was shot and killed by Austin police officers who returned fire.

SAY HIS NAME: Ryder Harrington



Ryder was m*rdered after a Senegalese-born gunman wearing a "Property of Allah" shirt carried out a mass shooting in Texas.



Please say a prayer for his family 🙏 pic.twitter.com/F0Lck2OtvT — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 2, 2026

The other victim was Savitha Shan.

Diagne reportedly fired shots from his car and then exited the vehicle with a rifle and continued firing. Fox News' Bill Melugin reports:

BREAKING: @FoxNews has obtained a photo of the Austin, TX mass shooter, armed & wearing a sweater that says “Property of Allah”. He has not been identified by authorities, but multiple federal law enforcement sources tell FOX he is a 53-year-old naturalized US citizen who was… pic.twitter.com/YjyT8sIuBr — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 1, 2026

The post continues:

… born in Senegal and was living in Pflugerville, TX. I am told he was also wearing an undershirt that had an Iranian flag on it.

NEW: Per multiple federal sources, the Senegalese mass shooter was naturalized into a U.S. citizen during the Obama administration in 2013. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 1, 2026

"While the motive for the deadly onslaught has not been confirmed, authorities are investigating whether the suspect was inspired by this weekend’s US and Israeli strikes on Iran, multiple law enforcement officials briefed on the case said," reports CNN.

With the mass shooting in Texas by a terrorist from Senegal,



we all must demand our Senators to immediately fully fund the Department of Homeland Security.



They are putting our lives at risk. — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) March 1, 2026

He was wearing a sweatshirt that said “Property of Allah”, an undershirt referring to Iran, had a Quran in his car, and yelled “Allahu Akhbar” before opening fire.



Anyway, we may never know his true motive. — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 1, 2026

BREAKING: A Senegal born American citizen with a Quran in his car was behind the Texas mass shooting last night.



These are foreign invaders and shouldn't be citizens.



They need to be STRIPPED of their citizenship and deported. Asap.



Nothing else more important than this. — Brilyn Hollyhand (@BrilynHollyhand) March 1, 2026

Ed Morrissey of Twitchy sister-site Hot Air says to get ready for this to be treated as a "local news story."

Get ready for the Protection Racket Media to treat a mass shooting this weekend in Austin, Texas as a "local news story."



'Property of Allah': Austin Mass Shooter Might Have Terror 'Nexus' To ... https://t.co/ipfei6R2f0 — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) March 2, 2026

We certainly don't want to jump to any conclusions about terrorist sleeper cells in the United States. Let's all follow the example of Rep. Jasmine Crockett and not take this one incident and scapegoat the immigrant community.

Jasmine Crockett is now using the mass shooting in Austin, which was reportedly carried out by an imported Islamic terrorist, to DEFEND illegal aliens while blaming White men for crime.pic.twitter.com/ZPoelLnRae — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 2, 2026

Maybe the part where she expresses concern over the dead and the wounded got cut out.

***





