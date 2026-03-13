Jake Tapper: Don’t Rush to Assign Motive to Synagogue-Ramming Muslim Man Who Opened Fire on Jews

The legacy media is quick to blame President Donald Trump or MAGA whenever there is a shooting, despite having no evidence. But if there is an attack on a synagogue or an assailant is caught on video screaming, ‘Allahu Akbar,’ talking heads say, ‘Let’s not jump to any conclusions or speculate on motive!’ We saw that play out on Thursday as Ayman Mohamad Ghazali drove his truck into a Michigan synagogue, then exchanged gunfire with security before being fatally shot. Was he there to get a cup of sugar for a baking project, or was he an Islamist who wanted to murder Jews?

Let’s see what CNN’s Jake Tapper has to say. (WATCH)

Jake Tapper: "To be crystal clear, we do not know the motivations of the attacker."



Oh. Ok 👌🏼 pic.twitter.com/rc4WgNWSkx — Ashley (TeamTrump47) (@TeamTrump47) March 13, 2026

Earlier this week CNN was bombarded for their ridiculous takes on terror attacks, to the point they had to issue 3 written and one on-air correction.



Today, Jake Tapper: I think I'll try again. — CTK. 🇺🇲 (@ctk42264) March 13, 2026

Same guy who couldn’t tell Joe Brandon the autopen president was senile.. — Chris H (@hpv6rpzp4w) March 13, 2026

He will write about the motives in his next book. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMacklin_FBI) March 13, 2026

Tapper needs content for his next grift.

Posters say ‘journalists’ will do everything, including lie, to avoid labeling an Islamic terror attack exactly what it is.

A radical Muslim attacked a Jewish synagogue. 🤔



Must have just been wrong place, wrong time. You know, “random”.



Tapper = 🤡 — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) March 13, 2026

Shooter Mohamed Bailor Jalloh was killed by his would-be victims at Old Dominion University on Thursday. He shouted ‘Allahu Akbar’ and has a history with ISIS. Wonder what his motives were, Jake?

Commenters say we need major mystery-solvers to break these cases wide open.

We need Sherlock, Scooby-Doo and Shaggy, and the Lord himself, to figure out this heck of a mystery — That's .What .She .Said. (@THATSWHATSHESAI) March 13, 2026

It's a mystery. Somebody call Columbo. — Greg McCutchan (@gregm5702) March 13, 2026

The motive will forever be a riddle, wrapped in a mystery, inside an enigma. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) March 13, 2026

If only there were obvious clues.

Posters don’t want to be rash and label the Michigan shooter as an Islamic terrorist; perhaps other circumstances would lead a Muslim man to crash his vehicle into a synagogue and begin opening fire. Let’s explore those possibilities.

Perhaps he was just out on a beautiful drive, lost control of his car and decided, WTH I think I’ll start shooting.



And the car, for some unknown reason, was heavily laden with explosives. Pure coincidence. 🤷🏼‍♀️



It’s a conundrum alright. — WhatsNewsHere (@WhatsNewsHere) March 13, 2026

must've been a wrong turn or a bad brake job. — Skeptophilus 🧐 (@Skeptophilus) March 13, 2026

Just a guy out for a leisurely truck drive on a beautiful Michigan day and his truck unexpectedly veered off into a synagogue. — jojo (@JN21560) March 13, 2026

We can’t rule that out. Listen to Tapper.

He stressed that he wants ‘to be crystal clear.’

"To be crystal clear"



Instantly obfuscates. — John in the Woods (@jswriter65) March 13, 2026

They never "know" at first, but once it becomes crystal clear, they find a way to excuse it or shove it under the rug. — Alvaro Hidalgo (@erharuspex) March 13, 2026

Jake: “to be clear, we can’t tell you what you already know.” — Dogger Jackson (@DoggerJack1031) March 13, 2026

To be crystal clear, CNN is a joke. — AgaObF (@AgaObF) March 13, 2026

If only we had the history of CNN to make that determination. Maybe something recent to back that up?

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

