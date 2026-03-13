Scott Jennings Pushes Back on Keith Boykin's Claim That America Is to Blame...
Jake Tapper: Don’t Rush to Assign Motive to Synagogue-Ramming Muslim Man Who Opened Fire on Jews

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:41 AM on March 13, 2026
Townhall Media

The legacy media is quick to blame President Donald Trump or MAGA whenever there is a shooting, despite having no evidence. But if there is an attack on a synagogue or an assailant is caught on video screaming, ‘Allahu Akbar,’ talking heads say, ‘Let’s not jump to any conclusions or speculate on motive!’ We saw that play out on Thursday as Ayman Mohamad Ghazali drove his truck into a Michigan synagogue, then exchanged gunfire with security before being fatally shot. Was he there to get a cup of sugar for a baking project, or was he an Islamist who wanted to murder Jews?

Let’s see what CNN’s Jake Tapper has to say. (WATCH)

Tapper needs content for his next grift.

Posters say ‘journalists’ will do everything, including lie, to avoid labeling an Islamic terror attack exactly what it is.

Shooter Mohamed Bailor Jalloh was killed by his would-be victims at Old Dominion University on Thursday. He shouted ‘Allahu Akbar’ and has a history with ISIS. Wonder what his motives were, Jake?

Commenters say we need major mystery-solvers to break these cases wide open.

If only there were obvious clues.

Posters don’t want to be rash and label the Michigan shooter as an Islamic terrorist; perhaps other circumstances would lead a Muslim man to crash his vehicle into a synagogue and begin opening fire. Let’s explore those possibilities.

We can’t rule that out. Listen to Tapper.

He stressed that he wants ‘to be crystal clear.’

If only we had the history of CNN to make that determination. Maybe something recent to back that up?

