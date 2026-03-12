Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney Blames 'Cult of Gun Absolutism' for Old Dominion Shooting
Silent Spud: CNN’s Brian ‘Tater’ Stelter Avoids Addressing the Media Malpractice at His Own Network

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:30 PM on March 12, 2026
CNN

CNN has been caught lying about a terrorist attack in New York City. The ‘news’ network tried to make an act of Islamic terror into an anti-Muslim assault by falsely saying the target was NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani, not anti-Muslim protesters. NewsNight host Abby Phillip issued online and on-air retractions, while CNN’s Edward-Isaac Dovere retracted online. With all the media malpractice afoot at CNN, someone was noticeably absent: Brian Stelter. As Chief Media Analyst, isn’t it his job to expose and criticize ‘news’ agencies that abandon journalism and mislead the public?

Start here. (READ)

(post continues)… deep-dive and deserving of a slew of on-air hits to discuss the findings.

Stelter has been posting online but treating his own network’s fabrications like a hot potato. So far, he hasn't mentioned it.

Not to worry, posters on X made sure that everyone knew that CNN was pushing a fake narrative. We should start calling CNN the Community Notes Network.

It was a team effort.

Commenters say CNN accomplished what it set out to do: spread propaganda, not deliver actual news.

Retractions do not erase the damage of the lies.

Posters say Stelter isn’t the only CNN ‘fact-checker’ not talking about his network’s lying ways.

Stelter is more obsessed with eclairs than declaring his fellow employees liars.

Commenters expound on Stelter’s priorities while CNN’s credibility cratered. What's he been up to?

We imagine Stelter would be one of the first to be let go.

Hopefully, CNN has a DNR (Do Not Resuscitate) order.

If that’s the case, then it’s ‘See You Later, Tater’ for Stelter. Don’t worry, he’ll have plenty of company when he rolls out the door.

