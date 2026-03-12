Silent Spud: CNN’s Brian ‘Tater’ Stelter Avoids Addressing the Media Malpractice at His Own Network

CNN has been caught lying about a terrorist attack in New York City. The ‘news’ network tried to make an act of Islamic terror into an anti-Muslim assault by falsely saying the target was NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani, not anti-Muslim protesters. NewsNight host Abby Phillip issued online and on-air retractions, while CNN’s Edward-Isaac Dovere retracted online. With all the media malpractice afoot at CNN, someone was noticeably absent: Brian Stelter. As Chief Media Analyst, isn’t it his job to expose and criticize ‘news’ agencies that abandon journalism and mislead the public?

Advertisement

Start here. (READ)

Where is the CNN “Chief Media Analyst” in all of this?



The last three days of a ‘news' outlet repeatedly spreading blatant disinformation, issuing multiple ‘corrections,’ with the ‘corrections’ needing corrections seems like a big media story to analyze with an investigative… https://t.co/rtHezPq0G7 pic.twitter.com/47DUbmgqKv — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 12, 2026

(post continues)… deep-dive and deserving of a slew of on-air hits to discuss the findings.

Do you mean "Mr. Reliable Sources" himself 🤪😂 — Kevin Peacock (@kevin_peac64157) March 12, 2026

Just when the world needed the Taternator the most, he disappeared; like a flower in the night. — P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) March 12, 2026

Stelter has been posting online but treating his own network’s fabrications like a hot potato. So far, he hasn't mentioned it.

Not to worry, posters on X made sure that everyone knew that CNN was pushing a fake narrative. We should start calling CNN the Community Notes Network.

Community Notes has been having a field day with CNN. The blatant lies they have been telling have been spectacular. pic.twitter.com/9NAZ4nhvkm — MJ (@msmarcijoy) March 12, 2026

Amazing. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 12, 2026

Truly. I did not write those CNs but I wish I had. CNs FTW 🙌🏻! — MJ (@msmarcijoy) March 12, 2026

It was a team effort.

Commenters say CNN accomplished what it set out to do: spread propaganda, not deliver actual news.

They put the false narrative out intentionally. Then took it back a day later but the damage was done.



The false narrative has taken hold in the Left. Ana Navarro doubled down on it. — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) March 12, 2026

It’s impossible to commit that many ‘mistakes’ when the facts are clear. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 12, 2026

It was intentional we all know that. — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) March 12, 2026

They used the same playbook with the Charlie Kirk assassination. They had half the country believing the shooter was a MAGA fanatic. Jimmy Kimmel even made a despicable comment to this effect. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) March 12, 2026

Retractions do not erase the damage of the lies.

Posters say Stelter isn’t the only CNN ‘fact-checker’ not talking about his network’s lying ways.

Ha. And this 🤡 has been non-existent, too. pic.twitter.com/QGL4LB4O4i — Do Ug (@netdeg) March 12, 2026

Good point. Where is the fact checker checking all the facts? — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 12, 2026

The potato is very selective in his “analysis”. — 🇺🇸 ProudlyDeplorable 🇺🇸 (@RobPligrimSr) March 12, 2026

He'll get to it eventually, but come on...those donuts aren't gonna eat themselves. — Senator John Blutarsky (@dumbestic) March 12, 2026

Stelter is more obsessed with eclairs than declaring his fellow employees liars.

Commenters expound on Stelter’s priorities while CNN’s credibility cratered. What's he been up to?

He was busy doing his hair. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) March 12, 2026

And obviously he's not doing a good job with that either 😂 — DocM (@NotThatDocM) March 12, 2026

A little less glare, maybe. 🤣 — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) March 12, 2026

He was at McDonald’s eating double cheeseburgers — ken whitehead (@kenwhitehepflc) March 12, 2026

Advertisement

I assume he’s polishing his resume before the new boss takes over. — Jonathan Fahey (@JonforFairfax) March 12, 2026

We imagine Stelter would be one of the first to be let go.

Hopefully, CNN has a DNR (Do Not Resuscitate) order.

CNN's credibility chart looks like a dying heartbeat. — Chicharito I BANG (@xfatchicharito) March 12, 2026

And they act like CNN doesn't need a cleansing — Mr. Magoo (@PlanetEarth71) March 12, 2026

If David Ellison is serious about making “sweeping changes” at CNN, he has to fire them all. Clean house and start over. — Matthew Willis (@mwwillis) March 12, 2026

If that’s the case, then it’s ‘See You Later, Tater’ for Stelter. Don’t worry, he’ll have plenty of company when he rolls out the door.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.