CNN’s Abby Phillip Issues On-Air Correction to Lie That Suspected Terrorists Targeted NYC Mayor Mamdani

On Tuesday night, CNN’s Abby Phillip lied on-air during NewsNight that two suspected ISIS-inspired terrorists had targeted New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani. The truth was that the suspects allegedly hurled explosive devices at anti-Muslim protesters, not Mamdani. When the untruth hit X, users immediately called out Phillip and CNN, demanding an immediate retraction. On Wednesday morning, Phillip issued a correction on X. She later issued one on NewsNight.

Start here. (READ)

Due to massive backlash, Abby Phillip issued an on-air correction for falsely saying Mamdani was the target of the NYC bomb attack: "I incorrectly said that the bombs that were thrown by ISIS-inspired suspects in New York over the weekend were directed at Mayor Mamdani. They were not." "I failed to catch and correct that mistake in real time, and I take full responsibility for that." Phillip’s initial ‘correction’ on 𝕏 was slapped with a Community Note for being misleading. CNN has been forced to issue multiple corrections on this story in the last two days, after repeatedly pushing the false narrative that Mamdani was the target of the attack.

Here’s her retraction as it aired on Wednesday’s NewsNight. (WATCH)

Due to massive backlash, Abby Phillip issues on-air correction for falsely saying Mamdani was the target of the NYC bomb attack:



"I incorrectly said that the bombs that were thrown by ISIS inspired suspects in New York over the weekend were directed at Mayor Mamdani. They were… pic.twitter.com/0Qw0zVyPfW — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 12, 2026

If it wasn't for 𝕏 completely humiliating her today, I bet this retraction would have never been made. — MJ (@msmarcijoy) March 12, 2026

The public backlash was unrelenting. Probably smart for her career to own up to the lie since layoffs are expected at CNN due to the Paramount/Warner Bros merger.

Commenters were not convinced Phillip was sincere.

Abby Phillip's remorse came across as honest as a used car salesman in a polyester suit. — JP (@J_P1776) March 12, 2026

That's an insult to used car salesman's and polyester suits — #1Bullshit (@nmber1bullshit) March 12, 2026

Imagine the days when 𝕏 wasn’t around to expose these frauds. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 12, 2026

This would never have happened before Elon Musk purchased X.

Here’s Phillip’s dishonesty from Tuesday night and her online apology that followed on Wednesday morning. (WATCH)

CNN's Abby Phillip claims that the attempted NYC bombing was "an attempted terror attack against New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani."



The suspects were two Muslim terrorists who pledged allegiance to ISIS and were targeting anti-Islam protesters. pic.twitter.com/xtGIirLPb3 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 11, 2026

I want to correct something I said last night. The bombs thrown in New York City over the weekend by ISIS inspired attackers was thrown into a crowd of anti-Muslim protestors and not specifically targeted at Mayor Mamdani. That wording was inaccurate and I didn’t catch it ahead… — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) March 11, 2026

(post continues)... of time. I apologize for the error.

In other words, she lied and got caught.

Posters say that CNN purposely pushed the false narrative to make Mamdani the victim. They say none of its employees or guests who participated in the deception deserve forgiveness.

Seeing alot of “conservatives” completely ignore this and claim that Abby deserves grace. I’m over the gaslighting man, it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to see what’s going on here. — P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) March 11, 2026

CNN has intentionally framed this story in a highly deceptive manner. Repeatedly.



They’re deleting posts, and getting a Community Note on the ‘retraction’ for being misleading.



Abby’s ‘correction’ is still misleading.



CNN’s ‘mistakes’ only go one direction.



Grace denied. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 11, 2026

Exactly! Like she still insinuates that somehow Mamdani “could have” plausibly been a target, when he wasn’t even there! It’s all misleading. — P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) March 11, 2026

Commenters say they are exhausted by the legacy media ‘mistakes’ that all go in one political direction.

Posters are still upset that Phillip didn’t correct Ana Navarro for pushing the same untruth on her Tuesday show. Instead, a Republican guest had to step in and call out Navarro. (WATCH)

Also, Ana Navarro pushed the same narrative about the NYC attack targeting Mamdani.



Phillip, who doesn’t miss a chance to interrupt and ‘correct' conservatives, listens and says nothing.



Navarro was corrected by panelist Joe Borelli. https://t.co/mamIUZCT94 pic.twitter.com/B2AabjRf8v — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 11, 2026

CNN needs to fire all these people. The attack wasn't on Mamdani at all. It was on the protesters. — J (@JayTC53) March 11, 2026

Wash. Rinse. Repeat. It’s all so tiresome. — JackieFlannery (@JackieFlan1972) March 11, 2026

“Fair and balanced news"



- Brian Stelter — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 11, 2026

Some firings would show that CNN was serious about stopping this from happening again.

This convenient cluelessness on Phillip’s part is inexcusable. This was during the same Tuesday show. (WATCH)

Lydia Moynihan: “We’ve had two terrorist attacks [in New York City] in the last 10 days.”



Abby Phillip: “And... What does that have to do with muslims?”pic.twitter.com/Pu0llRUQ9U — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) March 11, 2026

"There were two tidal waves in the last 10 days."



"And what does that have to do with the ocean?"

--Abby Phillip, probably — His Royal Majesty, The Alpha Cow (@Marcus_Porcius2) March 11, 2026

She did the meme pic.twitter.com/JqkzYmadiX — WiZecraX (@wizecrax) March 11, 2026

Abby Phillip personifies the utter failure that is CNN. — RelationshipWithGod (@Gerald_McGerald) March 11, 2026

Hopefully, she’ll soon personify the laid-off CNN employee.

