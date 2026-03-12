CNN’s Abby Phillip Issues On-Air Correction to Lie That Suspected Terrorists Targeted NYC Mayor Mamdani

Monumental Idea: A 'Mount Rushmore' to Honor CNN’s Most Ridiculous Cringeworthy Moments
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:05 AM on March 12, 2026
Townhall Media

On Tuesday night, CNN’s Abby Phillip lied on-air during NewsNight that two suspected ISIS-inspired terrorists had targeted New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani. The truth was that the suspects allegedly hurled explosive devices at anti-Muslim protesters, not Mamdani. When the untruth hit X, users immediately called out Phillip and CNN, demanding an immediate retraction. On Wednesday morning, Phillip issued a correction on X. She later issued one on NewsNight.

Start here. (READ)

Due to massive backlash, Abby Phillip issued an on-air correction for falsely saying Mamdani was the target of the NYC bomb attack:

"I incorrectly said that the bombs that were thrown by ISIS-inspired suspects in New York over the weekend were directed at Mayor Mamdani. They were not."

"I failed to catch and correct that mistake in real time, and I take full responsibility for that."

Phillip’s initial ‘correction’ on 𝕏 was slapped with a Community Note for being misleading.

CNN has been forced to issue multiple corrections on this story in the last two days, after repeatedly pushing the false narrative that Mamdani was the target of the attack.

Here’s her retraction as it aired on Wednesday’s NewsNight. (WATCH)

The public backlash was unrelenting. Probably smart for her career to own up to the lie since layoffs are expected at CNN due to the Paramount/Warner Bros merger.

Commenters were not convinced Phillip was sincere.

This would never have happened before Elon Musk purchased X.

Here’s Phillip’s dishonesty from Tuesday night and her online apology that followed on Wednesday morning. (WATCH)

(post continues)... of time. I apologize for the error.

In other words, she lied and got caught.

Posters say that CNN purposely pushed the false narrative to make Mamdani the victim. They say none of its employees or guests who participated in the deception deserve forgiveness.

Commenters say they are exhausted by the legacy media ‘mistakes’ that all go in one political direction.

Posters are still upset that Phillip didn’t correct Ana Navarro for pushing the same untruth on her Tuesday show. Instead, a Republican guest had to step in and call out Navarro. (WATCH)

Some firings would show that CNN was serious about stopping this from happening again.

This convenient cluelessness on Phillip’s part is inexcusable. This was during the same Tuesday show. (WATCH)

Hopefully, she’ll soon personify the laid-off CNN employee.

