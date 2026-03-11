Even Chicago Tribune Questions Story of Citizen Who Says ICE Detained Her for Two Days

As Twitchy reported on Tuesday, ABC 7 in Chicago reported that a 28-year-old U.S. citizen was detained for nearly two days in Wisconsin after being arrested at O'Hare airport … according to her family. The Department of Homeland Security responded to that story on X with a post claiming it was "blatantly FALSE." DHS says Customs and Border Patrol officers referred Sunny Naqvi to secondary inspection and departed in less than 90 minutes of arriving.

Naqvi "was too shaken to speak with ABC7 on Sunday," the station reported.

It's Wednesday now, and The Chicago Tribune has picked up the story, with the headline, "A Skokie woman said ICE detained her for nearly 48 hours after landing at O’Hare. But is it true?"

A Skokie woman made headlines this week after her family and a local politician claimed the U.S. Department of Homeland Security detained her for nearly 48 hours before she ultimately ended up in Wisconsin.https://t.co/bfdsjMcTA6 — Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) March 11, 2026

The extraordinary story was disputed by accounts from the federal government, two sheriff’s departments and her purported employer.https://t.co/bfdsjMcTA6 — Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) March 11, 2026

The Tribune reports:

A Skokie woman made headlines this week after her family and a local politician claimed the U.S. Department of Homeland Security detained her for nearly 48 hours before she ultimately ended up in Wisconsin — an extraordinary story disputed by accounts from the federal government, two sheriff’s departments and her purported employer. … A LinkedIn page that listed Naqvi as a “Senior Solution Architect” for SAP SE on Monday has now been taken down. A spokesperson for SAP — a multinational German software company — said that Naqvi had never been employed there, nor had any of its employees been detained at O’Hare. … Meanwhile, statements from the sheriff’s offices in Cook County and Dodge County, Wisconsin, said there was no indication of her being detained at local facilities. … Reached by phone Monday afternoon, Naqvi did not dispute the version of events shared by Morrison and her sister, Sarah Afzal. Pressed on the chronology of her detention beginning at O’Hare — and then Broadview and then Wisconsin — Naqvi said she did not want to make a statement. By Tuesday, she stopped answering questions.

WGN also fell for the story, relying solely on the sister's "terrifying" account.

Gregory Royal Pratt is a reporter for The Tribune.

A Skokie woman claimed Homeland Security detained her for nearly 2 days before she ended up in Wisconsin — an extraordinary story disputed by Feds, two sheriff’s departments and her purported employer. A big big big yikes here https://t.co/ciHWvpcYAg — Gregory Royal Pratt (@royalpratt) March 11, 2026

Shes a liar with a history of filing false police reports. — 🇺🇲 Biscuits N Gravy (@Spencer_Chiclet) March 11, 2026

She also made up a story, years prior, about a group of men sexually assaulting her. — Mitch (@MitchGordon_) March 11, 2026

Her UIUC story his bonkers, look that one up, 👀 — leeloveschampagne (@grapeloverchi) March 11, 2026

Naqvi made sexual harassment allegations against a professor at UIUC, which the university investigated and deemed not credible, linking them to blackmail for a grade and money. She faced felony charges including intimidation, aggravated unlawful restraint, residential burglary, and criminal damage to property tied to incidents with two ex-boyfriends.

Good follow up from Chicago Tribune on bizarre story of US citizen allegedly arrested at O’Hare and detained by ICE for days.



In short: zero evidence any of this happened apart from the word of a woman who just got off probation… for filing a false police report. https://t.co/Wst5sJyno5 — Peter Meijer (@PeterMeijer) March 11, 2026

This is why we need journalists. — Tracey Ryniec (@TraceyRyniec) March 11, 2026

Journalists who wait to hear from the authorities before blasting a claim over TV and social media.

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

