Even Chicago Tribune Questions Story of Citizen Who Says ICE Detained Her for Two Days

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on March 11, 2026
Twitchy

As Twitchy reported on Tuesday, ABC 7 in Chicago reported that a 28-year-old U.S. citizen was detained for nearly two days in Wisconsin after being arrested at O'Hare airport … according to her family. The Department of Homeland Security responded to that story on X with a post claiming it was "blatantly FALSE." DHS says Customs and Border Patrol officers referred Sunny Naqvi to secondary inspection and departed in less than 90 minutes of arriving

Naqvi "was too shaken to speak with ABC7 on Sunday," the station reported.

It's Wednesday now, and The Chicago Tribune has picked up the story, with the headline, "A Skokie woman said ICE detained her for nearly 48 hours after landing at O’Hare. But is it true?"

The Tribune reports:

A Skokie woman made headlines this week after her family and a local politician claimed the U.S. Department of Homeland Security detained her for nearly 48 hours before she ultimately ended up in Wisconsin — an extraordinary story disputed by accounts from the federal government, two sheriff’s departments and her purported employer.

A LinkedIn page that listed Naqvi as a “Senior Solution Architect” for SAP SE on Monday has now been taken down.

A spokesperson for SAP — a multinational German software company — said that Naqvi had never been employed there, nor had any of its employees been detained at O’Hare.

Meanwhile, statements from the sheriff’s offices in Cook County and Dodge County, Wisconsin, said there was no indication of her being detained at local facilities.

Reached by phone Monday afternoon, Naqvi did not dispute the version of events shared by Morrison and her sister, Sarah Afzal.

Pressed on the chronology of her detention beginning at O’Hare — and then Broadview and then Wisconsin — Naqvi said she did not want to make a statement.

By Tuesday, she stopped answering questions.

WGN also fell for the story, relying solely on the sister's "terrifying" account.

Gregory Royal Pratt is a reporter for The Tribune.

Naqvi made sexual harassment allegations against a professor at UIUC, which the university investigated and deemed not credible, linking them to blackmail for a grade and money. She faced felony charges including intimidation, aggravated unlawful restraint, residential burglary, and criminal damage to property tied to incidents with two ex-boyfriends.

Journalists who wait to hear from the authorities before blasting a claim over TV and social media.

***

