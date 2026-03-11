Molly Jong-Fast Raked for Complaining About ‘Astronomical Amount’ Spent on Shellfish for T...
Human Springboard for IED-Throwing Terrorist Spends His 15 Minutes Talking About White Supremacy

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on March 11, 2026
Twitter

Walter Masterson is a bit of a celebrity now. He was the guy caught on video being used as a human springboard by the ISIS-inspired terrorist who threw an IED into a crowd of peaceful protesters. Many people pointed out the irony that Masterson was using his bullhorn to assert that New York City is for everyone when a jihadi chucked a bomb over his shoulder.

Masterson is making use of his 15 minutes of fame to admit he was wrong … not to duck and cover when a bomb landed on the sidewalk in front of him. He was also wrong about New York being for everyone — exclusions include white supremacists like Jake Lang, who organized the protest, and the teens who threw the bombs.

The post continues:

… act like an ass. 

But when your side is literally throwing improvised explosive devices LITERALLY OVER YOUR HEAD, you are on the side of terrorists.

Literally.

Moron.

Maybe not just that:

Just a Pennsylvania teen driving into the city on an unseasonably warm day.

Masterson's getting bodied in the comments.

If New York is really inclusive, then it includes Jake Lang and free speech as well. This guy almost caught a face full of nails courtesy of the people he was defending.

***

