Human Springboard for IED-Throwing Terrorist Spends His 15 Minutes Talking About White Supremacy

Walter Masterson is a bit of a celebrity now. He was the guy caught on video being used as a human springboard by the ISIS-inspired terrorist who threw an IED into a crowd of peaceful protesters. Many people pointed out the irony that Masterson was using his bullhorn to assert that New York City is for everyone when a jihadi chucked a bomb over his shoulder.

Masterson is making use of his 15 minutes of fame to admit he was wrong … not to duck and cover when a bomb landed on the sidewalk in front of him. He was also wrong about New York being for everyone — exclusions include white supremacists like Jake Lang, who organized the protest, and the teens who threw the bombs.

Hey everyone, I can admit when I was wrong. Being reckless when a bomb is thrown over your head is not a good look and that weighs heavily on me and my family. pic.twitter.com/tn4Js88LAc — Walter Masterson (@waltermasterson) March 10, 2026

Good start — now think a little bit about what else you might be wrong about — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) March 11, 2026

I didn't know you were special needs. Listening to you talk, I realize it now. I apologize for making fun of you before. — MAZE (@mazemoore) March 11, 2026

But you said you didn’t know it was a bomb. You weren’t reckless; you were an asshole after playing springboard for an ISIS animal who tried to murder people. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🇸🇴Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) March 11, 2026

It's the "they literally threw the bomb over my head as I was talking about inclusion" for me. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) March 11, 2026

The Poster Boy of the Leftist Useful Idiot pic.twitter.com/HvSMSwpbCx — The Mighty Zim (@ChaseZim26) March 10, 2026

Holy hell… you are such an idiot, you could literally have gotten your face blown off with shrapnel by the terrorists you were protesting with, and you would look in the mirror at your mutilated visage and say to yourself “at least I wasn’t a xenophobe”.



Hey Walter, Jake might… — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) March 11, 2026

The post continues:

… act like an ass. But when your side is literally throwing improvised explosive devices LITERALLY OVER YOUR HEAD, you are on the side of terrorists. Literally. Moron.

The look on your face when you realize you've been wrong about everything pic.twitter.com/x3mdlrdoms — KirkianConservative (@ThoughtCrimes07) March 11, 2026

Dude it’s over. If you’ve ever wondered what you’ll be known for, stop. It was this. — Kevin DeAnna (@VDAREJamesK) March 11, 2026

Maybe not just that:

Oh , and we haven’t forgot this gem:https://t.co/7RA8Epgija — Halo (@HaloTruthCat) March 11, 2026

Your entire worldview is wrong — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) March 11, 2026

“I can admit I’m wrong, I’m reckless, and the two ISIS terrorists who I defended - the dudes who’d exterminate every Jew in NYC if they could - was a mistake.



“But at least I’m not racist” — Mitchell Gant (@BilyarskEnterer) March 11, 2026

On the contrary, you cannot admit when you are wrong, that much is abundantly clear. — Skeptical Stoic (@StoicSkeptic) March 11, 2026

Walter... you were one of the INTENDED victims. — Christopher_Levich (@HeroShack) March 11, 2026

A normal person would’ve came to his senses after this experience. — Langab Nation (@LangabNation1st) March 11, 2026

You are right to be proud of the progress we've made in just a generation. This is the same city where Mamdani's aunt was afraid to wear her hijab and now Muslim men can walk the streets carrying IEDs and have liberals with bullhorns yelling about how welcome they are. — Brendan Jones 🇺🇸 (@jonesbrendanm) March 11, 2026

Amazing how you're more mad at Jake Lang than the guy who nearly killed you. — Alex Castagno (@AlexCastagnoIRL) March 11, 2026

You got used as a step stool by a Muslim terrorist throwing a bomb so you post a 2 minute video about white supremacy? Why is that? — Kane 謝凱堯 (@kane) March 11, 2026

Christ. You nearly got murdered (or at the very least a face full of shrapnel) at the hands of Islamic fascists and you are STILL making this all about the anti-Islam protesters. 'Weak man' barely touches what is happening here. — Stephen Knight 🎙️ (@GSpellchecker) March 11, 2026

So if Jake Lang is a white supremscist terrorist what kind of terrorist was the guy who threw the bomb into the crowd? — HowlingMutant (@Howlingmutant0) March 11, 2026

Just a Pennsylvania teen driving into the city on an unseasonably warm day.

Reacting like it was an explosive would have been a very problematic and islamaphobic reaction. Your reaction was exactly what people should have done and you have no reason to apologize — KL (@KL__33) March 11, 2026

It’s crazy how you were nearly the victim of radical Islamic terrorism and all you can do is hate some random American dude.



I can’t imagine being as cucked as you — Caleb Giddings (@radicaleb) March 11, 2026

Your inability to perceive obvious deadly danger shows you're a weakling unsuited for survival in anything remotely like normal life.



You're a hothouse flower with no survival instinct. Without padding on every sharp corner in your life, you'd have been dead a decade ago. — Cranky Hank, Disser of Politicians (@CrankyHankJ) March 11, 2026

So NYC isn’t for everyone? Either you welcome people who don’t share your views, or you’re a bigot who won’t tolerate someone with different opinions.



You’re such a moron. But I’m glad you didn’t get killed. — RIP Charlie Kirk ✝️ (Jesse aka Darth Crypto) (@DefNotDarth) March 11, 2026

A whole speech about Jake Lang and nothing about the actual terrorists? How dumb are you? Even normal people that dislike Lang will watch this video and think you're brain damaged, which is probably the case, and why you didn't move out of the way. Do better. — The Human Realist (@Thehumanrealist) March 11, 2026

Masterson's getting bodied in the comments.

If New York is really inclusive, then it includes Jake Lang and free speech as well. This guy almost caught a face full of nails courtesy of the people he was defending.

***