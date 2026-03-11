ANOTHER Chuck Schumer Flashback Has Aged Wonderfully (THIS One Is Slamming Obama's Disastrous Iran Deal)

We have a sequel to Senate Minority Leader Schumer's Iran take that aged badly, which was when Chuck slammed President Trump by accusing him of not being aggressive enough in dealing with the Iranian regime. Schumer is now criticizing Trump for approving Operation Epic Fury which has so far eliminated many of the top officials in the regime.

Advertisement

The Trump White House is saying that the Iran deal brokered by Barack Obama did nothing but accelerate the regime's nuclear ambitions while providing them with the money to fund more terrorist attacks. Dems who worked in the Obama White House are of course lying about the deal preventing the regime from obtaining nukes or funding terrorism.

It seems that Schumer used to agree, because the "automatically take the opposite position of Trump's" instinct kicked in. Watch:

Chuck Schumer slammed Obama's Iran Deal in 2015:



"We should not go forward with this agreement. This evil regime has stayed in power without even a slight threat to their being overthrown."



President Trump is doing exactly what Schumer called for in 2015. pic.twitter.com/4H95ojOJrZ — Christian Collins (@CollinsforTX) March 11, 2026

Again, just last year Schumer was accusing Trump of being weak on Iran.

Schumer’s previous positions on Iran and immigration should be televised on a loop to show Dems how stupid they have become. — Ian Rowbottom (@IRowbottom58153) March 11, 2026

Some Dems used to actually sound somewhat sane on certain issues, including border security and illegal immigration.

This is why we need term limits- this guy is loyal to nothing other than remaining in power. Piece of trash https://t.co/MOpZHPKZNA — The Grateful Patriot (@HumblePatriot76) March 11, 2026

Perhaps that could even be construed as an insult to pieces of trash.

*****

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all, while Chuck Schumer's TDS has caused him to do another one-eighty on where he used to stand.

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership. Thank you!