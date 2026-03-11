Winston Churchill to Be Replaced on UK Banknotes With a Hedgehog or Badger
Russian State Media Joins US Dems in Slamming Pete Hegseth for Steak and...
Lady, Put Down the Shovel: Abby Phillip Tries a Half Apology, Gets Walloped...
CNN's Edward-Isaac Dovere Joins the Gracie Mansion Gaslighting: Mayor Mamdani Wasn't the T...
This Video of Bill and 'Supreme Leader' Hillary Clinton Stumbling Around NYC Is...
From Bangladesh to Banning Guns: Senator Saddam Salim Dismantles 2A in the Birthplace...
From Mideast to Malibu? FBI Warns Iran Could Launch Drones at California Targets
Jasmine Crockett vs. Our Troops: Lobster for Illegals? Fine. For Warriors? Scandal
Gavin Newsom Gets Called Out for Sudden Pivot About How Trump and Hegseth...
Schumer's SAVE Act Meltdown Backfires: Pressure Against Thune Builds Up
WH Fires Back: 'Fake News!' as WaPo Whines About Photographer Access... After Firing...
Salena Zito Dismantles Media/Dem Outrage Cycle About Pentagon/Hegseth 'Lobster-Gate'
Tom Nichols Lectures the Navy: 'Just Capture the Frigate, Bro' – Because Torpedoes...
Community Notes Journo-Nuked CNN's Backpedal After Deleted Post About '2 Pennsylvania Teen...

ANOTHER Chuck Schumer Flashback Has Aged Wonderfully (THIS One Is Slamming Obama's Disastrous Iran Deal)

Doug P. | 6:10 PM on March 11, 2026
ImgFlip

We have a sequel to Senate Minority Leader Schumer's Iran take that aged badly, which was when Chuck slammed President Trump by accusing him of not being aggressive enough in dealing with the Iranian regime. Schumer is now criticizing Trump for approving Operation Epic Fury which has so far eliminated many of the top officials in the regime. 

Advertisement

The Trump White House is saying that the Iran deal brokered by Barack Obama did nothing but accelerate the regime's nuclear ambitions while providing them with the money to fund more terrorist attacks. Dems who worked in the Obama White House are of course lying about the deal preventing the regime from obtaining nukes or funding terrorism. 

It seems that Schumer used to agree, because the "automatically take the opposite position of Trump's" instinct kicked in. Watch: 

Again, just last year Schumer was accusing Trump of being weak on Iran. 

Recommended

Lady, Put Down the Shovel: Abby Phillip Tries a Half Apology, Gets Walloped With an EPIC Ratio
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Some Dems used to actually sound somewhat sane on certain issues, including border security and illegal immigration. 

Perhaps that could even be construed as an insult to pieces of trash. 

*****

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all, while Chuck Schumer's TDS has caused him to do another one-eighty on where he used to stand. 

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership. Thank you!

Tags:

IRAN OPERATION EPIC FURY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Lady, Put Down the Shovel: Abby Phillip Tries a Half Apology, Gets Walloped With an EPIC Ratio
Grateful Calvin
Winston Churchill to Be Replaced on UK Banknotes With a Hedgehog or Badger
Brett T.
This Video of Bill and 'Supreme Leader' Hillary Clinton Stumbling Around NYC Is Making the Rounds
Doug P.
From Bangladesh to Banning Guns: Senator Saddam Salim Dismantles 2A in the Birthplace of American Liberty
justmindy
Russian State Media Joins US Dems in Slamming Pete Hegseth for Steak and Lobster for the Troops
Doug P.
CNN's Edward-Isaac Dovere Joins the Gracie Mansion Gaslighting: Mayor Mamdani Wasn't the Target
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Lady, Put Down the Shovel: Abby Phillip Tries a Half Apology, Gets Walloped With an EPIC Ratio Grateful Calvin
Advertisement