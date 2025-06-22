SAVAGE --> ALL of X HUMILIATES Chuck Schumer on Iran with His Own 2-Week Old 'TACO' Video and LOL (Watch)

As we reported earlier, there are Democrats even who can't understand why Chuck Schumer hasn't made a statement about Trump's bombing Iran last night. What we imagine is Chuckles is feeling pretty darn humiliated after Trump made him and every doubter on the Left look like total dipwads, especially for their TACO nonsense.

You guys remember that, yes? It stands for, 'Trump Always Chickens Out.'

Guess what.

He does not, and Iran learned that the hard way last night.

And now poor Chuckles and other mouth-breathres in his party are also learning that the hard way.

Guy Benson with the takedown:

Flashback to a few weeks ago https://t.co/XBVMYkWEI8 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 22, 2025

If TACO Trump is already folding on Iran, the American people need to know about it.



No side deals. pic.twitter.com/T4gnekrGhT — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) June 2, 2025

Oof.

There's nothing more satisfying than a self-own, especially when that self-own is a video like this.

This aged like a three-week-old fish. Well played, Chuckles. Well played. — Zedediah Grimm (@ZedGrimm) June 22, 2025

Any update, Chuckles? — Paul Hoagland (@PaulHoagland11) June 22, 2025

As you can see, this has not gone well for Chuckles.

When you have no principles and are in a panic, this is what you get. https://t.co/aVvc7wz3B6 — John Ocasio-Rodham Nolte (@NolteNC) June 22, 2025

They're imploding in real-time.

Ain't it great?

