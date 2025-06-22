VIP
SAVAGE --> ALL of X HUMILIATES Chuck Schumer on Iran with His Own 2-Week Old 'TACO' Video and LOL (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:35 AM on June 22, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

As we reported earlier, there are Democrats even who can't understand why Chuck Schumer hasn't made a statement about Trump's bombing Iran last night. What we imagine is Chuckles is feeling pretty darn humiliated after Trump made him and every doubter on the Left look like total dipwads, especially for their TACO nonsense.

You guys remember that, yes? It stands for, 'Trump Always Chickens Out.'

Guess what.

He does not, and Iran learned that the hard way last night.

And now poor Chuckles and other mouth-breathres in his party are also learning that the hard way.

Guy Benson with the takedown:

Oof.

There's nothing more satisfying than a self-own, especially when that self-own is a video like this.

As you can see, this has not gone well for Chuckles.

