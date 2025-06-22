Well, THAT'S a New (EPIC) Development! Brit Hume Shares Report That Terrorist Hezbollah Now FEARS Israel

Former DNC Guy Breaks 'Bad News' to His Fellow Dems, Trump Bombing Iran...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 8:20 AM on June 22, 2025
Gif

Well, well, well, what do we have here? As the Left, Democrats, and mainstream media insist that Trump's actions are not only impeachable (they are not) but that Iran will now rain down thunder on everyone, there will be mass hysteria with dogs and cats living together because Hezbollah or whatever, it would appear that Hezbollah wants nothing to do with Israel.

And why, you ask?

Because the terrorists are afraid.

You gotta love it.

Read that again.

Hezbollah fears that Israel will destroy them.

It's a new day in the Middle East, thanks to President Donald J. Trump. But wait, it gets better.

Israel saying, 'Come get some,' to Hezbollah terrorists may well be the coolest thing we've read in a long, long time. GIVE 'EM A REASON.

Note that Brit Hume sharing it lends it even more credence.

No nukes, no terrorism ... Trump has truly cut the head from the snake.

============================================================

============================================================

