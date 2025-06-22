Well, THAT'S a New (EPIC) Development! Brit Hume Shares Report That Terrorist Hezbollah Now FEARS Israel

Well, well, well, what do we have here? As the Left, Democrats, and mainstream media insist that Trump's actions are not only impeachable (they are not) but that Iran will now rain down thunder on everyone, there will be mass hysteria with dogs and cats living together because Hezbollah or whatever, it would appear that Hezbollah wants nothing to do with Israel.

Advertisement

And why, you ask?

Because the terrorists are afraid.

You gotta love it.

Western sources:



Ali Khamenei has instructed Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem to join the fighting and launch missiles at Israel.



Qassem is refusing to engage, fearing that the IDF will destroy Hezbollah in response. — Amit Segal (@AmitSegal) June 21, 2025

Read that again.

Hezbollah fears that Israel will destroy them.

It's a new day in the Middle East, thanks to President Donald J. Trump. But wait, it gets better.

Following this exclusive report, there were those in Israel who even hoped that Hezbollah would try intervene, giving Israel an excuse to destroy its remaining capabilities. — Amit Segal (@AmitSegal) June 21, 2025

Israel saying, 'Come get some,' to Hezbollah terrorists may well be the coolest thing we've read in a long, long time. GIVE 'EM A REASON.

Remember when the conventional wisdom was that Israel would not attack Iran because Hezbollah would rain untold destruction on Israel. https://t.co/YYrvMzal5T — Brit Hume (@brithume) June 21, 2025

Note that Brit Hume sharing it lends it even more credence.

They have already arrived at the FO part of FAFO. The only difference is that Iran is still on the road there.



They’ll arrive soon enough. — Gordon Comstock (@gordonsplant) June 21, 2025

Tactically in a vacuum… good decision. The reality is that they’re next. — Justin D. Hein (@jdhein22) June 21, 2025

No nukes, no terrorism ... Trump has truly cut the head from the snake.

============================================================

Related:

Obama Bro Tommy Vietor's Tantrum Insisting Obama's Iran Nuclear Deal WAS WORKING Blows UP In His Face

Hey PSYCHOS Defending Iran, You SERIOUSLY Need to Check Out This Thread of 20 ACTUAL Laws In Iran

'DICKTIM' Alert! Alex Padilla's WEEPY Post About 'Ending Up in Handcuffs' Does NOT Go the Way He Wants

Scott Adams's Zinger at Former Obama LACKEY Babbling About Trump Being Authoritarian Is *CHEF'S KISS*

Julie Kelly Brutally Breaks Down Court Ruling That's a 'Big and EMBARRASSING' Defeat for Gavin Newsom

============================================================